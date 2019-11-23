CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brian Lee Rutledge, 43, Halfway; class B felony stealing — livestock; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Trent A. Doss, born 1992, Pleasant Hope; class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class E felony first-degree property damage; summons issued; due in court Dec. 11.
Larry J. Brockert, born 1950, Urbana; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court Jan. 8.
Cheri R. Creson, born 1984, Republic; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Jan. 8.
Brandon Joseph Chamblin, 19, Bolivar; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; warrant served; $35,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Dec. 4.
Derrick Edward Moreland, born 1993, Bolivar; class E felony third-degree assault; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court Nov. 27.
Danyelle Elaine Bailey, born 1993, Dunnegan; class D felony stealing of leased or rented property; warrant issued; $5,000 bond.
Austin George Duscher, born 2001, Brighton; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Dec. 18.
Jamie Marie Whitworth, born 1981, Bolivar; class D felony forgery, class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court Dec. 18.
Kari Lu Lollar, born 1989, Bolivar; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court Dec. 18.
Christopher Allmon, born 1991, Springfield; class E felony leaving scene of accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court Dec. 18.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lvnv Funding vs. Tia Dimmitt; contract — other.
Randy K. Aug vs. J.D. Shooters Supply LLC et al; other tort.
Boyd N. Pohlsander vs. Polk County Circuit Court et al; expunge records.
Discover Bank vs. Daisy Wagnon; contract — other.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Melissa A. Dumke; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Katelyn vs. S Thurman; suit on account.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Tyler R. Vignoe; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Stephen M. Cotter; breach of contract.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Graham, George G. Jr. and Graham, Robbin L. to Watson, Karen S.; LT 21 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Johnson, Francis R. and Johnson, Nora J. to Welch, Jerrol L. and Welch, Peggy L.; LT 6 BL 40 Flemington Original Ff Lying West Of Street Lt 7 Bl 40 Flemington Original Ff Lying West Of Street LT 8 BL 40 Flemington Original FF Lying West Of Street BL 39 Flemington Original FF 75' X 140' Off North End LT 2 BL 39 Flemington Original FF Beg 75' South Of Se Corner 25' X 140'.
Skaggs, Earnest R. and Skaggs, Donna J. to Grotheer, Sarah; LT 8 BL 7 Fair Play Original FF + Vacated Street Beg At Se Corner.
Dalton, Amanda K. and Papenfuhs, Amanda and Dalton, Daniel J. III to Dalton, Daniel J. III and Dalton, Amanda K.; LT 19 Stonehenge Estate 21-34-23 PB8/63.
Morelock, Michael G. and Morelock, Betty Jo to Jones, Carl B. and Jones, Cheryl A.; STR 6-31-21 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner 417 1/2' X 208 3/4'.
Germiniani, Leandro and Germiniani, Shauna to Mintz, Ronald W. and Mintz, Debbie S.; LT 15 West Crescent 2-33-23 PB3/29A FF Less South 10'.
Newcomb, Keith Carleton Trust and Newcomb, Sherry Ann Trust to Schantzen, Gary; STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg 47' Sw Of Sw Corner BK18 Gages Addition BL 18 Gages Addition Humansville FF Beg 47' Sw Of Sw Corner BK18 Gages Addition.
Britt, Carl B. and Britt, Gabrielle M. to Case Retirement Plan; LT 1 Oak Shadows 3-34-21 PB6/82 FF North ½.
Evans, Berla Robert Benjamin II and Evans, Berla III to Evans, Berla Robert Benjamin II and Evans, Berla III and Evans, Finessa R.; LT 1 STR 30-34-24 /N/Nw FF Less CS12/192 East 1070.59' LT 2 STR 30-34-24 /N/Nw.
Bolling, Michael G. Sr. to Bolling, Michael G. Jr.; STR 10-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg On North Line.
Laughlin, Megan E. to Wimmer, Cole W. and Wimmer, Britney D.; STR 21-35-23 /Sw/Ne.
Wimmer, Cole W. and Wimmer, Britney D. to Wimmer, Cole W. and Wimmer, Britney D.; STR 21-35-23 /Sw/Ne.
WJ Group LLC to Thomas, Samuel and Craven, Leann; LT 22A Porter Place Phase III 14-33-23 PB7/121 SUR BK/PG: PB8/38 FF Lot 22 Less West 159'.
Debra Investments LLC to Harter, Michae;l STR 7-31-21 N/S/Ne FF Beg At Intersection Of Hwy H + South Line N1/2 S1/2 Ne.
