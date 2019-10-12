CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Aaron Lee Dawson, Brighton, born 1991; class D felony stealing; class D felony possession of controlled substance, two counts; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Stephanie L. Gilbert, Springfield, born 1967; class C felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Stephen M. High, Polk, born 1995; class C felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Angela Rene Meek, Brighton, born 1990; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Cauleen Renee Murphy, Elkland, born 1968; class E felony driving while intoxicated — persistent; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Anna Marie Sanner, Pleasant Hope, born 1998; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Thomas Sanford Sutton, Springfield, born 1973; class D felony stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Jeremy David Vandyke, Fair Play, born 1995; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence. Vandyke was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class D felony resisting arrest.
Keliegh Jordan Walters, Bolivar, born 1997; class C felony delivery of 35 grams or less marijuana — person less than 17 and two years younger; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
John Arthur White, Brighton, born 1991; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Megan Yvonne Clinghan, Springfield, born 1992; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended 10-year and three-year prison sentences with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Clinghan was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class B felony trafficking in stolen identities and class C felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle.
Jamie Lynn Daugherty, Goodson, born 1980; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Raymond Lee Easter, Bolivar, born 1986; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year and six-year prison sentences with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Easter was originally placed on probation in 2017 for two counts class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Charles Jonathan Fox, Humansville, born 1985; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Carolyn Mae Hebeler, Springfield, born 1973; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Eric Devin Pinkston, Springfield, born 1974; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D misdemeanor possession of marijuana; $10; class D misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10.
Telisha M. Fletcher, aka Telisha M. Swan, Springfield, born 1977; two counts class C felony second-degree burglary; five years prison on each count, suspended, three years supervised probation.
Vanessa E. Radford, Nevada, born 1985; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence. Radford was originally placed on probation in 2015 for class D felony stealing related offense — third offense.
Brandy Eugenia Grisham, Nixa, born 1999; class D felony delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription; three years prison.
Jeffery Donald Kent Houseman, Wheatland, born 1995; class D felony stealing; five years prison with possibility of probation following completion of shock detention; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve two previously suspended four-year sentences with possibility of probation following completion of shock detention. Houseman was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class E third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Genisa Dawn Keith, Bolivar, born 1987; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Keith was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Alexandra Louise Rankin, Bolivar, born 1991; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Rankin was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Cases heard by Associate Judge James A. Hackett:
David William Peterson, Bolivar, born 1994; class D felony second-degree assault; six years prison.
Cases heard by Senior Judge William J. Roberts:
Brandy Eugenia Grisham, Nixa, born 1999; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked, ordered to serve four years prison. Grisham was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kayleigh Nicole Kuykendall, born 1991, Kansas City; class D felony possession of controlled substance; grand jury indictment served; released on own recognizance; due in court Nov. 4.
Edward Jerome Maynard III, born 1988, Bolivar; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; warrant served; $15,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Oct. 16.
Levi Wade Wright, born 1995, Willard; class E felony operated vehicle on a highway without a valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Wesley Vaughn; suit on account.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Robert Muse; suit on account.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sharon Tolliver; breach of contract.
Commerce Bank vs. Charles Harper; breach of contract.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Linda Stillwell; suit on account.
MM Finance LLC vs. Kirsten Schirmers; suit on account.
Tracy Enyart vs. David J. Ainsworth et al; rent and possession.
American Express National Bank vs. Matthew Hovey; breach of contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Johnny Graham; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Benjamin, Kristal and Benjamin, Douglas S. to McGinnis, Isaac R.; LT 1 Lane Subdivision PB4/29 LT 7 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 8 BL1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 9 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 10 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 3 Lane Subdivision PB4/29 LT 1 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Part Of Southerly 1/2 Vacated Alley Less CS10/57 Lt 1 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar Sur BK/PG: CS10/57 FF Easement Over Tract Beg At Nw Corner.
Martin, Lawrence C. and Martin, Magaly to Ball, Roy; Lt 6 BL 3 North Addition Humansville PB2/4.
Kemp, Michael Bennett and Kemp, Lisa Renee to Thomas, Samuel and Craven, Leann; LT 53 Southwest Estates 2nd PB3/38.
