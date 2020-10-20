CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rebecca Irene Hall, born 1981, Bolivar; felony armed criminal action, class D felony assault — second degree, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $35,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 4.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Cheryl Star; suit on account.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Thressa Kee; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Travis D. Hamilton; suit on account.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC vs. Kevin Radford; breach of contract.
Susan Lindberg vs. SD Investments LLC; small claims over $100.
Bank of American N.A. vs. Michelle Ellis; breach of contract.
Teresa Pitts et al vs. Lamke Edward et al; contract — other.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Calob A. Cotner; promissory note.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Marcus A. Tripp and Summer R. Tripp.
Lydia Joy Douglas and Chad Gregory Douglas.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Chainey, Janice K. and Chainey, William L. to Strader, Joshua and Strader, Rachel; STR 28-32-24 /E/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Declue, Ty and Declue, Morgan to Murders, Robert and Murders, Brenda; STR 4-33-23 //Sw FF Beg Ne Corner 225' X 484'.
Presley, Connie to Mackey, Judith Carol; LT 18 Karlin Acres 3rd 5-33-23 PB9/31.
Staback, Jennifer and Staback, Phil and Nutt, Jennifer to Farner, Mayford Ray; LT15 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Wilson, Lynn to Staback, Philip A. and Staback, Jennifer L.; LT 17 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Stegner, Chad D. and Stegner, Jennifer M. to Striegel, Nicholas J. and Striegel, Kimberly A.; LT 17 Cherry Blossom Hills 26-34-23 PB7/109.
Taylor, Michael Gene and Taylor, Rachel to Miller, Levi; STR 14-32-24 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/175 FF Tract A.
Ramey, Todd Lynn Trust to Hunter, Clinton K. and Hunter, Rachel; STR 11-31-21 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/36 AC 78.27 STR11-31-21 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RG5/36 AS 78.27 FF Less 8 4/100 Acres Off North Side STR 11-31-21 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/36 AC 78.27 FF 8 4/100 Acres Beg At Se Corner Less South Of Littl STR 11-31-21 /Ne/Se FF Easement- Part Of 20' Strip Beg At Ne Corner Nwse.
Hopkins, Mike B. and Hopkins, Juana V. to Wing, Jody and Wing, Kinsey; LT 7 Sunny Acres 16-32-22 PB6/87A.
Hickory Hill Acres LLC to Triple G Enterprises LLC; STR 2-31-22 /Sw/Sw STR11-31-22 //Nw FF Lying North+ East Of South 172 Rd + East 562 Rd Less Nenwnw + Less N1/2 Nenw.
DCBC LLC to S2F Construction LLC; LT 68 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84. Spence, Thomas L. and Spence, Jaquelyne A. to Borslien, Charity; LT 11 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Vangee LLC and Graves, Loretta M. Trustee and Van Blair, Betty A. Trustee to Evans, Aaron and Evans, Julie; LT 3 BL 4 Adams Addition PB2/5 FF Less North 117.3'.
Rice, Rex D. and Rice, Cynthia G. to RCR12A LLC; LT 8 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Parson, Kelly L. and Parson, Tara E. to Redd, Brandon and Redd, Lanie; STR 1-33-22 S/Se/Sw FF Less In Sw Corner Beg At Se Corner Of Sw STR 12-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Lying North+ West Of BO + Buff Road.
Hale, David L. Trust to Hale, John; STR 4-34-22 W/Sw/Sw.
Waterman, Daniel D. and Waterman, Emily J. to DeClue, Ty and DeClue, Morgan; LT 9 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
Roberts, Kelley R. and Roberts, Marla E. to Spear, Andy and Spear, Amber; STR 14-35-22 /Ne/Sw STR 14-35-22 /S/Sw FF Less For Road Over West30' Less South 660' STR 14-35-22 /W/Se FF Less Beg At Ne Corner 660' X 330'.
Roberts, Sterling K. and Roberts, Haley to Spear, Andy and Spear, Amber; STR 14-35-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner 660' X 330'.
Beckler, Wanda F. to Williams, Jonathon; LT 5 Dalton Ranch Survey 23-34-23 RS1/32.
Laub, Merlin and Laub, Brenda to Turner, Daniel; LT 101 BL 7 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Walker, Charles B. and Walker, Deborah I. to Combs, Charles Kevin and Combs, Austin; LT 25 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Able Home Solutions LLC to Smith, Roy Donel Sean and Smith, Sarah Dawn; LtT 1 BL 5 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Less Out Of Ne Corner Beg At Ne Corner 100' X 20'.
