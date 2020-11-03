CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Toby Daniel Holland Sr., born 1980, Bolivar; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 4.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Richard Baldwin; promissory note.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darla Woods; suit on account.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. Sonya R. Dertinger et al; rent and possession.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. Kylie B. Boswell et al; rent and possession.
Autovest LLC vs. Charlotte M. Ward; breach of contract.
Tammy Payne vs. Don Hicks et al; declaratory judgment.
Doris J. Bates vs. David A. Kelly; unlawful detainer.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Karen L. Moore; breach of contract.
Autovest LLC vs. Robert L. Maxwell; breach of contract.
Barn Lease vs. Mahalya Camerer et al; replevin.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Todd Andrews and Lisa Andrews.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Kaitlynn Rose Schmurr, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Landry Michael Schneider, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Richard Wayne Schultz, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Joseph Robert Sellnow, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Melissa Dawn Shelton, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Paul J. Sinclair, Overland Park, Kansas; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Rosemary Ann Sipes, Buffalo; speeding; $156.
Derrick L. Slaughter, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Franklyn Gray Slaven, Omaha, Nebraska; failure to drive within right lane of highway; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Gage Neil Smart, Springfield; defective equipment; $147.
Angell Nichole Smith, Aldrich; speeding; $71; failure to secure a child; $10.
James R.V. Smith, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173.
Jessica D. Steichen, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; speeding; $101.
Chance Ryan Storment, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Jordan Daniel Straits, Raytown; speeding; $156.
Benjamin M. Strigel, Washington, Iowa; failure to keep proper motor carrier driver records; $31; failure to equip motor carrier with required brake system; $31.
Charles E. Sullivan III, Royersford, Pennsylvania; defective equipment; $148.
Avery Robert Dalton Swofford, Raymore; speeding; $71.
Raven Elizabeth Taylor, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Jacob Christopher Teeters, Wilsonville, Alabama; speeding; $101.
Gillian Sierra Thompson, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148.
Frank Thong, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328.
Jeffery Allen Underwood, Springfield; defective equipment; $54.
Uriel Urquiza-Albarran, Independence; speeding; $71.
Hayley Elizabeth Van Ness, Gladstone; failure to display plates; $51.
Jacob Michael Waris, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $51.
Kody Lane Wiertzema, Springfield; defective equipment; $228.
Dale Eugene Willeford, Kansas City, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $328.
Thomas Cody Williamson, Clinton; defective equipment; $328.
Cheyenne Nicole Wood, Bolivar; following too closely; $61.
Trevin Burdine Young, Nixa; speeding; $71.
Aida Ilgizovna Zamilova-Judah, Morrisville; defective equipment; $128.
Nicholas D. Zillner, Prairie Village, Kansas; defective equipment; $173.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Swanson, Nicholas to Swanson, Carl A. and Swanson, Amanda R.; STR 3-31-21 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: CS12/297 FF Beg 1,451.07' East Of Nw Corner.
Blanchard, Bruce and Blanchard, Priscilla to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc.; STR 26-32-23 /E/Nw Ff Beg At Nw Corner Senw Str 26-32-23 /Ne/Nw Ff Beg 21' North Of Sw Corner 5' X 192' STR 26-32-23 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 64' South Of Ne Corner 40' X 20 Rods.
Circuit Clerk Of Polk County and Lawson, Gavin Wade and Lawson, Jessica to Homebridge Financial Services Inc.; STR 29-32-23 S/Sw/Sw FF Less North 25'.
Mayhew, Pamela and Mayhew, Dylan and Mayhew, Shannon S. to Mayhew, Kody S. and Mayhew, Brianne M.; STR 29-32-23 W/Ne/Ne STR 29-32-23 /Se/Ne FF West 1/2 Of North 5 Acres.
Stewart, Jessica R. to Boles, Ashley M.; LT 8 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Wilkening, Carl and Wilkening, Sandra B. to Drake, Bobby R. Jr. and Drake, Blythe Elizabeth; STR 25-32-21 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS11/326 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner.
Dye, Randall K. to Dye, Stephen W.; STR 26-32-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner 260' X 837.7'.
DCBC LLC to Warwick Electric LLC; LT 5 Karlin Acres 1st 30-33-22 PB8/117.
Gjerde, Matthew A. and Gjerde, Nancy E. to Blackmon, Floyd J. Jr. and Blackmon, Jodi A.; LT 2 BB 70 Subdivision 19-34-23 PB8/122.