Gibson, Jana Lynn and Gibson, Henry R. to Gibson, Henry R. and Gibson, Jana L.; Str 20-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Andrae, Deborah and Andrae, Ronald and Burt, Theresa and Burt, Dwight and Simmons, Kathleen and Simmons, Mark and Money, Laura and Money, Brent and Early, Thomas J. Jr. to Moore, Billy Joe and Moore, Letha; Str 20-33-24 /ne/ne FF less west 600' str 20-33-24 /nw/nw FF south 383' of west 20' str 20-33-24 /ne/ne ff north 945.99' of east 60' str 20-33-24 /ne/ne ff south 383' of east 80'.
Hostetler, David and Hostetler, Patty to Blue Gate Farm LLC; LT 8 STR 2-34-21 //nw FF less strip 7 rods wide off east end LT 7 STR 2-34-21 //nw FF beg at nw corner LT 7 STR 2-34-21 //nw FF beg at ne corner.
Belsha, Jenica A. and Baker, Jenica A. and Belsha, Damon A. to Swanson, Carl and Swanson, Amanda R. and Swanson, Nicholas: STR 3-31-21 /sw/se SUR BK/PG: CS12/297 FF beg 1451.07' east of nw corner.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Long, Ryan T. and Long, Holly A.; LT 35 Karlin Acres north phase two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Armstrong, Barbara Trust to Armstrong, Barbara; STR 20-33-21 /sw/nw FF less 3 acres in square for church + cemetery out of se corner STR 20-33-21 /se/ne STR 20-33-21 /nw/nw STR 20-33-21 w/ne/nw STR 17-33-21 s/se/se AC 20 STR 20-33-21 /n/ne STR 20-33-21 /sw/ne STR 20-33-21 e/ne/nw STR 20-33-21 /se/nw FF less beg 15' north of sw corner.
Honey, Don to Jarvis, Brett and Jarvis, Lisa; LT 43 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28. Johnson, Chad Calvin to DD Properties & Investments LLC; LT 36 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Brennen, William E III and Grier, Natalie Jean and Grier, Brendan Brooks and Brennen, Douglas Ryan and Brennen, Tracy L. and McSurley, Mary E. and Brennen, Mary E. to Brennen, Darlene M.; STR 20-35-21 /w/se SUR BK/PB: RS3/251 FF tract a-beg at se corner STR 20-35-21 /se/sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/251 FF tract B- beg at se corner.
Crites, Zachery and Crites, Clarice to Dvorak, Steve O and Dvorak, Victoria; LT 7 STR 2-34-23 //ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/156 FF tract C-beg at se corner LT 7 str 2-34-23 //ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/156 FF tract D-beg at se corner LT 7 STR 2-34-23 //ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/156 FFtract F-beg at se corner.
Elijah, Deanna D. to Presley, Connie; LT 2 Karlin Acres 3rd 5-33-23 PB9/31.
Eidson, Jason P. to Eidson, Ella L; STR 34-33-23 w/ne/nw FF beg at ne corner-tract 9 of Shuler Survey? STR 34-33-23 //nw FF 2 tracts-beg at ne corner of w1/2 w1/2 nenw w/easements.
Ashlock, Kenneth C. and Ashlock, Lenora L. to Hobbs, D. Karen Smith and Hobbs, Jonathan and Smith Hobbs, D Karen; LT 5 BL F Elmwood Park Bolivar FF west1/2 LT 6 BL F Elmwood Park Bolivar FF west1/2.
Payne, Valerie and Combs, Valerie and Payne, Andrew to Clayton, Freda M.; LT 3 BL 30 original Bolivar.
Janssen, Dennis W. Estate and Stanley, Douglas Scott, personal representative, to Ball, Roy and Ball, Abigail; STR 16-35-24 FF beg in east line of Hwy 13 304' se of 268/638 214' x 100'.
Myers, James Robert to Otten, Robert Dale and Otten, Gayla Ann; STR 28-33-23 /ne/sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/106 FF north 466.69' of west 466.69' STR 28-33-23 w/w/se SUR BK/PG: RS3/259 FF tract a-beg at ne corner STR 28-33-23 SUR BK/PG:RS3/259 FF tract a-beg at ne corner w1/2 w1/2 se.
Garrison, Patrick T. to Garrison, Angela D.; LT 5 BL 34 original Bolivar.
