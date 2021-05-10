Zachary Joshua Stanek, born 1997, Bolivar; class B felony kidnapping — facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, terrorizing — first degree, class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class E unlawful use of weapon — subsection 4 — exhibiting, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $150,000 bond; due in court May 12.
William Anthony Hanna, born 1963, Bolivar; class E felony domestic assault — fourth degree, third subsequent offense; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Dennis V. Miller et al.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Alex S. Collier.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jeromy Vestal; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kyle Bills; suit on account.
Holt Rental Management LLC vs. Amy J. Anderson et al; rent and possession.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Lee, Kaylyn K. Trust and Arnette, Aaron D. Trustee to Glor, Jerry W.; STR 16-33-21 /Se/Ne STR 16-33-21 /W/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement STR 16-33-21 /N/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner W1/2 Se W/Easement.
Murphy, John By POA and Murphy, Lesa M. By POA and Smith, Doris POA to Alcantara, Maria Haidee S.; LT 2 Deer Meadow 34-33-23 PB8/73 LT 3 Deer Meadow 34-33-23 PB8/73.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W Trust to Baccaro, Ana; LT 44 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Salistean, Maria; LT 45 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Davis, Rebekah S. and Davis, Donald R.; LT 8 Hill Crest Estates 12-34-23 PB7/53.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Trif, Nicoleta; LT 18 Arrowhead Village 35-32-24 PB8/129.
Myers, Nancy I. Trust and Myers, Ronald R. Trust and Myers Investors LLC to Smith, Haden: STR 19-33-22 /E/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 5 Of Southknoll II LT 1 Southknoll 19-33-22 PB7/87 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 4 LT 2 Southknoll 19-33-22 PB7/87 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 4 LT 3 Southknoll 19-33-22 PB7/87 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 4 LT 4 Southknoll 19-33-22 PB7/87 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 4.
Phillips, Malissa B. and Phillips, Shawn to Jameson, Ryan Andrew and Jameson, Chandra Susan; LT 6 STR 1-34-23 //Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Hancock, Travis S. and Hancock, Tiffany to Hancock, Travis S. and Hancock, Tiffany; STR 2-32-23 N/E/Nw FF S1/2 N1/2 N1/2 E1/2 Nw.
Phillips, Malissa B. and Phillips, Shawn to Jameson, Ryan Andrew and Jameson, Chandra Susan; LT 6 STR 1-34-23 //Nw FF Less RS2/50 Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Lovell, Ronald and Lovell, Evelyn to Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly; LT41 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 PB3/48.
Fisher, Jody A. and Fisher, Hannah L. to Sears, John Gilbert and Sears, Sharon Kay; LT 7 Schafer Subdivision 4-33-23 PB9/46.
Perpetuity Properties LLC to Martin, Brian and Martin, Marisa; STR 26-34-21 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine to Mud Movers Inc.; STR 3-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF West 1017' Of South 300' STR 3-33-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS9/227 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Raney, Jean Trustee and Raney, Jim Trust to Mud Movers Inc.; STR 3-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF West 1017' Of South 300' STR 3-33-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS9/227 FFf Beg At Nw Corner.
Lopez, Paul Olivas Estate and Hill, Jacqueline Personal Representative and Lopez, Paul A. and Ortega, Lorraine A. to Hill, Jacqueline; LT 12 Cherry Blossom Hills 26-34-23 PB7/109.
Chatham, James Walter to Beaman, Charlene B.; LT 12 Eudora Heights 1st 26-32-24 PB1/70.
Bess, Fred and Bess, Miriam to Compton, Larry William and Compton, Theresa Jo; LT 48 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Rash, William C. and Rash, Nicole R. to Warner, Kevin L and Warner, Susan R.; STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 622' South Of Nw Corner 76.5' X 276'.
Beersman, Billy Lee Trust and Beersman, Wanda Lea Trust and Jackson, Sandra L. Trustee and Beersman, Wesley G. Trustee to Looney, John and Looney, Laurie and Griffitts, Greg and Griffitts, Mary Susan; STR 30-32-22 /E/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 30-32-22 //Se FF Beg At Ne Corner Less All Described STR 30-32-22 /Ne/Se FF One Acre X2 Acres In Ne Corner Of Described.
McCarty, Nathan P. to Worman, John M. and Kruse, Julie D.; STR 11-35-23 E/Se/Se FF West 200'.
Happel, Gary B. and Happel, Cynthia L. and Monsees, Cynthia L. to Happel, Gary B. and Happel, Cynthia L.; STR 24-32-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/61 FF Tract 4-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement STR 25-32-23 /Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/61 FF Tract 4-Beg At Nw Corner Sesw 24-32-23 W/Easement LT 4 Autumn Woods East 24+25-32-23 PB8/186.
Lee, Roberta Eileen Estate and Douglas, Kerry D. Personal Representative to Lee, Ben and Lee, Shirley; STR 24-34-24 W/Sw/Ne FF W1/2 Of W1/2 Swne.
