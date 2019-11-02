CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cooper Ray Choate, 18, Pleasant Hope; class E felony DWI — physical injury; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
John Douglas Claunch, born 1991, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Traci Lynne Vogeler, born 1982, Pleasant Hope; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Crissie Anne Williamson, born 1977, Fair Play; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Kahlie Cruzan, born 1998, Tunas; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Kevin Scott Wells, born 1971, Brighton; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Danse Laree Nelson, born 1988, Buffalo; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Danse Laree Nelson, born 1988, Buffalo; class D felony tampering with electronic monitoring equipment; warrant issued; $30,000 bond.
Michael Gabriel Wheelock, born 1984, Springfield; class D felony failure to register as sex offender; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Jeffrey M. Hughes, born 1974, Fair Grove; class C felony DWI — chronic; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Israel Braden Self, born 1975, Camdenton; class D felony forgery; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
Aaron Stephen Ingalsbe Sr., born 1990, Buffalo; class D felony stealing — $750 or more (3); summons issued; due in court Nov. 13.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank USA vs. Kathy Strotheide; suit on account.
Michael Lamb vs. Kaleb R. Ivey et al; personal injury — vehicular.
Discover Bank vs. Jo A. Mitchell; contract — other.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Helen R. Hall; breach of contract.
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Jimmy Forbach; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couple has filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christopher M. Borslien and Charity R. Borslien.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Oct. 21-Oct. 25 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Lauren Dock, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Ricky Lee Fox, Bolivar; shoplifting; $100.
Amy McCann, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $230.
Barbara Jo McMullen, Montreal; speeding; $180.
Lacrista Belle Marie, Lathrom; failure to register vehicle; $110; no insurance; $126.
Justin Young, Collins; amended defective equipment; $170.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
Gage Ashlock, Bolivar (4); Corey Gentry, Louisburg; Claude Clinton Jarnagin, Bolivar (3).
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Hulett, Wilberta Jane to Hartshorn, Armondo and Hartshorn, Shawna; STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF South 52' Of Described Beg At Se Corner Lot 25 Of Orig HV STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg 90' North Of Se Corner Lot 25 Of Orig HV STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner Of Lot 25 Of Orig HV Lt 25 Humansville Original FF South 52' Of Described Beg At Se Corner Lot 25 Of Orig HV Lt 25 Humansville Original FF Beg 90' North Of Se Corner Lot 25 Of Orig HV LT 25 Humansville Original FF Beg At Se Corner Of Lot 25 Of Orig HV.
Johnson, Carolyn Kay and Johnson, Robert Dale to Johnson, Michael and Johnson, Misty; LT 16 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Dykes, Anthony Curtis and Dykes, Jennifer to Hughes, James Paul Jr. and Hughes, Terri D.; STR 3-31-24 N/Sw/Se STR 3-31-24 /Nw/Se AC 10 FF South 10 Acres STR 3-31-24 N/Se/Se FF Lying West Of Road.
Beavers, David M. Trust to Rice, Phillip B. and Rice, Sherry L.; STR 5-32-24 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/39 FF South 655.4' Of West 664.6' Subject To Easement 304/488.
Pryor, Maryanne to Thompson, Matthew D. and Thompson, Brittany; LT 13 Sherwood Forest West 20-35-22 PB3/50.
Nickle, Sharon and Nickle, Tom and Hink, Karon and Piper, Efton and Piper, Janice Ann to Piper, Efton and Piper, Janice Ann; LT 1 STR 19-35-22 //Sw FF South 15'.
Watkins, Brent M. and Watkins, Amanda to Faulkner, James T. and Faulkner, Brittany L.; LT 15 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Midfirst Bank to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs United States Of America; STR 12-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg Where West Line Nenw Intersects South Row Of Hwy 32.
Taylor, James E. and Taylor, Marilyn J. to Davis, Austin and Davis, Whitley; STR 8-35-22 W/Sw/Nw FF South 105.1' Less 271/221 LT 5 BL 6 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB1/58.
Bader, Alex William to Burlison, Whitney Marie and Bader, Whitney Marie; Lt 69 Pleasant Hope Original SUR BK/PG: CS14/43 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 70 LT 70 Pleasant Hope Original SUR BK/PG: CS14/43 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 70.
Maldonado, Jeremy to Klamm, Nicholas M. and Klamm, Stephanie M.; LT 32 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Merritt, Dyann and Engel, Dyann and Merritt, Don Paul to Smith, Deanna Marie and Smith, John Harold; LT 2 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 3 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5.
3 Jump Farms IX to Payne, Leslie H. and Payne, Susan; LT 7 STR 3-34-22 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/33 AC 37 FF Tract A-Beg At Ne Corner W1/2 Lot 7 Nw Lt 7 STR 4-34-22 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/33 AC 37 FF Tract A-Beg At Ne Corner W1/2 Lot 7 Nw Lt 6 STR 3-34-22 /E/Nw SUR Bk/PG: CS15/33 AC 39.5 FF Tract B-Beg At Ne Corner.