Zidlicky, Steven J. and Zidlicky, Alice S. to Jarvis, Brett and Jarvis, Lisa; LT 2 BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West ½.
Skillman, Stefan P. and Skillman, Ashley to Beck, Paula K.; LT 16 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76.
Keightley, Robert Mark and Keightley, Velma Elizabeth to Gordley, Richard and Gordley, Rachael and Keightley, Robert Mark; LT 4 Karlin Acres 3rd 5-33-23 PB9/31.
Keightley, Robert Mark and Keightley, Velma Elizabeth to Gordley, Richard and Gordley, Rachael and Keightley, Robert Mark; LT 36 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102 LT 37 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Kuhn, Vickie Estate and Rafferty, Jennifer L. Personal Representative and Circuit Court Of Polk County to West, Danny E. and West, Lauren; STR 15-34-24 /Sw/Ne STR 15-34-24 /Se/Nw FF Less South 330' North 710' Of West 660'.
Bourke, Waynola to Bourke, Michael D.; STR 9-31-24 /Ne/Sw.
Smith, Gregory G. Trust and Smith, Sandra K.Trust to Green, Michael and Green, Cheryl; STR 4-33-24 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/233 FF Parcel 1-Beg At Nw Corner.
Gillispie, Dorothy J. Trust and Gillispie, Jimmie Trust to Sass, Karen; LT 2 BL 11 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF East 75'.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Driscoll, Stephen L. and Driscoll, Kelly; LT 15 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Sonrise Community Church to Venute, Nicholas M. and Venute, Audrey; STR 36-32-22 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: CS12/202 FF Tract 3-Beg At Sw Corner STR 36-32-22 /Ne/Se SUK Bk/PG: CS12/202 FF Tract 4-South 700' Less East 8.25' + Less West 900'.
Lyman, James Randall Trust and Lyman, Junita Sue to Pyle, Robert L. and Pyle, Sandra; LT 11 Briarwood 6-33-22 PB5/86.
Tatum, Kimberly R. to Tatum, Todd A.; LT 13 BL 2 Shady Acres Block II17-35-22 PB1/15 LT 14 BL 2 Shady Acres Block II17-35-22 PB1/15 LT 17 BL 2 Shady Acres Block II17-35-22 PB1/15 LT 18 BL 2 Shady Acres Block II17-35-22 PB1/15 LT 19 BL 2 Shady Acres Block II17-35-22 PB1/15 LT 20 BL 2 Shady Acres Block II17-35-22 PB1/15.
Williams, David and Williams, Brenda to Davis, Andrew and Davis, Jessica; STR 26-32-22 /Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS5/45 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner.
Noteware, Chandra and Meyer, Chandra and Meyer, Zachary and Meyer, Caleb to Presley, Connie and Mackey, Judith; LT 6 BL 39 Original Bolivar.
Van Der Putten, Francesco P. and Van Der Putten, Lori A. to Kelsch, Joseph B. and Kelsch, Stacey A.; STR 3-33-24 /Nw/Se FF Less 10 Acres + Less CS14/221 W/Easement.
Jones, Stanley Phillip to Jones, Kevin P.; STR 23-32-24 Ne/Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Carver, James C. and Carver, Angela to Carver, Carol A.; STR 15-33-22 W/Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS6/149 FFf Beg At Sw Corner.
Culbertson, Orville L. By POA and Culbertson, Randy Lee POA to Culbertson, Randy L. and Culbertson, Richard C. and Culbertson, Mickey R. and Culbertson, Donald G.; STR 33-34-24 N/Ne/Se FF Less All Described.
Sargent, Dale Ross and Lewis, Ann Laura to Bolivar Marine LLC; STR 10-33-23 FF Beg On North Line Subject To 410/122 + Less 604/1603.
Christian, Lora L. and Christian, Darrell Jr. to Ward, Malicea; LT 4 BL 42 Flemington Original FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 8-35-23 /Nw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Lot 4 BK 42.
Bolivar Marine LLC to Sunny Rock LLC; STR 10-33-23 FF Beg On North Line Subject 410/122 + Less 604/1603.
Sargent, Dale Ross and Lewis, Ann Laura to Bates, Michael A. and Bates, Michelle R.; LT 1 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center1st PB3/27 LT 2 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center1st PB3/27 FF South 1/2 LT 1 BL 1 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center1st PB3/27 LT 2 BL 1 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center1st PB3/27 FF South ½.