Glover, Billy L. and Glover, Jessica to Bess, Fred and Bess, Miriam; LT 33 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131.
Brown, Marvin Eugene Trust and Brown, Dorothy L. Trust and Redd, Deborah L. Trustee and Brown, Randall T. Trustee to McGinnis, Mary; LT 25 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39. Jackson, Joann Coleman Trust and Coleman Jackson, Joann Trust to Hartl, Robert and Hartl, Tiffany; STR 35-33-22 //Se FF Less Strip 2 Rods Wide Off South Side Sese STR 36-33-22 //Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 40' X 520'.
Ballinger, Jimmie E. and Ballinger, Debra A. to Herbert, Phyllis and Sikes, Kenneth; LT 3 Bolivar North 2-34-23 PB6/89 SUR BK/PG: CS12/79 FF Tract B-Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 4 LT 4 Bolivar North 2-34-23 PB6/89 SUR BK/PG: CS12/79 FF Tract B-Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 4.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Fisher, Jody A. and Fisher, Hannah L.; LT 10 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183 LT 11 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Filloon, Ryan and Filloon, Jayme to Brown, Jacob Robert; STR 32-34-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Morelock Ross Properties Inc. to Humphrey, Alyssa and Humphrey, Benjamin; LT 4C Fleetwood Estates Amended Replat Lots 1 4 + 9 PB9/139.
Barnes, Rosanelle M. and Aines, Lewis Paul to Barnes, Rosanelle M. and Barnes, Hal David; LT 14 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 15 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 16 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 17 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13.
Law Bros LLC to Tomlinson, Joshua and Fitzpatrick, Breanne; LT 10 Southwest Estates 2nd PB3/38.
Davis, Rick and Davis, Tamyra to Davis, Cassandra and Thompson, Joe; STR 23-32-22 FF Beg At Sw Corner 261' X 496.8'.
Henegar Properties LLC and Roberts, Adam and Roberts, Nicole to Arthur, Dalton; LT 17 Aldrich Original SUR BK/PG: CS16/18 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Roweton, A. Junior Trust to Roweton, Lance W.; LT 1 STR 6-33-21 //Sw FFf Beg At Intersection Of West Line+ South Row Of Hwy 32 LT 1 STR 7-33-21 //Nw FF Beg At Intersection Of West Line+ South Row Of Hwy 32.
Rodenbaugh, D. R. and Rodenbaugh, Marie and Engle, Melissa A. and Rodenbaugh, Melanie and Rodenbaugh, Melonie to Rodenbaugh, Daniel Ray and Rodenbaugh, Marie; LT 6 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 7 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16.
Rodenbaugh, Melanie S. to Rodenbaugh, Daniel Ray and Rodenbaugh, Marie; LT 1 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 2 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 3 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 4 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 8 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 9 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 10 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 11 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16.
Sergent, Michial D. Trust to Choate, Ryan Loy; STR 34-35-21 /Sw/Nw FF 30 Acres Off East Side STR 34-35-21 /Nw/Nw FF Lying South Of Slough STR 34-35-21 /Nw/Nw FF Less Lying South Of Slough STR 27-35-21 /W/Sw STR 34-35-21 /Nw/Nw FF 1 Acre In Square Form In Ne Corner STR 27-35-21 /Ne/Sw STR 34-35-21 /Nw/Se FF West 514' Lying North Of Lindley Creek STR 34-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF West 514' STR 27-35-21 /Se/Sw FF Less Beg At Sw Corner STR 34-35-21 /E/Nw STR 34-35-21 /Sw/Ne FF Less East 806'.
Baunack, Jan to Stewart, Mitchell Wayne and Stewart, Angela Renee; LT 16 Plantation 4-32-22 PB8/6.
Ward, Robert J. to Terry, Lacey Michelle; LT 13 Humansville Original FF Beg 94' 6" South Of Ne Corner.
Warren Davis Properties X LLC to Ballard Enterprises LLC; LT 3 BL 14 Original Bolivar FF East 37' 4" LT 2 BL 14 Original Bolivar FF Northerly 1/2 Less 6' Square Out Of Se Corner LT 2 BL 14 Original Bolivar FF f22' Off West Side Of South 1/2 LT 3 BL 14 Original Bolivar FF West 34' 8" LT 1 BL 14 Original Bolivar FF Less CS6/117 + Less S1/2 S1/2.
German, Susie Jane to Beer, Sam S. Jr. and Beer, Cindy L.; LT 5 Inlet Village 2nd Addition PB3/43 LT 6 Inlet Village 2nd Addition PB3/43.
Potts, Darian Blake and Potts, Paige to Potts, Darian Blake and Potts, Paige; STR 33-33-23 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/20 FF Tract A-Beg At Sw Corner 598/1215.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, April 24
No reports released.
Sunday, April 25
No reports released.
