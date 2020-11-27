CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Valerie Gusler; breach of contract.
Bank of America NA vs. Della R. Cornelison; suit on account.
Myron Choate et al vs. Bridget Milam; rent and possession.
Michael D. Wright vs. William Eddings et al; quiet title.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Inman, Ruby Carol to Bunch, Phillip D.; LT 1 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 2 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 3 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 4 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 5 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 6 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 7 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 8 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 9 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 10 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 11 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 12 BL 10 Wishart Original.
Jones, Mike and Jones, Vonna and Bauer, Vonna to Bauer, Corey and Bauer, Rebecca; LT 8 STR 6-34-23 /E/Ne.
Parker, James W. to Stuerke, Jessie; LT 6 BL 9 East Addition Humansville.
Graham, Arnold Nelson and Graham, Mary Dianne to Choate, David and Choate, Shelley; LT 1 Meadow Lane Estates 2nd 10-33-23 PB6/14.
Schmidt, Micah Lee Trust to Wedge, April A.; LT 12 Anchor Haven # 2 Amended PB7/41.
King, Mathew V. and King, Lori J. to Sechler Holdings LLC; LT 49 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 LT 65 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 FF Beg On Northwesterly Line Of Lot 49 LT 66 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 FF Beg On Northwesterly Line Of Lot 49.
Dougherty, Ronald L. and Dougherty, Kathe J. to Wood, Courtney L. and Wood, Layne K.; LT 26B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner.
Hawk, Sam D. and Hawk, Bobbie to Roberts, Kelley R. and Roberts, Marla E.; LT 6 STR 1-34-22 /Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/104 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner LT 6 STR1-34-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/104 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner.
Rodiger, Kellie D. to Rodiger, Drew III and Rodiger, Kendra; STR 6-31-22 /Se/Ne FF Less Lying South Of Road.
Eaves, Rene Michelle to Stuchlik, Robyn; STR 34-33-24 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 184.85' West + 27.63' North Of Se Corner STR 34-33-24 S/Sw/Ne FF Beg 800.9' East + 20' North Of Center Of Section 213' X 208.7'.
Wooten, Janice to Matco Realty LLC; LT 12 Pleasant Hope Original FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 10.
Wooten, Janice to Matco Realty LLC; LT 12 Pleasant Hope Original FF Beg 65' West Of Sw Corner Of Lot 10.
Sanner, Jerry and Sanner, Michelle to Halbert, Justin Ray; LT 1 STR 30-35-24 /N/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/287 FF East 995.5' LT 1 STR 19-35-24 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/287 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Swan, William G. Estate and Fosdick, Samuel Personal Representative to Fosdick, Samuel; LT 5 Fair Play Original FF+ 20' X 75' Strip North + Adjoining Lots LT 6 Fair Play Original FF East1/2 + 20' X 75' Strip North + Adjoining Lots LT 7 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road LT 8 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road LT 9 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road LT 10 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF West 330' Of South 400' Of West 10 Acres STR 23-32-23 FF Beg 46 Rods + 9 Links East Of Sw Corner Of Section STR 29-34-21 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner 380' X 720'.
Partin, Robert M. and Partin, Amanda L. to Johnson, Richard D. and Johnson, Susan R.; LT 8 BL 2 Fairground Addition 1-33-23 PB1/9.
Baunack, Jan to Baunack, Jan; LT 16 Plantation 4-32-22 PB8/6.
Zitella, James V. and Zitella, Daina M. Racklin and Racklin Zitella, Diana M. to Hutton, Ronnie and Rose, Debra; LT 1 Whispering Meadows 19-32-21 PB7/39 FF Less The South 5 Acres.
Krull, Jeffrey E. and Krull, Edith I. to Norder, Ross C. and Norder, Angela K.; LT 2 Cottonwood Springs Estates 10-33-22 PB7/24.
Contreras, Erik and Contreras, Jacqueline to O’hara, Thomas and O’hara, Malarie Ann; LT 3 BL 29 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/108 LT 2 BLl 29 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/108 FF West 1/2 Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Kelley, Gordon W. to Schell, Rebecca A.; LT 8 STR 6-34-23 /E/Nw FF South 15 Acres Of North 3/4 LT 8 STR 6-34-23 /W/Ne FF Lying West Of Hwy O.
Banner, Darin Charles and Banner, Kristin to Banner, Darin Charles and Banner, Kristin; LT 12 Deer Trail Estates Amended 4+9-33-22 PB9/71.
