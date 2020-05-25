CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Jennifer R. Payne; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Melissa McGuire; breach of contract.
Wilburn Ball et al vs. Randy Rosa; rent and possession.
Custom Land Works Limited vs. DKD Construction LLC; breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Virginia R. McKellips; suit on account.
Karen Murphey vs. Michael Murphey; unlawful detainer.
Howard C. Bradt vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil-other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Leland Seymour; suit on account.
Justin Heath Francka vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limit driving privilege.
Title Loan Co. vs. Richard L. Chambers; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lorraine Smith; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rachel Campbell; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charles Phillips; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lonnie V. Pickle and Debra A. Pickle.
Sarah E. White and Jarrett C. White.
Mandalin Fawn Brown and Cody Lee Brown.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Bloomingdale, Jennifer L. to Gisler, Clinton; LT 2 Duncans Subdivision 2-33-23 PB4/17 SUR BK/PG: PB8/105 FF Tract 1-North 70'.
Fisher, Joyce A. to Hendrickson, Scott and Hendrickson, Summer; LT 2 Original Bolivar FF Beg In Easterly Line Of Outlot2 LT 3 Original Bolivar FF Beg In Easterly Line Of Outlot2.
Thompson, Randall Gene Trust and Thompson, Sharon Ann Trust to Bailey, Kevin P. and Bailey, Sharla S.; LT 3 Spring Brook Revised 36-34-23 PB6/65 SUR BK/PG: CS14/116 LT 4 Spring Brook Revised 36-34-23 PB6/65 SUR BK/PG: CS14/116 FF Less Beg At Se Corner.
Ricke, James F. and Ricke, Kathleen to Chipps, Robert and Chipps, Norma; STR 12-33-24 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/76 FF North 300' Of Described Beg At Nw Corner.
Gates, Bethany W. to Gates, Bethany Wendelyn and Jones, Trenton Neil; LT 3 Fairplay Subdivision 11-33-23 PB6/61.
Kenney, Shawn and Kenney, Shannon to Johnson, Cynthia L.; STR 16-35-24 FF Beg 345' East Of Ne Corner 130' X 83.1 LT 38 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville FF South ½.
Burch, Monte G. Trust and Burch, Joan A. Trust to Mitchem, Charley B. Jr. and Mitchem, Angella Rae; STR 21-35-24 /N/Nw STR 21-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Lying West Of RR Row STR 16-35-24 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 21-35-24 /N/Ne FF Less Lying West Of RR Row STR 16-35-24 /S/Se FF Lying East Of RR Row Less Described STR 16-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 16-35-24 FF Part Of RR Row In 221/279 STR 21-35-24 N/Se/Ne FF Less 672/1200 Subject To Pole Line Row Easement STR 21-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Less 672/1200 Subject To Pole Line Row Easement STR 21-34-22 Se/Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS12/205 FF Tract 2-W1/2 Seswne STR 21-34-22 Sw/Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS12/205 FF Tract 3-E1/2 Swswne STR 21-34-22 Sw/Sw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner STR 20-35-24 E/Sw/Ne STR 20-35-24 S/Ne/Ne STR 20-35-24 /Nw/Ne STR 20-35-24 N/Ne/Ne STR 21-35-24 /Se/Nw FF Less 672/1200 Subject To Pole Line Row Easement.
Julien, Jeffrey A. and Julien, Julie A. to Wyatt, Andrew James; LT 6 BL 1 Parkview Country Subdivision 2-33-23 PB1/51.
Manes, Robie D. and Manes, Tracey A. to Julien, Jeffrey and Julien, Julie; STR 9-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Tract A Of ? Beg On East Line Of West 5 Acres Of Nwne STR 9-33-22 /Nw/Ne FF Tract A Of ? Beg On East Line Of West 5 Acres Of Nwne STR 9-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Tract B Of ? Beg On East Line Of West 5 Acres Of Nwne STR 9-33-22 /Nw/Ne FF Tract B Of ? Beg On East Line Of West 5 Acres Of Nwne STR 9-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Tract C Of ? Beg On East Line Of West 5 Acres Of Nwne STR 9-33-22 /Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/159 FF Tract B-Beg At Intersection Of West Line Nenw+North Row Hwy STR 9-33-22 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/159 FF Tract B-Beg At Intersection Of West Line Nenw+North Row Hwy.
