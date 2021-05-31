CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
TD Bank USA NA vs. Ina Climer; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Merri Skinner; contract — other.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Jay James; suit on account.
Jessica Franklin Maull vs. Tel Staffing and HR; employment discrimination.
Jill Way vs. Tel Staffing and HR; employment discrimination.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jaime L. Shuler and Gary A. Shuler.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Lasater, George D. Trust to Martin, Harvey and Blair, Mary; STR 20-33-24 /N/Sw SUR BKk/PG: CS7/243 STR 20-33-24 N/Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS7/243 FF N1/2 N1/2 Sesw Subject To Easement STR 20-33-24 Se/Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS7/243 FF Beg At Sw Corner Seseswsw. Contreras, Ricardo to Hancock, Cheyenne Don and Hancock, Amanda L.; STR 35-34-24 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/63 FF Tract C-Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement STR 2-33-24 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/63 FF Tract C-Beg At Ne Corner Sese 35-34-24 W/Easement.
Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Kirby, James and Kirby, Marlene; STR 10-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF Lying West Of Hwy 83 Less Beg On North Line STR 10-34-23 //Sw FF Lying West Of Hwy 83 Less Beg On North Line Swnw.
DCBC LLC to S2F Construction LLC; LT 71 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Snodgrass, Thomas B. Trust and Snodgrass, Lenora Kay Trust to Hillenburg, Tyler Lee; STR 4-32-22 /W/Nw FF Less 7 Acres Off South Side.
Mangan, Robert J. and Francka Mangan, Leah M. and Mangan, Leah M. Francka to Mangan, Robert J. and Mangan, Leah M.; STR 32-32-23 //Se FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Mashburn, Charles to Day, Darren D. and Day, Shari L.; STR 32-34-23 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Cooper, Tracy to Cooper, James Bradley; LT 2 Northview Estates 26-32-22 PB8/149.
Sunny Rock LLC to 3L Investments LLC; LT 9 BL 11 East Addition Humansville.
Durbin, Jackie L. Trust and Durbin, Barbara S. Trust and Morris, Robin A. Trustee to Durbin, Richard and Durbin Bentzinger, Cynthia L. and Bentzinger, Cynthia L. Durbin; STR 6-34-23 /Se/Sw.
Durbin, Jackie L. Trust and Durbin, Barbara S. Trust and Morris, Robin A. Trustee to Morris, Leslie and Morris, Robin; LT 2 STR 6-34-23 /N/Sw LT 1 STR 6-34-23 /W/Nw STR 6-34-23 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner 50' X 57'.
Russell, James A. to Browning, John E. and Browning, Stephanie K.; LT 18 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61.
Skopec, Stephen L. and Skopec, Sara L. to Hodson, Don and Hodson, Lenee; STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS9/69 FF Beg 622' South Of Ne Corner 140' X 100'.
Scott, Johnny E. and Scott, Phyllis Kay to McKain, Matthew R. and Raymond, Vickie L.; LT 25 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 FF Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Berry, Patricia to Caviness, Joshua and Caviness, Ashley; LT 1 Deer Haven 3-33-22 PB9/8.
SD Property Investments LLC to Rhodes, Trey L.; LT 12 Westview 1st PB5/46.
Haskin, Ronald R. and Haskin, Vickie P. to Cooper, Richard Jr. and Tustison, Michelle; LT 1 STR 19-35-24 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS5/58 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of South ½.
McKee, Rex Newell and McKee, Joanne to McCurry, Daniel J. and McCurry, Teresa A.; STR 25-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF Less Strip 12' Wide Off East End + Less Bunch Graveyard STR 25-33-24 /Ne/Se Str 25-33-24 /S/Ne STR 25-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF 12' Off East Side STR 25-33-24 N/Sw/Se STR 25-33-24 /Se/Se STR 25-33-24 /Ne/Sw STR 25-33-24 /Nw/Se STR 36-33-24 N/Ne/Ne. Wyatt, Edmond Earl Trust and Wyatt, Dorothy Louise Trust and Jacobs, Velinda Colen Trustee and Howlett, Vonnie Trustee and Kirkham, Vonnie Cheri Trustee to Krohn, Thomas F. and Krohn, Shelly M.; STR 26-34-23 /Se/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner Less All Described W/Easement.
