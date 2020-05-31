CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs Jeffrey Carver; suit on account.
Matthew Maggard vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
Belinda Presley vs. Citizens Memorial Healthcare Foundation; employment discrimination.
Jeffrey P. Case vs. Hampton Enterprises LLC et al; other real estate actions.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Deborah M. Miller and Billy D. Miller.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
BOK Properties LLC to Dameron, Aaron and Dameron, Regina; STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg 158 Links West Of Sw Corner Lot 21 HV LT 21 Humansville Original FF Beg 158 Links West Of Sw Corner.
Carneal, Donald Ray and Carneal, Alice Marie to Campbell, Sarah; LT 2 STR 5-33-21 /W/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
LDP Construction LLC to Mozley, Joel Paul and Mozley, Becky LaDawn; LT 4 Forest Ridge Estates 26-34-23 PB7/40.
Rosenthal, Michael Trust and Rosenthal, Rose Trust to Letner, Jeremy and Letner, Sasha; STR 9-31-21 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 164' East Of Nw Corner 849.7' X 292.3'.
Reppert, John Howard Jr. and Reppert Stalker, Mary and Stalker, Mary Reppert and Stalker, Brandon to Reppert, John Howard Jr. and Reppert Stalker, Mary and Stalker, Mary Reppert; LT 1 STR 30-34-24 /S/Nw AC 40 LT 2 STR 30-34-24 /S/Nw AC 40 FF 40 Acres Off South Side.
Rice, David Lee Estate and Mobus, Chandra Personal Representative to Mobus, Chandra; LT 8 BL B Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28.
Daniels, Vicki and Daniels, Dusty to Mau, Kevin and Mau, Crystal; LT 2 STR 5-31-21 /W/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner 443.1' X 254.68' STR 32-32-21 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 115.5' X 154.36'.
Neill, Billy Joe Trust and Neill, Blane Trustee and Henenberg, Matt Trustee to Neill, Blane Edwin; STR 16-33-23 /N/Ne FF Less Described + Less CS15/15 STR 16-33-23 /Se/Ne STR 15-33-23 //Sw STR 21-33-23 FF East 1/4 STR 22-33-23 //Nw STR 22-33-23 /W/Sw STR 22-33-23 /Nw/Ne FF 1 Acre Off South Side.
Neill, Blane Edwin and Neill, Terry Jean to Neill Farms LLC; STR 16-33-23 /N/Ne FF Less Described + Less CS15/15 STR 15-33-23 //Sw FF Less South 505' Of West 645' Of Nwsw (6 Acres) STR 21-33-23 FF East 1/4 STR 22-33-23 //Nw STR 22-33-23 /W/Sw STR 22-33-23 /Nw/Ne AC 1 FF 1 Acre Off South Side.
Neill, Blane Edwin and Neill, Terry Jean to Neill, Jacob Weston; STR 16-33-23 /Se/Ne. Case Investments Three LLC and Case, Jeffrey P Trustee to Dewey, Dale O and Dewey, Christine J.; LT 13 Cedarwood 8+9-34-23 PB9/115.
Case Retirement Plan and Case, Jeffrey P Trustee to Dewey, Dale O. and Dewey, Christine J.; LT 13 Cedarwood 8+9-34-23 PB9/115.
Broadway, Jeffry Clayton and Letterman, Christina to Broadway, Jeffry Clayton and Letterman, Christina; LT 7 STR 2-34-23 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner.
Sechler, Randy L. and Sechler, Robin R. to McElroy, Christopher and McElroy, Aubrey; STR 35-32-22 /E/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS11/114 FF Beg N + E 921.88' From Se Corner. Boyne, Daniel and Boyne, Tammy and Treat, Leola I. and Treat, Andrew R. to Treat, Leola I. and Treat, Andrew R.; STR 29-34-23 E/Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/137 FF N1/2 E1/2 E1/2 Swnw-Beg At Nw Corner.
Wood, Connie Jo to Heathman, Linda; LT 12 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11. Anderson, Cynthia R. and Bilyeu, Mark Leroy and Bilyeu, Carol and Smith, Natalee D. and Smith, Frank Lee to Bilyeu, Phillip Keith and Anderson, Cynthia R. and Smith, Natalee D.; LT 65 Prairie Heights 1st 24-33-23 PB3/32.