Young, Timothy B. and Young, Jodie G. to Pierce, Kevin and Pierce, Jill; LT 73 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 STR 11-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner40 Rods X 495' Lt C Oakgrove Heights 11-33-23 PB5/49.
Arms, Russell Lynn and Arms, Ruth Elaine to Rushing, Ryan; LT 8 BL 2 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135.
Green, Cheryl L. and Green, Michael and Taylor, Cherly L. to Kelsch, David K. Jr.; LT 6 BL 2 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135.
Corum, Coby and Corum, Laura to Waggener, Lloyd Denton and Waggener, Deborah Kaye; LT 9 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Lahmon, Linda L. and Dennis, Michael and Dennis, Joyce E. to Kaskie, Joe and Kaskie, Kathy; STR 8-34-24 E/Se/Ne FF South 125' Of Described Less 196/74 STR 8-34-24 FF Strip Running North From Described Along East Side Rrrow Less196/74.
Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta to Vader, Samuel James and Vader, Taylor Ann; LT 6 Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15.
3L Investments LLC to Haralson, Sean Parker and Haralson, Monica Ann; LT 10 Eastview 12-33-23 PB3/62.
Mitchell, Keith to Swanigan, Ryan and Swanigan, Victoria; STR 21-32-24 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/111 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Spangler, Jeffrey to Thomas, Samuel Justin and Cravens, Leann Marie; BL 6 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, Oct. 18
No reports released.
Monday, Oct. 19
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 40
Ned Frantz II, 40, of Springfield was arrested for DOC Commit.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
Genisa Keith, 33, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Charles McKenzie, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and speeding.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
No reports released.
Thursday, Oct. 22
No reports released.
Friday, Oct. 23
Amy Bearden, 30, of Spokane was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The August 2020 add on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 400th, East 415th and South 200th roads.
Anne Pierce with Great River Associates met with the commission and viewed county roads East 552nd and South 222nd roads looking at bridges for possible funding options.
The August 2020 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
The August 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
The August 2020 statement of collection was received from Roberts-McGinnis.
Friday, Sept. 4
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
A training certificate was received from Roberts-McGinnis for completing 20 hours of training per 52.269 RSMo.
A training certificate was received from Robertson for completing 20 hours of training per SB 601.
The August 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The August 2020 criminal/civil fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The August 2020 deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The August 2020 circuit court disbursement listing report was received from Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The August 2020 collector’s turnover was received from Roberts-McGinnis.
The August 2020 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Springfield Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Food stored on the floor. 2. Food not properly covered.
Take & Bake 34:8, 405 S. Chicago, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Hand washing sink broken; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Basil & Bourbon, 113, S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
The Feed Store, 121 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; damaged floor tiles.
Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; previous violations were corrected.
Kathy’s Pasta, 329 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Woods Supermarket, 703 W. College, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; floors in walk-in cooler dirty.
Friday. Oct. 23
Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; previous violations were corrected.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Adam Earl Hays, 36, Humansville, and Leslie Ann Edwards, 45, Humansville.
Jarrett Alan Jenkins, 27, Bolivar, and Shelby Daynair Frank, 24, Bolivar.
Tyler Allen Quigley, 28, Buffalo, and Lindsay Rae Brocato, 23, Buffalo.
Nicholas Taylor McCormack, 24, Brighton, and Lydia Leigh Rand, 28, Brighton.
Jarrod Paul Burris, 25, Bolivar, and Kaitlynn Renee Gorman, 20, Bolivar.
Marvin Kuhns, 21, Dunnegan, and Rhoda Marie Yoder, 21, Dunnegan.
Dakota Tanner Duvall, 23, Humansville, and Brooke Nicole Heydenreich, 21, Humansville.
Brian Michael Ruzicka, 35, Bolivar, and Lacey Rena Berry, 37, Bolivar.
Calen John Kramer, 22, Dunnegan, and Courtney Lee Copeland, 21, Buffalo.
Jerry Alexander Austin, 29, Bolivar, and Jessica Elizabeth Evans, 21, Bolivar.
Zachary Aaron Clawson, 24, Bolivar, and Marisa Florence Weaver, 29, Bolivar.
Michael Frederick Scott, 39, Pleasant Hope, and Ellen Nichole Wells, 30, Pleasant Hope.
