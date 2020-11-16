CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rilesha Q. Ramsey, born 1972, Bolivar; class D felony assault — third degree — special victim, class D felony abuse and neglect of a child — no sexual contact; warrant served; $10,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 25.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC vs. The Unknown Owners of Mobile Home et al; declaratory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Elizabeth Loehr; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Robin M. Hossli; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Savannah R. Brady and Ryan M. Cloutier.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County Recorder Of Deeds:
Red Brick Center LLC toThompson, Archie and Thompson, Kathy; LT 12 Peaceful Acres 12-31-22 PB8/141 FF East 325.69' To South 100'.
Brier, Curtis M. to Weaver, Lucas A.; STR 10-35-24 S/Nw/Sw AC 10.15 Ff N1/2 S1/2 Nwsw. Meador Family Investments LP to RCR12A LLC; LT 7 Colony Estates 15-33-23 PB5/52 LT 38 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 39 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Meador Family Investments LP to RCR6 LLC; LT 7 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 8 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 20 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 21 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 34 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Meador Family Investments LP to RCR12 LLC; LT 12 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 23 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 24 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 28 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
York, Charley D. to Buchen Farms Beef Processing LLC; LT 160 BL 15 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 161 BL 15 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF South ½.
Ewing, Yvette and Orsburn, Yvette Ewing and Orsburn, Troy to James, Joshua and James, Sarah; LT 15A Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Wohnoutka, Daniel F. and Wohnoutka, Pat to Nicholson, Connie J.; BL C Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 SUR BK/PG: CS7/305 FF Beg At Se Corner Of Mill Street And HW.
Smith, Carole J. to Smith, Carole J. and Smith, Calista; LT 6 Hutcheson Addition Amended 12-33-23 PB1/49 STR 12-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Lot 6 Hutcheson Amended 15' X 110'.
Rios, Susan C. to Miller, Evan and Miller, Sarah; STR 1-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner 180' X 115'.
Barnett, Joe Edward Trust and Barnett, Hazel Marie Trust and Barnett, Diana Jo Trustee to Galloway, John and Galloway, Lisa; STR 10-32-24 //Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Miller, Jeffrey to Miller, Laura; LT 18 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Miller, Laura to Miller, Jeffrey; LT 30 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Barnhart, H. Dean Trust and Barnhart, Beverly J. Trust to Terrill, Brandon; STR 7-31-21 W/Ne/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner Less North 40'.
Aug, Randal K. Trust to Moore, Timothy C.; STR 28-35-23 //Se AC 5 FF East 303.6' Of South 717.3' Of North 982.3’.
Culbertson, Randy L. and Culbertson, Marie K. and Culbertson, Richard C. and Culbertson, Debra E. and Culbertson, Mickey R. Jeanette L. and Culbertson, Donald G. and Culbertson, Millie R. to Culbertson, Orville L.; STR 33-34-24 N/Ne/Se FF Less Beg At Ne Corner 200' X 100' + Less East 189' + Less 200' X 100'.
Jones, Gary and Jones, Theresa to McAntire, Christopher and McAntire, Brittany; LT 7 Fair Play Original LT 8 Fair Play Original.
Baldwin, David L. III and Baldwin, Kara A. to Barnett, Joe E. and Barnett, Hazel M.; STR 3-31-21 /Nw/Nw AC 4 FF West 4 Acres Of West 17 Acres Lying South Of Pomme De Terre River.
Oakland Convenience LLC to Miller Group Of Companies LLC; STR 2-33-23 /Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: PB8/60 FF Beg 30.8 Rods South Of Ne Corner.
Caldeira, Joseph to Kenney, Shawn and Kenney, Shannon; LT 1 BL 13 East Addition Humansville LT 2 BL 13 East Addition Humansville.
Mulligans Family Trust and Sakalauskas, Julius G. Trustee and Lukenbill, Linda S. Trustee to Beyer, Marcus and Beyer, Janet; LT 3 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61.
Tuck, Eric D. and Tuck, Candice to Harman, Russell J. and Harman, Ronald and Harman, Randall J.; STR 9031024/E/Nw FF Less Beg At Nw Corner.
Harman, Russell J. and Harman, Dawn M. and Harman, Ronald J. and Harman, Kristie A. and Harman, Randall J. and Harman, Susan to Tuck, Eric D. and Tuck, Candice; STR 9-31-24/E/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Crews, David J. and Crews, Jennifer to DCBC LLC; STR 30-34-22/Sw/Sw FF Lying East Of E. Row Hwy D Beg at Sw Corner.
Ladd, C. Joy to Walter Spindler; LT XI Original Bolivar FF Beg At Ne Corner LT XL Original Bolivar FF 75” Off North Side Of West l/2 Less 50’ Off West End + Less Beg At NW Corner.