Cutler, Steven and Cutler, Jessica to Cutler, Donald R. and Cutler, Teresa L.; STR 12-31-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner.
R & R Enterprise LLC to Khadyrke, Samuel; LT K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 SUR BK/PG: CS15/42 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of 752/1859 LT L Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 SUR BK/PG: CS15/42 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of 752/1859.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Coy, Dewey E. and Coy, Kelly J.; LT 1 Kincaid Farm 18-34-23 PB9/67.
Davis, Wyatt to Vanbebber, Brent and Vanbebber, Gretchen; LT 2 Hedgewood Subdivision 14-33-23 PB4/1.
Grisham, Steven Duane to Grisham, Marsha Kay; STR 21-32-23 /Se/Nw FF Beg 330' North Of Se Corner 330' X 660'.
Parazo, Justice Santos and Hall, Gayle Joplin to Asbill, Richard L. and Asbill, Kari L.; LT 14 Lakewood Hills 3rd Amended PB6/83.
Roberts, Ryan Dean and Roberts, Amanda Mary to 417 Land LLC; STR 19-35-21 /W/Se STR 25-35-22 /Ne/Ne AC 2 FF 2 Acres Out Of Sw Corner STR 30-35-21 /Ne/Nw FF Less East 15 Acres.
Vandyke, Daniel and Vandyke, Delilah M. to Mettler, Joshua; LT 2 BL 4 Adams Addition PB2/5 FF Beg At Sw Corner 100' X 50'.
Underwood, Crystal and Underwood, Michael to Fees, Louis K. and Fees, Jana; LT 7 Southknoll II 19/33/22 PB8/97.
Dunn, Lori and Dunn, Richard and Butler, Dustin and Butler, Kimberley to Butler, Dustin and Butler, Kimberley; STR 16-32-23 /Nw/Ne FF Beg Where RR Row Crosses Quarter Section Line Between Nwne+ Nenw 10 Rods X 1 STR 16-32-23 /Ne/Ne FF Beg Where RR Row Crosses Quarter Section Line Between Nwne+ Nenw 10 Rods X 1.
Laub, Raymond and Laub, Naomi Naylor and Naylor Laub, Naomi to Stubbs, Douglas Q.; LT 6 Strattons Addition Humansville FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Mierau, Steven F. and Mierau, Gwen to Jenkins, Jennifer G. and Pineda, Heather Michelle; LT 11 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Baker Enterprises Group LLC to Baker, Brock; STR 16-33-22 /E/Sw FF West 660' Of South 660' W/Easement.
Meadows, Daniel D. and Meadows, Jodi J. to Bhadu, Ritesh A. and Bhadu, Hina R.; LT 30 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 LT 17 Burlington Heights Replat Lots 17 18 + 31-36 PB9/40.
Blankenship, Jonathan and Moffet, Joshua to Law Bros LLC; LT 2 BL 4 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 1 BL 4 Burros Addition Bolivar FF East 15'.
Skinner, Kevin and Skinner, Kathleen and Butterfield, Kathleen to Fisher, Samuel and Fisher, Katie and Fisher, Arlen J.; LT 1 STR 4-34-24 //Nw.
Tilley, David and Tilley, Kim to Patel, Shanil and Patel, Nalya; LT 11 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, May 18
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 35
A 19-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
William Wilson, 36, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, failure to register vehicle and probation violation.
Wednesday, May 19
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated:
A 26-year-old Fair Play was arrested on suspicion for operating the motor vehicle of another knowing owner, not maintaining financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Alicia Gray, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
James Golden, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked or suspended.
Thursday, May 20
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 35
A 62-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and domestic assault.
Joseph Hopkins, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Claude Janagin, 53, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Nichole Moorehead, 53, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, May 21
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 36
Joshua Riley, 38, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Devin Humphries, 22, of Hudson, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for exceeding speed limit, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 23-year-old homeless man was arrested on suspicion of sex misconduct/atempted invlolving a child, sexual abuse and sodomy or attempted sodomy.
Jessica Nelson, 25, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for assault.
A 46-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm.
Saturday, May 22
A 47-year-old Urbana man was arrested on suspicion for stealing.
Eric Baltrush, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 37-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest.
Bryson Francka, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Sunday, May 23
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 39
Billy Gambriel, 31, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and a parole violation.
John Jones, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle on hwy without a valid license.