Garrison, Angela D. to Myers, James; LT 5 BL 34 original Bolivar.
Payne, Leslie H. and Payne, Susan to Jones, Michael J. and Jones, Brook S.; STR 13-35-22 /se/nw STR 13-35-22 /ne/sw FF less RS4/489 beg at se corner.
Deshazo, Henry Neal Jr. Trust and Deshazo, Laura Jean Trust to Deshazo, Aaron T. and Deshazo, Ashley K.; LT10 BL 2 Steward Heights 2-33-23 PB1/1 FF east 60’.
Long, Nicholas B. to Beatty, Luke William; LT 5 BL 3 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
CDC Rental Properties LLC to Weeman, Eric and Weeman, Lisa; LT 19 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Meeker, Kevin and Meeker, Melinda to Miller, Montana; STR 3-31-21 /s/se SUR PK/PG: CS10/234 FF tract 5-beg at se corner subject to easement beg 90' west O.
Kirtley, Horace Ray and Kirtley, Paula Marie to Taylor, Marilyn S.; STR 20-34-23 /w/sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/160 FF tract B-north 913.4' less north 456.7' of described STR 20-34-23 /w/sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/160 FF tract C-beg on south line of nwsw.
Richardson, David J. and Richardson, Esther M. and Richardson, Michael J. and Richardson, Sherry L. to Richardson, David J. and Richardson, Esther M.; STR 2-32-22 s/s/sw FF e1/2 s1/2 s1/2 sw less 345/33 STR 11-32-22 n/n/nw FF e1/2 n1/2 n1/2 nw.
Richardson, David J. and Richardson, Esther M. and Richardson, Michael J. and Richardson, Sherry L. to Richardson, Michael J. and Richardson, Sherry L; STR 2-32-22 s/s/sw FF w1/2 s1/2 s1/2 sw STR 11-32-22 n/n/nw FF w1/2 n1/2 n1/2 nw.
Taylor, William G. by POA and Taylor, William E. POA to Keeth, Zachary and Blaeuer, Nicole; STR 22-33-22 /sw/sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/46 AC 1 FFbeg at se corner.
Underhill, Jessica P. Wendy to W H & F LLC; STR 36-32-21 e/sw/nw FF w1/2 e 1/2 swnw.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Oct. 7
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 53
• Jay Moffett, 51, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• John Brown, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
• A 41-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested for a writ.
• William Wilson, 33, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to signal, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathon Baker, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location.
• A 56-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 41-year-old Strafford man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 83 for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. JJ for a child custody matter.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 564th Road for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 200th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Kayliegh Kuykendall, 28, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• John Cleveland, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Steven Hudgens, 21, of Osceola was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Randy Cheek, 54, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for assault and failure to maintain proof with DOR.
• Dallion Maxson, 21, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
• A 35-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on a writ.
• A 32-year-old Aldrich man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and stalking.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 500th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 520th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 60th Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 500th Road for a missing person.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 51
• Andrew Peterson, 72, of Deepwater was arrested on a warrant for no vehicle/trailer registration.
• Jennifer Mitchell, 37, of Rogersville was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
• Jaymee Cisneros, 34, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and stealing.
• A 17-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• A 36-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• A 35-year-old Aldrich man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for theft.
• Deputies responded to Rt. F/Mo. 215 for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 508th Road for an intoxicated person.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for sexual misconduct.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 330th Road for shots heard.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
McDonalds, 903 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Kum & Go, 3303 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Creamer machine dirty. 2. Damaged floor tiles in kitchen area. Critical violations noted on the Sept. 17 inspection were corrected.
Kathy's Pasta, 329 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Menu missing consumer advisory. 2. Chemicals stored over food contact items. 3. Unlabeled containers housing chemicals. 4. Sanitizer not mixed to proper strength. 3 non-critical; 1. Utensils stored improperly. 2. Prepared salads stored improperly in cooler. 3. Upright freezer unit not properly working.
Thursday, Oct. 3
SBU Kaldi's Coffee, 1600 University Ave, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Damaged floor tiles. Repeat violation; 0 non-critical.
SBU Sports Cafe, 1600 University Ave, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
SBU Athletics, 1600 University Ave, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
SBU Cafeteria - Fresh Ideas, 1600 University Ave, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