Monday, April 26
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Shawna Caudle, 34, Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault.
A 49-year-old female from Springfield was arrested on suspicion of delivering a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 28-year-old Honolulu, Hawaii, man was arrested on suspicion for driving while intoxicated.
Mark Hatcher, 45, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a department of corrections commit.
Tuesday, April 27
No reports released.
Wednesday, April 28
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 33
Cristopher Jones, 39, Goodson was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle without a license and probation violation.
Jessica Colburn-Cowden, 37, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, April 29
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 35
James Bayer, 40, Bolivar was arrested on a parole violation.
A 35-year-old woman of Dunnegan was arrested on suspicion for assault, driving while revoked, endangering a child, failure to affix motor vehicle plate, failure to maintain proof with DOR, possible controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Larry Rysted, 37, of Osceola was arrested on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Traci Hardesty, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
Norma Dunson, 45, of Humansville was arrested on suspicion of delivering/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Martin, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for DWR/DWS.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, March 15
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as submitted. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The February 2021 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
David Sandgren with the Humansville Special Road District visited with the commission in general discussion.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed East 425th Road.
Ron and Carol Lee visited with the commission regarding East 530th Road.
Tuesday, May 16
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The February 2021 add-on and abatement reports were received from Roberts-McGinnis.
Bids were received for a dump truck to be used at the road and bridge department.
Summit Truck bid $139,162.52. Springfield Freightliner bid $140,361, and Tri-State Truck bid $154,854.
Legan moved to accept the bid from Summit Truck Group. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Robertson viewed East 545th Road for a culvert installation. Crites and Legan viewed South 200th Road.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, April 19
Historic Bolivar Speedway/Speedway USA, 4829 S. 133rd Road, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Hayes Family Farm and Bakery, 4184 S. 169th Road, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Coolers missing thermometers. 2. Oven dirty.
Wednesday, April 21
Creator Delights Southside, 1855 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Floor dirty under equipment, in hard to reach areas. 2. Sanitizer concentration insufficient, corrected on site.
Creator Delights, 1303 E. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; items noted on previous inspection were corrected.
Thursday, April 22
Hannah’s #5, 1164 Maple St., Morrisville; routine; 2 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Pizza oven dirty; 4 non-critical; 1. Wall dirty near pizza oven. 2. Uncovered food in freezer. 3. Coolers missing thermometers. 4. Uncovered trash receptacle in women’s restroom.
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; items noted on previous inspections were corrected.
Dollar General, 1833 E. Maple St., Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; uncovered trash receptacle in women’s restroom.
Panther Inn, 5298 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 1 critical; ice scoop improperly stored, corrected on site; 3 non-critical; 1. Food items not properly labeled. 2. Freezers missing thermometers. 3. Uncovered trash receptacle in women’s restroom.
Marion C Early, 5309 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 2 critical; 1. Can opener rusty. 2. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, April 27
Pleasant Hope Elementary, 311 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope Middle School, 515 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottles, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; microwaves dirty.
Pleasant Hope High School, 303 N. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Laney’s, 500 S. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 7 critical; 1. Foods in deli case held at improper temperature, corrected on site. 2. Food in hot hold not held at proper temperature, corrected on site. 3. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 4. Chemicals improperly stored, corrected on site. 5. Medication improperly stored, corrected on site. 6. Sanitizer too strong, corrected on site. 7. Evidence of mice; 4 non-critical; 1. Floors, cabinets and counters dirty throughout facility, needs cleaning. 2. Food items uncovered in cooler and freezer. 3. Food containers not properly labeled. 4. Improper thawing of food, corrected on site.
Thursday, April 29
Cheese Hollow Market, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; meat not held at proper temperature in cold hold unit, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Brandon’s Catering, 1450 E. Mt. Gilead Road, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
City of Bolivar Pool, 1710 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Trash can missing lid in women’s restroom. 2. Chemical spill in store room, corrected on site.
Friday, April 30
Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 4 critical; 1. Walk-in cooler product running warm. 2. Ice scoop not properly stored. 3. Evidence of mice. 4. Ice machine and soda machine dirty; 7 non-critical; 1. Walk-in cooler not maintaining proper temperature. 2. Walk-in cooler dirty, moldy. 3. Floors dirty throughout, needs cleaning. 4. Cabinets, counters and shelving dirty. 5. Unnecessary clutter throughout the facility. 6 Bagging ice, bags not properly labeled. 7. Hand sink not provided in ice bagging area.
Amore Pizza, 5492 Hwy H, Ste D, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wild West Cowboy Cafe, 111 W. Adams, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; food items out of temperature on prep table, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; food container not properly labeled, corrected on site.
Dollar General, 113 Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; improper storage of chemical, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; store room floor dirty, corrected on site.
Laney’s, 500 S. Main, Pleasant Hope; follow-up; 1 critical; evidence of pests, repeat violation, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