Shaw, Timothy M. and Stewart, Shannon to Shaw, Timothy M. and Stewart, Shannon; LT 3 Sunburst Acres II 2-32-22 PB7/89 FF W/Easement.
Mitchell, John O. to Palmer, Richard M.; STR 1-33-23 Ne/Sw/Nw FF Beg Where N Line Of Summit St Intersects W Line Neswnw 86' X 126' 4" Lt 1 BL 7 Clarks Resubdivision Lot 5&N1/2 lot 6 PB4/22 FF Subject To Easement.
Henry, John J. and Henry, Joyce to Rocco, Michael Anthony and Henson, Dawn Elaine; LT 25 Humansville Original FF West 95' BL 25 Humansville Original FF Beg At Se Corner 90' X 144'.
Eastwood Hills Development Company LLC to Stewart, Brandon and Stewart, Laura; Lt 6 Eastwood Hills 2nd Addition 18-33-22 PB9/167.
R & R Enterprises LLC to Affordable Propane Of Stockton LLC; BL K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of BK K BL L Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of BK K BL M Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of BK K BL K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of 2019l/2775 Less CS15/42.
WS River Bottom Estate LLC to Johnson, Michael and Johnson, Jessica; STR 12-32-22 /Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/19 FF Lying North + West Of Pomme De Terre River STR 1-32-22 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS5/19 FF Lying North + West Of Pomme De Terre River Str 1-32-22 Nw/Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/19 FF Lying North + West Of Pomme De Terre River STR 1-32-22 Sw/Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/19 FF Lying North + West Of Pomme De Terre River.
RBW Agricultural LLC to Stewart, Jason and Stewart, Elizabeth; STR 28-33-23 /E/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/354 FF Tract 2-Beg At Ne Corner.
Gillmore, Bryan and Gillmore, Jennifer to Reed, Roy and Reed, Amber; LT 6 Colony Estates 15-33-23 PB5/52.
Dodd, Michael Wayne and Dodd, Kay to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; STR 23-32-24 //Sw FF 12/100 Of An Acre In A Lot 21' X 60'.
Dodd, Clarence L. Jr. Trust and Dodd, Marjorie I. Trust and Dodd, Michael Wayne Trustee and Dodd, Kay Trustee to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; STR 23-32-23 /Se/Sw FF 30/100 Of An Acre.
Paxman, Steven and Paxman, Stephanie and Paxman, Kevin and Paxman, April to Alcorn, Jennifer Lynn and Barrett, John Edward; LT 4 BL 3 Inlet Village First Amended BK 3 PB1/71 LT 5 BL 3 Inlet Village First Amended BK 3 PB1/71 FF East 27'.
Barker, Brent S. to Gunter, Dallas and Gunter, Chastity; LT 3 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 PB7/45.
Ashlock, Marvin Teters and Ashlock, Terry Jeanette to Harris, Greg and Harris, Tama L.; LT 11 Hill Crest Estates 12-34-23 PB7/53.
Johnson, Frank and Johnson, Nora to Moore, Mary Jane; Lt 1 BL 35 Flemington Original Lt 2 BL 35 Flemington Original LT 3 BL 35 Flemington Original LT 4 BL 35 Flemington Original LT 5 BL 35 Flemington Original LT 6 BL 35 Flemington Original.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 46
• A 34-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.
• Nicholas Latiker, 35, of Dunnegan was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, violating probation and trespassing.
• Debrah McMahon, 56, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for failure to maintain proof with DOR.
• Eugene Green III, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a writ.
• Ashlee Nash, 19, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South 94th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 514th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 25th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 165th Road for a well-being check.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 49
• Jeremy Jenkins, 20, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
• Nicole Jackson, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, stealing and trespassing.
• Jed Letherman, 58, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of possession/manufacturing illegal weapon, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tonee Morris, 27, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for forgery and possession of controlled substance.
• Melinda Davis, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, violating parole and stealing.
• Danyalle Bailey, 25, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle with no insurance and stealing.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Mo. 215 for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for a wreck.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of South Garfield Street for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to South Bolivar Road for theft.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Oct. 7
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The September 2019 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 318th, South 124th, South 47th and East 330th roads.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit submittal. Legan made a motion to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The 2019 inspection of county owned land and buildings was presented to the commission by county clerk Melinda Robertson for review.
• The 2019 county clerk record of annual inspection and inventory was presented to the commission by Robertson for review.
• Wire transfers of $134,712.92 for law enforcement sales tax fund and $134,713.00 for the capital improvement road and bridge fund was received.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 412th, South 77th and East 420th roads.
Friday, Oct. 11
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Oaths of office were administered to Kermit Hargis, member of the Missouri Emergency Response Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Keith Stevens, member of the State Soil and Water Districts Commission on Friday, Oct. 11.
• Chris Young with Murphy Tractor visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The commission discussed the 4% contribution to the county employees retirement fund. Legan moved to continue the current method of paying this additional 4% contribution to the CERF fund. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 505th, South 196th, East 532nd and East 515th roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.