Jarman, Linda to Stander, Jaclyn; LT 49 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Cruse, Jonathon G. and Cruse, Sheila T. to Mundell, Leonard O. and Mundell, Susan M.; STR 7-35-22 //Sw FF Parcel 30 Unplated Our Country Place Beg At Nw Corner STR 7-35-22 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Rovenstine, Chuck and Rovenstine, Sarah to CSR Rentals LLC; STR 4-33-21 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/47 FF Tract B-Beg At Se Corner Lot 2 Ne Lt 2 STR 4-33-21 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/47 FF Tract B-Beg At Se Corner Lot 2 Ne.
Tiepelman, John to Medley, Caleb and Medley, Meaghan; LT 2 STR 1-34-23 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/15 FG Beg At Sw Corner.
McCloud, Richard Dale and McCloud, Sandra and McCloud, Nancy Sue and Wilson, Krista Denise and Wilson, Charles and McCloud, Timothy Lynn and McCloud, Sharon and Engelbrecht, Sharon Diane and Engelbrecht, Jay to Stevens, Marisia; LT 15 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Gannaway, Johnny Ray to Haynes, Ben and Haynes, Marilyn; LT 120 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF North 50'.
Sander, Nancy to Sander, Nancy J. and McCannon, Galen L.; LT 10 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF East50' LT 11 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF North 4' Lt 12 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF North 4' Of West 4'.
Bradshaw, James W. and Bradshaw, Stephanie to K D & G Investments LLC; LT 6 Westview 1st PB5/46.
Davolt, Barbara Personal Representative and Stratton, David Eli Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Nothum Land & Cattle Co.; STR 4-31-22 /Nw/Nw STR 5-31-22 /Se/Nw STR 5-31-22 //Ne FF Less 20 Acres In Se Corner Sene.
Courter, Debra J. to Bright, Gary L. and Bright, Ellen G.; LT 54 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 PB3/48.
Bilyeu, Phillip Keith to Anderson, Cynthia R. and Bilyeu, Mark Leroy and Smith, Natalee D.; LT 65 Prairie Heights 1st 24-33-23 PB3/32.
Kendall, Janice to Moore, Cody and Moore, Leshell; STR 9-31-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/151 FF Tract 7-Beg At Ne Corner Of South 35 Acres Less Beg At Ne C.
Erven, John and Erven, Patricia to Sunny Rock LLC; LT 9 BL 11 East Addition Humansville.
Mullins, Lena L. and Robinson, Lena L. and Mullins, Earl D. to Mullins, Lena L. and Mullins, Earl D.; STR 7-32-21 /N/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Dornan, James Dean and Dornan, Trang Diem to Dornan, James Dean and Dornan, Trang Diem; STR 26-35-24 /Nw/Se STR 26-35-24 /N/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner. Southwest Development Co. of Polk County LLC to White, Dillion Ross; LT 14 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, May 16
• John Headrick, 29, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 210th Road for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Fisher Street for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 455th Road for a runaway.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. PP for noise disturbance.
Sunday, May 17
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 34
• Richard McAllister, 28, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. D for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of East Avenue for shots heard.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Hope Street for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Poplar Street for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 464th Road for an intoxicated subject.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Storm Abram Massey, 22, Dexter, and Noemi Belen Gonzalez, 23, Goodson.
Mark Allan Bellamy, 56, Weaubleau, and Connie Irene Bellamy, 54, Cross Timbers.
Steven Pate Culp, 52, Bolivar, and Laura Ann Coffer, 34, Bolivar.
Anthony Sherman Kissee, 34, Bolivar, and Amber Jean Keating, 28, Bolivar.
