CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard Allen Whitworth, born 1990, Bolivar; class D felony stealing; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Nicole Lee Josephine Jackson, born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court Oct. 23.
Stefannie Ann Lynch, born 1986, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court Oct. 23.
Michael Andrew Worrel, born 1988, Buffalo; class E felony resisting arrest, class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony operated vehicle without a valid license — third and subsequent offense; warrant issued; $50,000 bond.
Kenneth Vance Osburne, born 1988, Springfield; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Steven Paul Phares, born 1987, Buffalo; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Christopher Ryan Cable, born 1987, Aldrich; felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class B felony first-degree kidnapping, class B felony second-degree robbery, class D felony second-degree domestic assault, class D felony stealing, class D felony receiving stolen property, class E felony third-degree domestic assault, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense (3); warrant issued; $75,000 bond.
Jade Nicole Stillwell, born 2001, Bolivar; class D felony delivery or possession of controlled substance at county jail; warrant served; $10,000 bond; due in court Oct. 23.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Funding LLC vs. Johnny Graham; suit on account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Brian Wilson; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Phillip W. Looney; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Chellsea Hill; suit on account.
Robert Doehring vs. Aaron Dawson; property damage.
S & B Real Estate Holdings LL vs. Chance Fuqua et al; rent and possession.
G & J Properties Management LLC vs. Brad Downs et al; rent and possession.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Stephanie Pool; suit on account.
James R. Dryer vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; DL Recov Rvw 302 311 RSMo.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Denise Rodriguez; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joshua Hamilton; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lillian Mauzey; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jodi Wornell; suit on account.
Country Home Elevators vs. Brian I. Standridge et al; breach of contract.
Consumer Adjustment Company vs. Sharida K. Green et al; suit on account.
William Duncan vs. Mark B. Diaz Irashae Holland; personal injury — vehicular.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Robalynn L. Krantz; suit on account.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. John D. Tiller; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couple has filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Casey D. Poindexter and Jamison C. Poindexter.
Judith L. Pagel and Arden L. Pagel.
Angel R. Terwilliger and Robert J. Terwilliger.
Mark A. Holm and Jessica A. Rochefort.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Oct. 7-Oct. 11 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Eric Arquette, Bolivar; speeding in school zone; $150.
Anna K. Buckmaster, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $150.
Patricia Ellen Chaney, Humansville; speeding; $200.
Tyler Shawn Countryman, Fair Play; failure to register vehicle; $110; failure to yield right of way; $140.
Kayla Geary, Brookline Station; shoplifting; $150.
Anthony Wayne Glenk, Bolivar; domestic assault; $100; driving while revoked or suspended; $100; domestic assault; $100.
Sarah Margaret Gorden, Blue Springs; amended defective equipment; $200.
Andrew M. Gusler, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $150.
Patricia Ann Heaphy, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $170.
Stephanie Huff, Bolivar; amended peace disturbance; $150.
Joe E. Kennedy, Stockton; driving while revoked or suspended; $200.
Leigh Ann Long, Bolivar; assault; $100.
Chelsea McDonald, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $60.
Adam Charles Pennington, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Linda Florence Roberts, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Austin James Siems, Bolivar; assault; $150.
Scott Anthony Smith, Springfield; amended driving without a valid license; $200.
Michele L. Standley, Bolivar; defective equipment; $40.
Grace Leigh West, Flemington; failure to register vehicle; $110.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
Timothy Bostwick, Urbana; Brandon Joseph Chamblin, Urbana; Hannah Collins, Bolivar (4);
Mary Ann Colliver, Springfield; Shannon Leigh Dobson, Belton; Michael Finley, Springfield; Amy Dawn Greer, Carbondale, Kansas; Sommer D. Hamilton, Springfield (2); Steven J. Hudgens, Wheatland (5); Victoria Jimenez, Springfield; Zachary R. Mandrell (2); Daniel Martin, Springfield (2); Marvin Leroy Meredith, Bolivar; Michael E. Newman, Bolivar; Stefan Maxine Parton, Kansas City, Kansas; Steven Lee Peterson Jr., Bolivar; Cody Lee Seth Price, Bolivar (3); Stephen Michael Reed, Bolivar; Joseph R. Routenberg, Bolivar; Justin Kent Stone, El Dorado.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Stark, Wilma F. Trust and Ball, Janice S. Trustee to Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette; LT 8 Briarwood 3rd 6-33-22 PB7/7.
Hustedde, Karen E. to Matti, Richard Jr. and Matti, Rachel; LT 10 Westview 1st PB5/46.