Gothard, Bobbie Dale Trust and Gothard, Linda Trust to Anksorus, Mathew Ray and Anksorus, Stacy Lee; LT 33 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Ozarks Ridgerunner IV LLC to White River Marine Group LLC; STR 31-33-22//NW SUR BK/G; CS132/142 FF Beg 271.91’ South + East From Sw Corner Less Beg604.70” So STR 31-33-22 //NW FF Beg 604.70” South + East From Sw Corner STR 31-33-22 ?N/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/328 FF Beg At NW Corner of South 1.45 Acres Less STR 31-33-22 //Nw FF Beg 983.72’ South + East From SW Corner W/Easements.
Butts, Brandy N. and Butts, Randy C. Jr. and Kirby, Brandy to Butts, Randy C. Jr. and Butts, Brandy N.; STR 35-33-24 /Sw/Nw FF South 20’ of West 495’ STR 35-33-24 ?Nw/Sw FF North 420’ Of West 495’.
Shay, Lucille By POA and Shay, Bernis L. By POA and Lee, Benny Darwin Jr. POA to Metzker, Johnnie F.; BL 2 UT D Rechows Addition 2-33-23 PB2/8 BL3 UT D Rechows Additon 2-33-23 PB2/8.
DCBC LLC to White River Marine Group LLC; STR 14-33-23 //Nw SUR BK/PG: PB9/1010 FF Lot 1-Beg At Ne Corner Section 15 STR 15-33-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: PB9/101 FF Lot 1-Beg At Ne Corner Section 15 STR 15-33-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: PB9/101 FF Lot 2-Beg At Ne Corner Section 15 STR 14-33-23 //NNw SUR BK/PG: PB9/101 FF Lot 2-Beg At Ne Corner Section 15.
Sowards, Deborah and Sowards, Billy L. to Page, Clarence L. and Page, Alice D.; STR 1-34-23 N/Se/Se FF Nl/2 N1/2 Sese.
Dearman, Gary Lee By POA and Dearman, Bill POA to Burgess, Kaitlin Rachelle; STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 50’ + 22 Rods North of Nw Corner Lot 1 BK 1 Burros LT 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg 50’ + 22 Rods North of Nw Corner.
Thomson, Brett L. and Thomson, Kristi A. to Schnagl, Corey and Schnagl, Marcia; LT 1 The Cliffs 25-34-23 PB8/120 LT2 The Cliffs 25-34-23 PB8/120 LT3 The Cliffs 25-34-23 PB8/120 LT4 The Cliffs 25-34-23 PB8/120 LT5 The Cliffs 25-34-23 PB8/120.
LAHR Rentals LLC to SD Property Investments LLC; LT7 Westview 1st PB5/46 LT11 Westview 1st PB5/46.
Williamson Steven T. and Williamson, Linda S. to Gooch, Christoper Michael and Gooch, Sarah Ann; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 482’ West + 950’ North of Se Corner 140’x150’.
Driver, Donna and Ray, Donna to Moreno, Joshua Oden; LT 6 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Red Brick Center LLC to Torres, Michael Paul; LT 1 STR 5-31-22 N/W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/66 FF Tract A-Beg At Sw Corner.
McDaniel, Caleb and McDaniel, Beth to Rogers, Warren; LT 47 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Rowland, Travis and Rowland, Christa to Burkett, Brandon and Burkett, Sandra; LT 5 Scenic Heights Replat Lots 4 5 6 & 7 PB8/106.
Jones, Lucinda J. and Roberts, Douglas Allen; LT RR Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 308’ North of SW Corner 88’x165’.
Missouri Annual Conference Of The United Methodist Church and Methodist Episcopal Church Of Fair Play to Erven, John; LT 7 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 FF Less West 30’ and LT 8 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 FF Less West 30’.
S2F Construction LLC to Foster, Shelly A. and Wagner, Shelly N.; LT 65 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Sanders, Steven M. and Sanders, Sondra J. and Jones, Lucinda J.; LT 1 BL 2 Rechows Addition 2-33-23 PB2/8 FF Beg 156’ North Of Se Corner Of Lot Less West 100’ + Sewe.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Nov. 7
No reports released.
Sunday, Nov. 8
No reports released.
Monday, Nov. 9
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
John Small III, 41, of Pleasant Hill was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Jacob Richardson, 21, of Rolla was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
A 28-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
Rileshia Ramsey, 48, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for abuse/neglect of a child and assault.
Brittney Oliver, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Benjamin Lipe, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
A 34-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Delta Waisner, 55, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for camping in unauthorized areas, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jessica Vannuys, 31, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for burglary, operating a vehicle without a license, stealing and possession of paraphernalia
Desiree Siddens, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.