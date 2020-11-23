CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tara L. Cooper, born 1992, Bolivar; class A felony robbery — first degree, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Dec. 2.
William T. Cooper, born 1990, Bolivar; class A felony robbery — first degree, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Dec. 2.
James Edward Cantrell III, born 1979, Fair Play; class E felony domestic assault — third degree, class E felony resisting arrest, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $50,000 bond posted; due in court Dec. 23.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Richard Tripp; suit on account.
Jeffrey Merrell et al vs. Safeco Insurance Company of America; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bradley Simmons; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Russell P. Roberts III; contract — other.
Brock A. Baker et al vs. Jared E. Lockhart et al; rent and possession.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Matthew W. Kootz; breach of contract.
Barn Lease Corporation of America Inc. vs. John Young; replevin.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brandon D. Hammer and Kendra Hammer.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Kurtz, J. Edward Jr. and Kurtz, Karen A. to LDP Construction LLC; LT 2 Sunny Slope #2 Replat 36+37 PB7/167.
Simmons, Virgil and Simmons, Elizabeth to Simmons, Virgil and Simmons, Elizabeth and Simmons, Michael D.; LT Q Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF East 2/3 Less 107' Wide Strip Off East Side + Less North 110'.
Burrell, Twila F. to Sawyer, Michael R. and Sawyer, Lori D.; LT 25 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Bowling, Kenneth and Bowling, Audra to Jameson, Joshua JW; LT 15 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF Less West 5' + Vacated Jackson Street South Of LT 16 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West10' + Vacated Jackson Street South Of.
Bowers, Jack Lynn and Bowers, Kimberly Ann to Royal Investment Properties Group LLC; STR 23-35-21 /Ne/Ne FF W/Easements.
West, Michael and West, Kathy to Burke, Winston K. and Burke, Jana; STR 20-34-23 /Sw/Se AC 1 FF 1 Square Acre Out Of Sw Corner.
Keltner, Billy Paul Brent and Keltner, Deana to Eagles, Lauren; STR 23-32-22 N/Ne/Se FF Less Beg At Nw Corner STR 23-32-22 /Se/Ne FF Less CS9/36 Beg On East Side County Road.
Tweedie, John T III and Tweedie, Michelle to Keltner, Brent and Keltner, Deana; STR 27-34-23 /Sw/Se FF Lying East Of RR Row STR 27-34-23 /Se/Se FF West 2 1/2 Acres Beg At Nw Corner.
VWQ Investments LLC to Reed, Jared Michael and Reed, Abigail Esther; LT 29 Porter Place Phase 4 14-33-23 PB7/140.
Hinkle, Boone R. and Hinkle, Kesha L. to White, Emma; LT 5 BL 2 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner.
Hunt, James H. Trust and Hunt, Mary K. Trust to Skidmore, Elizabeth; LT 4 BL 3 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/3.
Bolivar Education Advancement Foundation to Stutenkemper, D. Cody; LT 5 Hilltop Subdivision Amended 3-33-23 PB5/45 FF W/Easement LT 10 Hilltop Subdivision Amended 3-33-23 PB5/45 FF W/Easement.
Jenkins, Deborah L. and Brownlie, Peter to DCBC LLC; LT 4 West Catalpa Estates 1st 10-33-23 PB6/18.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Hale, Beau T. and Miller, Charleigh M.; LT 64 Wind River Estates 17+20+21-34-23 PB8/160.
Goyette, Donald R. to McKee, Luke C.; STR 28-33-23 W/W/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/259 FF Tract B-Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Barker, Danny G. and Barker, Teresa S. to Barker, Daniel Curtis and Barker, Carla Jo; STR 25-34-24 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/113 AC 17 FF West 17 Acres.
Kirksey, Jerry M. Jay Trust and Kirksey, Jay Jerry M. Trust and Kirksey, Mary Katherine Trust to Banner, Dwain and Banner, Katrina; STR 4-33-22 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS11/24 FF Tract 1-Sese Less Beg At Se Corner STR 4-33-22 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS11/24 FF Tract 2-Sese Less Beg At Se Corner.
BOK Properties LLC to Highlander Investments LLC; LT 12 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 13 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 14 BL1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 15 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 16 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 17 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 18 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 19 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 20 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 21 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 22 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 23 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 24 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 25 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 26 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 27 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 28 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 29 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 30 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 31 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 32 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 33 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville.
Roberts, Norma R. Trust and Bettes, Steven V. Trustee to Custom Landworks LLC; LT 24 Southwest Estates 14-33-23 PB3/24.
Glasscock, Joshua S. to Shoemaker, Elise Ann; LT 7 Southwest Estates 1st PB3/31.
Hood, Linda to Hood, Kamron; STR 17-34-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS12/84 FF Tract A- North 660' Of West 660'.
