CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jacob D. Downey, born 1991, Urbana; class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, class D felony unlawful possession of firearm; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Charles S. Barker vs. Terry Fausett; rent and possession.
Charles S. Barker vs. George L. Walker et al; rent and possession.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Morgan Michelle Foster, Searcy; speeding; $71.
Tate Michael Frost, Clinton; defective equipment; $228.
Eugen Gheorghe, Chanute, Kansas; failure to display plates; $51.
Jessie Lee Gilleland, Morrisville; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; possession of marijuana; $100; failure to display plates; $51.
Mark A. Glowicki, Blair, Nebraska; speeding; $71.
Edwin Lee Goettee, Goodson; following too closely; $61.
David T. Gorrell, Springfield, Illinois; speeding; $101.
Joshua Kent Graves, Bolivar; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Kaden Matthew Griswold, Bolivar; defective equipment; $113.
Daniel Bruce Guess, Shawnee, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Lauren M. Harbourt, Conway, Arkansas; defective equipment; $54.
Ian Phillip Harjo-Blair, Humansville; failure to register vehicle; $51.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Johnson, Michael to Johnson, Misty; LT 16 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Adkins, Deborah A. and Gordon, Deborah A. and Adkins, James and Rapagnani, Steve G. and Rapagnani, Lisa and Dezura, Sheryl By POA and Rapagnani, Sheryl By POA to Mallard, Shon Mallard, Kelci; STR 1-31-21 /W/Se FF Beg 660' East Of Nw Corner.
Gordon, Brian Personal Representative and Gordon, Donald Gene Estate to Mallard, Shon and Mallard, Kelci; STR 1-31-21 /W/Se FF Beg 660' East Of Nw Corner.
Murphy, Dale G. Trust and Murphy, Susan M. Trust to Palmer, W. T. and Palmer, Cheryl T.; STR 7-35-22 //Sw FF Parcel 23 Unplatted Our Country Place.
Diener, Willard R. and Diener, Mary to Schwartz, Sammy R. and Schwartz, Emma E.; STR 24-35-23 FF Beg At East Quarter Corner.
Muresan, Mircea and Muresan, Elena to Cornelius, Derek Flynn; STR 5-32-22 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/511 FFf Beg At Se Corner.
Ingram, Michael A. and Ingram, Melinda to Ingram, Michael A. and Ingram, Melinda; STR 6-32-21 //Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 522.75' X 250'.
McHan, Dan and McHan, Theodora S. to Murray, James D. and Murray, Martha; LT 10 Spice Wood Hills 36-35-24 PB8/155.
Hoops, Melinda Trust and Denning, Melinda M. Trust to Bennett, Charles Keith and Bennett, Moriah; LT 24 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Jones, Elijah to Sweetwater Renovations LLC; STR 10-31-22 /Nw/Ne FF Less West 1041'.
WJ Group LLC to Lipscomb, Susan E.; LT 3 Keller Murray Subdivision 1-33-23 PB3/22A.
Contreas, Maria Gabriela to Play 4 Fun LLC; LT 3 BLl 1 Carson Subdivision Bolivar LT 4 BLl 1 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Less Beg At Se Corner.
Turner, Daniel to Beaman, Dalton L.; LT 101 BL 7 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 101 BL 7 Johnsons Addition Humansville.
Skief, Daniel L. Trust and Skief, Meghan E. Trust to Jones, Lane; LT 9 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Lasley, Dale Irwin to Rae, Gary L.; LT 2 BL 2 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Klamberg, Robert and Klamberg, Kristina to Rau, Jonathan Ross and Mefford, Donald K. Jr.; LT 2 Cheney Estates Amended 22-34-23 PB7/159.
Parker, Ely W. and Parker, Cally L. to Patterson, Sharron; LT 41 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62.
Banner, Darin and Banner, Kristin to Kelsch, Raiphe; LT 7 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Tennis, Ethel Mae to Stegner, Chad D. and Stegner, Jennifer M.; STR 20-33-23 N/Ne/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 420' X 520'.