BOK Properties LLC to Harmans Home Furnishings LLC; LT 7 Humansville Original FF Beg At Se Corner.
Novak, Yuriy and Novak, Galina to Novak, Nataliya and Novak, Mariya; LT 23A Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Thompson, Archie and Thompson, Kathy and Stewart, Kathy to Thompson, Archie and Thompson, Kathy; STR 12-31-22 E/Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/189 FF Tract F-Part Of E1/2 E1/2 Swsw Less South 15' W/Easement.
Cherry, Grace E. Trust to Brannon Land & Cattle LLC; STR 12-35-22 /Sw/Sw.
Baker Enterprises Group LLC to Baker Hall, Madeline and Hall, Madeline Baker; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 240' X 75'.
Floyd, Ronnie and Floyd, Shannon to Carneal, Donald Ray and Carneal, Alice Marie; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 978' North + 100' West Of Se Corner 150' X 100'.
McElroy, Chris and McElroy, Aubrey and Petty, Aubrey to Spiegel, Whitney Chane and Naeger, Cody William; STR 26-32-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Branson, Cynthia L. to Gentry, Robert M. and Gentry, Brenda Kay; STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner Of West 10 Acres STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PB: RS4/9 AC 3 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of West 10 Acres.
S&W Foreclosure Corp and Cross, Daniel L. and Cross, Diana S. to Bankunited NS STR 14-33-23 FF Beg At Center Of Section S + E 196.80'.
Fairbanks, Linda D. to Fairbanks, Linda D.; LT8 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 9 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 10 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 11 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 12 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 13 Bl 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13.
Fosdick, Samuel Trustee and Swan, William G. Trust to Fosdick, Samuel and Taylor, Jeffery; LT 5 Fair Play Original FFW/Strip 20' X 75' Long North + Adjoining LT 6 Fair Play Original FF East1/2 W/Strip 20' X 75' Long North + Adjoining LT 7 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road LT 8 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road LT 9 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road LT 10 Fair Play Original FF Lying North Of Road STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF West 330' Of South 400' Of West 10 Acres STR 23-32-23 FF Beg 46 Rods + 9 Links East Of Sw Corner STR 29-34-21 FF Beg At Se Corner 380' X 720'.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Broadway Nutrition, 1507 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Polk County Senior Center, 1850 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Raw chicken and eggs stored over ready to eat food in coolers, corrected on site. 2. Wiping cloth sanitizer not provided, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; food stored on floor in coolers.
May’s Station, 1301 N. Oakland, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
KIKO Hibachi’s, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Sanitizer bucket not set up. 2. Food items not properly cooled. 3. Raw meat stored over ready to eat foods. 4. Food not held at proper temps; 3 non-critical; 1. Food uncovered on counter. 2. Hand sink access blocked. 3. Prepping food outside. All violations corrected on site during inspection.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Marion C. Early, 5309 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Hannah’s #5, 1164 Maple Street, Morrisville; routine; 1 critical; Sanitizer weak, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Panther Inn, 5298 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 1 critical; Food items not date marked, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Bait Masters, 5005 Hwy, 123, Aldrich; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Walmart, 2451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Sweet Kayle, 106 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; back door has daylight around door.
Bolivar Primary School, 706 N. Leonard, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Nov. 6
Fast N Friendly, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Soda dispensers dirty, corrected on site. 2. Convection oven dirty; 4 non-critical; 1. Cooler vent dirty. 2. Sanitizer mixed too strong, corrected on site. 3. Food items not properly labeled, corrected on site. 4. Unnecessary clutter behind counter, corrected on site.
Cayman House of Hope, 311 N. Poplar Street, Fair Play; routine; 2 critical; 1. Pet in food areas, corrected on site. 2. Evidence of mice present; 3 non-critical; 1. Unnecessary clutter under hand sink, corrected on site. 2. Thermometer not provided in freezer. 3. Uncovered food items, corrected on site.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
SBU Fresh Ideas, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Middle School, 604 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; evidence of pests in storeroom; 0 non-critical.
Fast N Friendly, 1602 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 5 critical; 1. Chemicals improperly stored, corrected on site. 2. Spray bottles not properly labeled, corrected on site. 3. Uncovered food items, corrected on site. 4. Improper sanitizing, corrected on site. 5. Dirty food contact surfaces; 1 non-critical; vent hood dirty.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Master Wong’s, 1003 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; missing ceiling tiles.
Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Pomme de Terre, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Nov. 13
Cayman House of Hope, 311 N. Poplar Street, Fair Play; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