Calif, Wilma to Brayfield, Tina; STR 27-34-23 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of South 20 Acres 207' X 625' W/Easement.
Driscoll, Stephen and Driscoll, Kelly to Alaimo, Ian; LT 2 Hickory Hills Estates 4-31-22 PB7/90 FF West ½.
Stokesberry, Emojane to Johnson, Melvin L. and Johnson, Sheila G.; STR 27-35-21 //Ne FF 1 Square Acre Out Of Nw Corner.
Holt, Diane M. and Weisnberger, Diane M. to Johnson, Melvin L. and Johnson, Sheila G.; STR 27-35-21 //Ne FF 1 Square Acre Out Of Nw Corner.
Johnson, Jennifer Dawn to Sowards, Raymond H. and Sowards, Beverly A.; LT 34B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Sechler, Emogene Trust and Davenport, Jennifer Trustee and Sechler, Stanley B Trustee to Sonrise Community Church; STR 36-32-22 /Ne/Se FF Less S 700' Of W 990' + Less E 8.25' + W 201.75' Of N 315' Of E 210' + N Of H.
Pagel, Arden Lee and McDaniel, Judith Lynn and Pagel, Judith Lynn to Pagel, Arden Lee; LT15 BL 3 Clear Water Cove17-35-22 PB1/11 FF LT 18 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 South ½.
Engle, Gerald and Engle, Christie to Paxman, Kevin; LT 13 BL LT 14 BL LT 15 BL LT 16 BL LT 17 BL LT 18 BL 30 Flemington Original 30 Flemington Original 30 Flemington Original 30 Flemington Original 30 Flemington Original 30 Flemington Original.
Swanigan, Ryan L. and Swanigan, Victoria to Miller, Kirk; STR 33-34-23 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS6/183 FF Tract 1-Beg N + E 400.71' From Sw Corner.
Roberts, Sterling and Roberts, Haley and Newcomb, Haley; Matlock, Joe and Matlock, Tonya; Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Sunny Rock LLC to Chop Holdings LLC; STR 9-35-24 Se/Se/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Sesenw STR 9-35-24 /Ne/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner Sesenw.
Brier, Curtis M. to Brier, Robin; STR 10-35-24 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/92 FF 7 1/2 Acres Off East Side Less Tri Lakes Sub.
Majestic Outdoor Adventures Inc. to Lasley, Dale; STR 33-34-24 E/Se/Se STR 33-34-24 S/Ne/Se FF E1/2 S1/2 Nese.
Robinson, Charlie and Robinson, Christina to JC Land & Livestock LLC; STR 23-34-23 /W/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/330 FF West 330' Of South 1320'.
Lovett, Braden and Lovett, Brittany to Caldwell, Kris and Caldwell, Mary; LT 2 BL B Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28.
Volcko, Stephen and Volcko, Traci to Volcko, Sydney; LT 4 STR 4-34-22 //Nw FF Beg 20 Rods East Of Sw Corner 172' X 264' 6".
Thomas, Steven and Thomas, Cynthia J. and Thomas, Kevin R. to Morelock Family Limited Partnership; LT 6 STR 6-34-22 /E/Ne LT 6 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF 40 Acres Off East Side LT 7 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF 40 Acres Off East Side LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF 40 Acres Off East Side LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF Lying North Of Rondo Buffalo Road Less Described LT 6 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF 70 Acres Off South End Less 40 Acres Off East Side LT 7 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF 70 Acres Off South End Less 40 Acres Off East Side LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /W/Ne FF 70 Acres Off South End Less 40 Acres Off East Side LT 6 STR 6-34-22 /E/Ne FF Less 45 Acres LT 7 STR 6-34-22 /E/Ne FF Less 45 Acres LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /E/Ne FF Less 45 Acres.
Leinbach, Amos M. and Leinbach, Katie Z. and Zimmerman, Reuben Z. and Zimmerman, Nora M. and Reiff, John M. and Reiff, Anna Mary and Shirk, Alvin K. and Shirk, Rachel K. to Shirk, David and Shirk, Rhoda; STR 12-35-23 /Nw/Sw STR 11-35-23 /Ne/Se.
