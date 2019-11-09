CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Danse Laree Nelson, born 1988, Buffalo; class D felony receiving stolen property; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Nov. 13.
Sommer Dawn Hamilton, born 1990, Bolivar; class D felony receiving stolen property; warrant served; $10,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 13.
Samuel Lynn Uselton, 34; felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree assault, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, class E felony first-degree property damage; warrant served; $45,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 13.
Gabrielle Renee Bates, born 1993, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 13.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rebecca G. Esry vs. Rick A. Esry; motion to modify.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Dylon Meadows; suit on account.
Bell Management Inc. vs. Jacky T. Hardman; rent and possession.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Valerie Vorwark; suit on account.
Junior L. Highfill vs. Kevin Myers; rent and possession.
1st Financial Bank USA vs. Kayla Hargus; contract — other.
Polk County Mutual Insurance vs. Michael Hurney et al; declaratory judgment.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Paul A. Roberts; suit on account.
Second Round, LP vs. Linda J. Oconner; suit on account.
Richard J. Reed D.D.S. vs. Rhonda Newcomer; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Norman Grant Williams and Tiffiney Williams.
Aaron Allen and Krystal Allen.
Gary L. Carter and Susan E. Carter.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Oct. 28-Nov. 1 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Alex Thomas Endrizzi, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Timothy Jacob Gann, Springfield; failure to register vehicle: $110.
Sara Nichole Netherton, Bolivar; failure to obey traffic control device; $130.
Sarah Grace Riffle, Bolivar; speeding; $150.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
William Frank Arnold, Bolivar (2); Matthew A. Chenault, Springfield (3); Harlan L. Harrison II, Bolivar (2); Michael Dalton Isaac, Fair Play; Robert D. Miller Jr., Bolivar (4); Chesley R. Mincks, Bolivar (4); David W. Sexton, Bolivar; Anthony Ryan Tanner, Springfield; Taylor D. Vineyard, Springfield.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Presley, Connie to Metcalf, Russell and McCollum, Rebecca; Str 17-32-22 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/29 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of 744/1331.
Sunny Rock LLC to Bosley, Robert W.; Lt 21 Humansville Original FF Beg 10' West Of Sw Corner.
Wilson, Monte and Wilson, Gene R. to Wilson, Gene R.; Str 36-32-22 /Se/Ne STR 31-32-21 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Darby, Michelle M. to Parks, Rodney and Parks, Amanda; LT 73 Aldrich Heights Bolivar PB9/45 SUR BK/PG: PB9/110.
Harris, Noel and Harris, Linda R. to 4D1C Investments LLC; LT 1 STR 7-33-22 /N/Nw FF Tract 1-Part Of W1/2 Sw Of N1/2 Lot 1 Nw Beg At Nw Corner.
Jenkins, Michael E. and Jenkins, Tammy to Jenkins, Michael E. and Jenkins, Tammy; STR 10-34-22 /E/Se FF Beg 10.02' North + 39.8' West Of Se Corner 330' X 1320'.
Potts, Fred and Potts, Bonnie to Potts, Darian Blake; Str 33-33-23 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/20 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of 598/121.
Nihart, Joy W. to Nihart, Joy W. and Whittle, Gayla D. and Kenney, Lisa M.; Lt 3 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: CS10/101 Lt 2 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: CS10/101 FF North ½.
Woods, Carl S. and Woods, Audrey E. to Janss, Sherry S.; LT 16 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Perry, Samantha Whitley Ciara and Davis, Whitley to Davis, Austin; STR 8-35-22 W/Sw/Nw FF South 105.1' Less 271/221 LT 5 BL 6 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB1/58.
Rice, James R. to Neil, Lee E. II and McGinnis, Isaac; Str 34-33-24 /Nw/Se FF Beg 2 56/100 Chains South Of Nw Corner 35/100 Chains X 22/100 Chains.
Fisk, Ashley to Coffey, Colton and Lightfoot, Danielle; STR 28-35-22 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 1320' X 440'.
Raymond, Emily Anne and Raymond, Anthony Scott to Klinedinst, Damon J. and Klinedinst, Alex A.; Lt 15 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Wilber, Eric and Wilber, Cindy to Contreras, Jesus and Contreras, Sandra; STR 5-35-24 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: CS12/151 FF Tract 1-South 736.02' STR 5-35-24 /N/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS12/151 FF Tract 1-South 736.02' Lying East Of Hwy 13.
Griffiths, John E. Trust and Griffiths, Carolyn S. Trust to Foster, Heidi E. and Foster, Tim; LT22 Karlin Acres 3rd 5-33-23 PB9/31.
Rieschel, Wayne K. Trustee and Kennedy, Buddy A. and Kennedy, Sharonk K. to Fisher, Daniel and Fisher, Barbara; STR 32-34-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner 19 Rods X 42 Rods Less Strip 30' Off South Side.
Potts, Darian and Warren, Paige to Lacy, Barbara A. and Lacy, Charles B.; LT 7 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129.