Mollet, Douglas Trust and Mollet, Janice Trust to Corum, Coby and Corum, Laura; LT 9 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Wagoner, Robert Andrew Trust and Wagoner, Stacey Trust to WH & F LLC; LT 49 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Kennedy, James M. to Cross, Vicki R.; STR 9-35-24 /Se/Se FF Beg 75' North Of Ne Corner Of Blk 7 In Humansville 60' X 123' BL 7 North Addition Humansville PB2/4 FF Beg 75' North Of Ne Corner 60' X 123'.
Anderson, Sam and Anderson, Sharon to Lindsay, Kolin; LT 8 BL 6 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 9 BL 6 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 10 BL 6 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Lindsay, Kolin to Anderson, Sam; LT 15 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 16 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 17 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville.
Roberts, Dustin Craig and Roberts, Morgan to Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha; STR 14-34-23 //Se SUR BK/PB: CS14/21 FF Beg At Sw Corner LT 1 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 PB8/172 LT 19 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 PB8/172 LT PP Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg100' North Of Se Corner 210' X 77.5'.
Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha to W H & F LLC; LT PP Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 100' North Of Se Corner 210' X 77.5'.
Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha to McMillen, Tanner and McMillen, Kinzi; LT 1 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 PB8/172.
McAntire, Emma Leanne and McAntire, Bobby Eugene to Rippee, William Lane; STR 16-35-24 /Se/Se FF Beg On East Line 237' North Of Se Corner STR 16-35-24 /Se/Se FF Beg On East Line 382' North Of Se Corner.
Richardson, Cristan to McAntire, Emma Leanne; STR 16-35-24 /Se/Se FF Beg In Road S + W 263.16' From Ne Corner Nene Less 5 Described Tracts Str 21-35-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg In Road S + W 263.16' From Ne Corner.
KMDF Limited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 29 Karlin Acres North Phase Two24+25-33-23 PB9/178 LT 29 Karlin Acres North Phase Two24+25-33-23 PB9/178 SUR BK/PG: RS5/21 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Williams, Roy C. and Williams, Kerry B.; LT 29 Karlin Acres North Phase Two24+25-33-23 PB9/178 LT 29 Karlin Acres North Phase Two24+25-33-23 PB9/178 SUR BK/PG: RS5/21 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• Kaycee Stephenson, 25, of Pierce City was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, identity theft, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• A 19-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of failure to register a vehicle, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Sommer Hamilton, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 120th Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 111th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 142nd Road for a missing person.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Main Avenue for harassment.
• Deputies responded to South Pike Avenue/West South Street for a pursuit.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 50
• Timothy Cowden, 44, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for assault.
• Nathan Casey, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Cheress Lapham, 34, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for violating an order of protection.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. AB for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of Creekside Drive for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to Rt. H/East 443rd Road for a motor vehicle accident.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 460th Road for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for a threat.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 50
• A 40-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Aaron Ingalsbe Sr., 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, forgery, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance, violating parole, passing bad checks, possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Blake Cramer, 51, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for sexual misconduct.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. Y for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 227th Road for fraud.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of Main Street for a threat.
• Deputies responded to South 200th Road/East 473rd roads for a burglary in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Nov. 1
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The October add-on and abatement court orders were reviewed and approved by the county commission.
• The October 2019 statement of collections report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• The October 2019 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
• An invoice for collector’s postage was submitted for approval and payment.
• Legan moved to approve and pay the invoice. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 515th, South 250th and East 470th roads.
• The October 2019 treasurer’s balance was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
• The October 2019 assessor’s fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
• The commission discussed the 2020 holiday schedule. Legan moved that county offices be closed on listed days in 2020 and when it is impracticable to give time off to an employee regularly scheduled to work on the holiday. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The October 2019 report of civil/criminal fees collected was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
• A 90-day retail liquor by drink resort temporary liquor license was issued to Basil & Bourbon.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, Nov. 14
Pleasant Hope Middle School, 515 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; mouse droppings present in storeroom (corrected on site); 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope Elementary School, 311 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope High School, 303 N. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
The Red Door Diner, 111 W. Adams, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; wiping cloth sanitizer not provided (corrected on site); 1 non-critical; Floors dirty in hard to reach areas.
Sonic, 404 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; violations noted during inspection on Monday, Nov. 14, were corrected.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Evan Edward Hensley, 30, Bolivar, and Rebekah Marie Davis, 18, Bolivar.
Adam Christopher Jones, 19, Dunnegan, and Mariah Denise Winingear 20, Humansville.
Grant Eric Lorscheider, 25, Ozark, and Brooke Suzanne Mayfield, 23, Bolivar.
Tony Jason Savage Jr., 24, Bolivar, and Emily Kate Ayers, 21, Curryville.
Robert Wayne Case, 57, Aldrich, and Janet Lynn Sheffield, 65, Aldrich.
Glenn Joseph Poppler, 49, Bolivar, and Faith Kimree Sprague, 36, Bolivar.