Sandoval, Kim Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Knight, Amanda and Knight, Joshua B. and Sandoval, Charles John Jr. and Sandoval, Charles John Sr.; Off West Side W/Roadway Off West Side W/Roadway Off West Side W/Roadway STR 9-35-24 /Se/Se FF W1/2 S1/2 Of Described 200' X 200' Beg 50' East Of Se Corner BK 8 North HV BL 8 North Addition Humansville PB2/4 FF W1/2 S1/2 Of Described 200' X 200' Beg 50' East Of Se Corner.
Vandyke, Virginia D. to Dickinson, Jacob C.; STR 28-32-22 /Sw/Ne AC 1 FF One Square Acre In Sw Corner West 885' Of South 965' Less Beg 965' North.
Noblitt, Lovell Scott and Noblitt, Lisa to Loeffler, Jessica Noblitt and Noblitt Loeffler, Jessica; STR 16-35-21 //Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner.
HCH Development to B & B Development & Investments LLC; LT 85 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 86 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 87 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PBb8/170 LT 88 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 89 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 90 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 91 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 92 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 93 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 94 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 95 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 96 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 97 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 98 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 99 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 100 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 101 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 102 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 103 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 104 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 105 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 106 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 107 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 108 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 109 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 110 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 111 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 112 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 LT 113 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Kennedy, John Robert and Kennedy, Brenda to Tester, Paul Ashley and Tester, Pauletta Jean; STR 7-31-21 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
York, Cecil C. and York, Vicki J. to Halmagean, Viorica; STR 12-33-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg 622.97' South Of Ne Corner.
Tate Properties LLC to Morris, Gavin; LT 3 McCracken Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/25 FF + 20' Strip Adjoining On North.
Standen, Teri to Standen, Teri and Harding, Albert; LT 25 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76 LT 38 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93 LT 39 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Noblitt, Dennis and Noblitt, Donna to Brown, Jered and Brown, Ashley; STR 2-34-22 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/104 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Polly, Donna J. to Welch, Tyler James and Welch, Marlisa; LT 95 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147. Murphy, Dale G. Trust and Murphy, Susan M. Trust to Skinner, Darren Vance and Skinner, Joan Marie; STR 7-35-22 //Sw FF Parcel 9 Unplated Our Country Place Beg At Nw Corner.
McKnight, Linda M. and McKnight, Daniel to Horizon Homes LLC; STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw FF Beg 244' East Of Sw Corner 150' X 200'.
Picard, Gary POA and Grisham, Robert A. By POA to Grisham, Alice M.; STR 20-32-23 //Se AC 1.35 FF Beg At Ne Corner STR 20-32-23 /Ne/Se FF Part Of North157' Lying East.
Hoelscher, Lance Alan and Hoelscher, Amber to 3L Investments LLC; STR 9-35-24 /Ne/Se AC 6 FF 6 Acres Beg At Sw Corner Nwse 24 Rods X 40 Rods.
York, Roger L. Trust and York, Cindi A Trust to Cloud, Joseph G.; LT 4 BL 5 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Lockman, Michael and Lockman, Kelly to Bolivar Management LLC; STR 29-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF South 10 Acres Of South 20 Acres Of 6 2/3 Acres Off South Side STR 29-33-22 /Sw/Nw FF South 10 Acres Of South 20 Acres Less 6 2/3 Acres Off South Side.
Johnson, Mildred Virginia Estate and Circuit Court Of Webster County to Wells, Lori E. and Johnson, Kristy L. and Johnson, Michael D.; LT 4 Trails End 8-32-21 PB7/187.
Johnson, Kristy L. and Wells, Lori E. and Wells, Diamond Dale and Johnson, Michael D. and Johnson, Theresa to Gott, Robert and Gott, Melissa A.; LT 4 Trails End 8-32-21 PB7/187.
Wei, Tao and Wei, Aijie to Billingslea, James; LT 38 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Hobbs, Edward L. and Hobbs, Lois S. to Bradley, Darren B. and Bradley, Sheila A.; LT 80 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 SUR BK/PG: PB9/110.
Leinbach, Amos M. and Leinbach, Katie Z. and Zimmerman, Reuben Z. and Zimmerman, Nora M. Reiff, John M. and Reiff, Anna Mary and Shirk, Alvin K. and Shirk, Rachel K. to Shirk, Galen and Shirk, Ellen; STR 12-35-23 /Ne/Nw FF Less Lying East Of Point On North Line STR 12-35-23 /Nw/Ne FF Less East Of Point On North Line.