Raymond, Anthony and Raymond, Emily Anne to Raymond, Anthony Scott and Raymond, Emily Anne; LT 13 Hutcheson Second Addition 12-33-23 PB1/48 LT 4 Hutchwood Resubdivision Lots 2 3 & 4 PB3/65 FF South 13.8'.
Keesee, Richard C. and Keesee, Dawn T. to Keesee, Sabrina; BL 7 Gages Addition Humansville FF Southwesterly 72' BL 7 Gages Addition Humansville FF Less The Southwestly 72'.
Phillips, Malissa B. and Phillips, Shawn to Phillips, Malissa B. and Phillips, Shawn; LT 6 STR 1-34-23 //Nw.
POLICE REPORT
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Friday, Sept. 6
- A domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Austin Street.
- An assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
- A burglary was reported in the 300 block of West Jackson Street.
- Officers responded to West Broadway Street for a suicidal subject.
- Amonda Chaz Wilson, 21, was arrested on a warrant near South Pike Street and West Austin Street.
Saturday, Sept. 7
- A past theft was reported in the 100 block of East Austin Street.
- Failure to return a rental vehicle was reported on West Broadway Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Clark Avenue.
- A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Market Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Sunday, Sept. 8
No reports given.
Monday, Sept. 9
- Michael Glenn Keithley, 35, was arrested on a warrant on North Oakland Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
- A past larceny was reported in the 100 block of East Aldrich Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
- A domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Broadway Street.
Thursday, Sept. 12
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of West South Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of South Lillian Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Maple Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- A careless and imprudent driver was reported near Mo. 13 and Rt. U.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of West Broadway Street.
- Michael Glenn Keithley, 35, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance on South Springfield Avenue.
- Yolanda Marie Fantozzi, 32, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 13
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of South Lillian Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 14
No reports given.
Sunday, Sept. 15
- Past larceny was reported on 200 block of West South Street.
- A suicidal subject was reported in the 500 block of South Albany Avenue.
- An 86-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Mo. 13 and Rt. U.
Monday, Sept. 16
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1300 block of South Lillian Avenue.
- Past larceny in the 1500 block of South Village Lane.
- Theft was reported near the 2100 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- A physical assault was reported in the 900 block of West Pine Street.
- Domestic assault was reported on East Chestnut Street.
- John Robert Goff, 31, was arrested on a warrant near Pike Avenue and Austin Street.
- A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near South Springfield Avenue and Mo. 13.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Past theft was reported in the 100 block of North Hartford Avenue.
- Past trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Past larceny was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Street.
- Past theft from a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West South Street.
- A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near East Auburn Street and South Main Avenue.
- A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Maupin Street and Pike Street.
- A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting near Missouri Avenue and South Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Street.
- Dillon Lynne Jenkins, 20, was arrested on a warrant on South Poplar Street.
- Damien Marcus Waits, 27, was arrested on a warrant near West Broadway Street and Mo. 13.
Thursday, Sept. 19
- Lucas Emery Lynch, 39, was arrested on a warrant near South Springfield Avenue and East Mt. Gilead Road.
Friday, Sept. 20
No reports given.
Saturday, Sept. 21
- A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near West South Street and South Pike Avenue.
- Kathryn A. Brown, 40, was arrested on a warrant on North Benton Avenue.
- Ray Banfield, 68, was arrested on a warrant on West Jones Street.
Sunday, Sept. 22
- A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Broadway Street.
- Past larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Monday, Sept. 23
- Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Flint Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of West South Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
- A non-suspicious death was reported in the 400 block of East Summit Street.
- Past larceny in the 1100 block of East Broadway Street was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 51
• A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Gage Ashlock, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sommer Hamilton, 29, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of paraphernalia and stealing.
• A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for fraud.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 433rd Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to Rt. H/Rt. Z for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 496th Road for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for harassment.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 50
• Michael Bowers, 60, of Goodson was arrested on a warrant for no vehicle/trailer registration.
• Jessica Siler, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.
• Mark Wilson, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 226th Road for a burglary in progress.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 11th Road for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to Rt. V/Rt. O for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Rt. Z for fraud.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan made a motion to approve and pay invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The September 2019 add-on and abatement reports were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• Bids were received for bridge construction on South 60th Road. Viebrock Sales & Service, Sedalia, bid $41,167.98. Charles Thomas with Viebrock Sales and Jason Sivils and Anne Pierce with Great River Engineering attended the opening. The bid will be awarded later, after all documents have been thoroughly reviewed.
• Sivils presented supplemental agreement No. 1 for BRO-B084(14) to transfer $13,000 from construction phase services to design services due to additional design services that are required. Legan moved to approve the supplemental agreement. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Monday, Oct. 21
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 244th and East 535th roads.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $2.1492. Naegler Oil Co. of Springfield did not bid. Legan made a motion to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed East 372nd, East 380th and East 375th roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 318th, East 330th and East 340th roads.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• David Talley with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press visited with the commission in generaldiscussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 103rd, East 506th, East 522nd and South 188th roads.