Daniels, Vicki and Daniels, Dusty to Mau, Christopher and Mau, Alicia; LT 2 STR 5-31-21 /W/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner 443.10' X 237.82' STR 32-32-21 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 115.50' X 222.98'.
Smith, Christopher Clayton and Smith, Sara Katelyn to Parker, Ely W. and Parker, Cally L.; STR 3-33-24 /Nw/Se SUR Bk/Pg: CS14/221 FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Gilmore, Billie Paul to Gilmore, Shawn Adam; STR 9-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 40 Rods North Of Sw Corner.
Hale, John F. to Hale, John F. and Hale, John Christopher and Hale, Brad Alan; STR 7-33-24 /Sw/Se STR18-33-24 /Nwne STR 18-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF 30’ Wide Along North Side of Roadway.
Scarbrough, Mark and Scarbrough, Jonita to Harms, Roy A. and Harms, Marsha K.; STR 20-34-23 Nw/sw/ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/458 FF Tract A-West 458.46’ w/easement STR 20-34-23 Nw/sw/ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/458 FF Tract B-Less the west 458.46’ Subject to 20’ easement +.
RCR6, LLC to Bunch, James T. and Bunch, Linda; LT 28 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Arnold, Roosevelt F. to Brown, Preston L. STR 32-35-23 /Ne/nw STR 29-35-23 /Sw/sw FF Easement over South 40’ STR 29-35-23 /Sesw FF Easement over West 40’ of South 40’.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Oct. 24
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 31
A 26-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of abuse/neglect of a child and domestic assault.
A 31-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 25
No reports released.
Monday, Oct. 26
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 32
Heidi Burnett, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
A 39-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A 34-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
Brandi Winger, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and no insurance.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Kahlie Cruzan, 22, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Benjamin Lipe, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault and resisting arrest.
Tony Vest, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a driving while intoxicated.
Thomas Edwards, 22, of Nevada was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Amanda Cox, 34, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for forgery and violating a court order.
Anthony Cooper, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Mikailee Bilyeu, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.
A 30-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A 38-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of delivering/possessing a controlled substance at a jail, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 29
No reports released.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval. Legan made a motion to approve payroll as presented and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The Polk County Health Center presented the Renewal PDMP user agreement for signatures. A motion to approve the PDMP user agreement was executed on June 3.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 328th, South 167th and South 163rd roads.
A wire transfer of $197,966.82 for capital improvement sales tax was received.
A wire transfer of $197,966.81 for law enforcement sales tax was received.
A bid was received for building/installation and for reinforcing partitions and countertops in various county offices from Bodenhausen Handyman Service for $9,800. Austin moved to accept the bid from Bodenhausen. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
A bid was received for glass/protective tempered glass dividers from Polk County Glass, LLC for $9,750. Austin moved to accept the bid from Polk County Glass. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
Travis Elliott, the county’s legal counsel, visited with the commission in general discussion.
Friday, Sept. 11
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The August 2020 add-on and abatement reports were received from the collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock presented the commission with a request for utilizing some of the CARES Act funds to set up a jury trial courtroom to comply with Supreme Court jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county clerk’s division of the 2019 flood lease funds was forwarded to treasurer Shirley Allison.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 222nd, South 225th, East 390th, South 200th, East 380th, East 400th, East 405th, South 150th and East 425th roads.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Adam Stuart Keightley, 36, Fair Play, and Rebekah Renee Gillette, 36, Fair Play.
John Tyler Christy, 27, Bolivar, and Kristen Nichole Morgan, 26, Bolivar.
Tyler Leslie Lumley, 23, Elkland, and Madison Alexis Bauer, 21, Galena.
Neal Preston Cross, 50, Bolivar, and Cheri Sue Vetsch, 45, Independence.
Jason L. Triplett, 43, Humansville, and Deanna Kay Couch, 45, Humansville.
Kyle Wayne Slagle, 29, Bolivar, and Annabelle Annette Young, 38, Bolivar.
Travis Dean Hughes, 48, Bolivar, and Kelly Michelle Davis, 53, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.