McIntire, Jason and McIntire, Julia Rose to Keith, Jason; STR 24-35-21 //Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 284' X 437'.
Holeman, Robert A. to Presley, Diane Marie and Presley, Jimmy Clifton; LT 43 Colony Estates 15-33-23 PB5/52.
Roderick, Jay Bryan and Roderick, Kayla Nicole to Roderick, Jay Bryan and Roderick, Kayla Nicole; STR 10-33-21 //E SUR BKk/PG: RS5/50 FF Beg At Intersection Of Schofield + Blue Mound Road. Cullins, Mary E. to Cullins, Coby L.; STR 28-32-22 /Nw/Se FF Less Strip 617.5' Wide Off South Side + Less Beg At Ne Corner 702.5' X 496.05'.
Garrett, Benton R. Trust and Garrett, Deanna J. Trust and Marshall, Billy Ray Trustee and Drew, April Trustee to Wright, Jonathan R.; LT 2 BL 2 F W Adams Addition Bolivar FF Beg155' North Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 LT 3 BL 2 F W Adams Addition Bolivar FF Beg155' North Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2.
McCorkendale, Daniel N. and McCorkendale, Cheralie; Stutenkemper, Devon and Stutenkemper, Courtney; STR 2-33-23 /Se/Nw FF Beg 287' 2" North Of Se Corner LT 3 C & L Viles Subdivision 2-33-23 PB5/5.
Waite, David Waite, Brummel, Courtney Marie and Bauer, Courtney Marie and Brummel, Justin to Dubose, Myron J. and Dubose, Katherine A.; LT 11 BL 2 Parkview Country Subdivision 2-33-23 PB1/51.
Polk County Land & Cattle LLC to Empire District Electric Co.; STR 6-35-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Section.
Gunter, Jordan to Robichaud, Rob and Robichaud, Kim; LT 7 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 Pb7/45.
Wilson, Kyle D. and Wilson, Jessica to Overton, Josiah and McEvers, Abigail; LT 1 Cedar Valley 21-32-22 PB7/73 LT 2 Cedar Valley 21-32-22 PB7/73 LT 3 Cedar Valley 21-32-22 PB7/73 LT 4 Cedar Valley 21-32-22 PB7/73 LT 5 Cedar Valley 21-32-22 PB7/73 LT 6 Cedar Valley 21-32-22 PB7/73 LT 7 Cedar Valley 21-32-22 PB7/73.
Arnold, Ron to Arnold, Amy L.; LT 11 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14.
Hatch, Pamela Ruth and Hatch, David to Hoss, Steven and Hoss, Krista; LT 58 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Manzo, Alexander G. Trust to Hoss, Steven and Hoss, Krista; LT 58 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Walker, Brookeline to Walker, Brookeline and Warden, Aaron E.; LT 12 Park Place Addition 2-33-23 PB1/50.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Benjamin Simmons, 33, of Dickenson, North Dakota, was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Christopher Keith, 36, was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Troy Murphey, 53, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Aundae Phifer, 42, of Grand Prairie, Texas was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Johnnie Ray Jr., 28, of Buffalo was arrested for DOC Commit.
Friday, Oct. 2
Daniel Voight, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Damian Whitney, 32, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for delivering a controlled substance, failure to wear a seat belt and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Saturday, Oct. 3
No reports released.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Jacob Wilson, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Monday, Oct. 5
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 51
Christopher Hudson, 35, of Weaubleau was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Dakota Bradt, 20, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for driving in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at a stop sign, no vehicle/trailer registration, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
William Hunt Jr., 44, of Butler was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
A 37-year-old Fair Grove man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Brianna Chamineak, 31, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, financial exploitation of elderly, forgery, operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 17
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Michelle Morris with the Polk County Health Department met with the commission and provided them with a COVID-19 update.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 11th and South 10th roads.
Byron Hamilton of Stockton visited with the commission regarding a road going into a new piece of property next to the Hopkins Cemetery.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Public works supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
A liquor license was issued to the Bolivar Elks Lodge.
The July 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Tax levy hearings were held in the commissioner's office at 9:30 a.m.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $1.4895. Neagler Oil of Springfield bid $1.72. Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Bids for propane to be used at county facilities were received. Doke Propane of Bolivar bid $0.87 per gallon. Legan moved to accept the bid. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.