Bay, Jack L. Trust to Ward, Mathew Lee and Ward, Ashlee Marie; LT 5 Country Club Estates Replat Of Lots 4 & 5 PB7/164.
Excel Investments Limited Partnership to Naylor, Brett Lynn and Naylor, Brittney Catherine; STR 28-34-22 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 1-Beg At Ne Corner-Description A STR 33-34-22 /N/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 2-Less All Described-Description A STR 28-34-22 SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 3-Beg At Se Corner Sw -Description B STR 34-34-22 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 4-Beg At Nw Corner Less Described-Description B STR 33-34-22 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 5-South 661.16' Of East 1119.90' Description B STR 28-34-22 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 6-Lying West Of Bluff-Description B STR 28-34-22 W/Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 6-Lying West Of Bluff-Description B STR 28-34-22 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 6-Lying South + East Of Bluff-Description B STR 28-34-22 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 6-Less Beg At Se Corner -Description B STR 28-34-22 E/Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FFParcel 6-Beg At Nw Corner -Description B STR 28-34-22 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 7-Beg At Sw Corner -Description B STR 28-34-22 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/235 FF Parcel 8-Less Beg At Sw Corner 20 Rods X 80 Rods -Descrip.
Lind, Stanley and Lind, Donna S. to Lind, Stanley and Lind, Donna S.; LT 1 STR 30-34-23 E/N/Nw FF W/Easement STR 30-34-23 W/Nw/Ne FF W/Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, May 21
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 32
Toby Holland, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
A 40-year-old Brighton woman was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 83 for property damage.
Friday, May 22
Neal Gervol, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Saturday, May 23
Jacob Wilson, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Sommer Hamilton, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting and stealing/receiving stolen property.
Kyle Kozlowski, 17, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Sunday, May 24
Justin Francka, 34, of Fair Play was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Monday, May 25
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
A 30-year-old Fair Play woman was arrested on suspicion for driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, May 26
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Nathaniel Rhodes, 38, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possession of controlled substance at a jail, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
A 25-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 142nd Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to Mo. 64/East 328th Road for a fight.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 565th Road for a missing person.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Cowden Street for theft.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Poplar Street for trespassing.
Wednesday, May 27
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
A 22-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Austin Nuhn III, 29, of Clinton was arrested on a warrant for arson and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Cameron Boyd, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, violating parole and resisting arrest.
Christopher Meade, 32, of Phillipsburg was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 140th Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 535th Road for child endangerment.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. KK for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 566th Road for trash dumping.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. F for an animal call.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, May 4
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Tony and Linda Goodwin visited with the commission regarding South 111 Road.
• Kelley Myers visited with the commission regarding county employment.
• Bids were received from Apac, Coastal Energy and Wright Oil for road oil to be used at the road and bridge department. Legan moved to accept bids. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Bids were received for cold mix from Ash Grove, Blevins, Clever, Hutchens, Logan Co. Asphalt, Longan Construction Co. and Willard Asphalt. Legan moved to accept all bids. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Bids were received for 2” hot mix asphalt surface or 2” overlay on county roads from Apac Central Inc., Blevins Asphalt and Leo Journagan. Austin moved to accept bids from Apac and Journagan. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• A bid was received for (1) 20’ x 83” bumper dump trailer for the recycling center from B&B Sales & Service. Legan moved to accept the bid. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Dennis Tummons visited with Austin regarding culverts.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 318th and South 124th roads and Ross Drive at Inlet Village.
• The assessor fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
• The April 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
• The April 2020 sheriff fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
Tuesday, May 5
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The April 2020 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Joey Michael Clark, 21, Bolivar, and Kelsie Raye Mincks, 21, Bolivar.
Joshua Caleb Horn, 19, Wheatland, and Katelyn Shyanne Allison, 19, Bolivar.
Nelson Dean Hopkins, 51, Humansville, and Leslie Jean Sittingbull, 49, Humansville.
William Fredrick Craig, 20, Brighton, and Michaela Grace Presley, 20, Willard.
Jeffrey Hayden Greene, 26, Springfield, and Ashley Nicolle Finch, 25, Brighton.
Daniel Roy Stucky, 23, Kansas City, and Maura Ione O’Brien, 23, Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.