Gilley, Danny and Gilley, Deborah Kay to Bunker, John and Bunker, Jewelee; STR 1-32-24 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/13 FF Tract 2-Beg At Sw Corner.
Glendenning, Adam to Murray, Cameron; LT 4 Freeman Estates 23-34-23 PB8/161 LT 5 Freeman Estates 23-34-23 PB8/161.
Roarty, Justin and Roarty, Trennon to Holiday, Colton; LT 4 BL 1 Dunnegans Subdivision 2 Blocks With 4 Lots FF South 1/2 LT 3 BL 1 Dunnegans Subdivision 2 Blocks With 4 Lots FF South l/2.
Urie, Steven E. to Contreras, Erik and Contreras, Jacqueline; LT 2 BL 29 Original Bolivar FF West 1/2 Less PB9/108 Beg At Ne Corner LT 3 BL 29 Original Bolivar FF Less PB9/108 Beg At Ne Corner.
Humansville Congregation Of Jehovahs Witnesses and Capps, Jeffrey C. Trustee and Critchfield, Billy J. Trustee and Cauthon, J. D. Trustee to Tucker, Tom and Tucker, Brenda; STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nw Diagonal Of Nwse STR 8-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nw Diagonal Of Nwse.
Lawson, Erik and Lawson, Gina to Rowell, Seth and Rowell, Jayme; LT 22 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 LTt 22 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 SUR BK/PG: PB8/39 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Schweinle, Laura to Harman, Cheyenne; STR 9-31-24 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/104 FF Beg At Se Corner Of Section.
Rowell, Seth and Rowell, Jayme to Polston, Justin D. and Polston, April L.; LT 1 BL2 Fairground Addition 1-33-23 PB1/9.
Freese, John Michael and Freese, Elizabeth Ambrielle Vorst and Vorst Freese, Elizabeth Ambrielle to Johnson, Chad C. and Johnson, Samantha S.; LT 10 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
Polodna, Robert and Polodna, Angie to CC Hodson LLC; STR 36-32-22 /Se/Nw FF South 167' Of East 280' Less East 50'.
Polly, Albert Ray and Polly, Mary Lee to Frieze, Jared Matthew and Frieze, Bailey J.; LT 59 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Admire, Patsy A. Trust to Lemmon, Douglas J. and Lemmon, Constance S.; LT 65 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Stringfellow, Lisa and Darby, Waylyn K. to Stringfellow, Lisa and Darby, Waylyn K.; STR 24-34-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/96 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Turner, Timothy; LT 54 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Liebert Charles Family Limited Partnership and Charles Liebert Family Limited Partnership to Midwestern Postal Realty Holdings LLC; LT 1 BL 4 Morrisville Original FF North 1/2 LT 2 BLl 4 Morrisville Original FF Beg At Ne Corner 15' X 52'.
Trenary, James D. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Trenary, Natalie and Trenary, Nikki and Keeling, Lee Ann; LT 9 BL 3 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Trenary, Robert L. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Trenary, Natalie and Trenary, Nikki and Keeling, Lee Ann; LT 9 BL 3 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Murphree, Norma Jean Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Wade, Lorena and Murphree, John A. Jr.; LT 4 BL 1 Parkview Country Subdivision 2-33-23 PB1/51.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W, Trust to Lewis, Jonnie N,; LT 4 Hilltop Estates 1-34-23+6-34-22 PB7/71.
McManigle, James Trust and McManigle, Yvonne Trust to Olsen, Billie Berrnice and Swain, Christine; LT 25 Southtown 2nd 13-33-23 PB7/77.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Oct. 10
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 46
• Johnnie Ray Jr., 27, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, stealing/receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kelly Newberry, 54, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Thomas Schreck, 20, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 130th Road for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 215 for a dispute not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 198th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 215 for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a 911 hang up.
Friday, Oct. 11
• Kevin McGinnis, 31, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Bryce Cox, 30, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Blaid Ashlock, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of child molestation.
• Milinda High, 51, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and stealing.
• Casey Ray, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and no insurance.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• Lacrista Todd, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Darrell Weichert, 45, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest, stealing, receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Sunday, Oct. 13
• Jacob Roby, 31, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for property damage.
• Xavier Westcott, 18, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Monday, Oct. 14
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 49
• A 41-year-old Branson man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Jewel Bates, 19, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Dillon Jenkins, 20, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for assault.
• A 19-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Bolling, 66, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for child molestation.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Farm Road 2 for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. AA for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to South 244th Road/Mo. 215 for a pursuit.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 162nd Road for controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. B for an animal call.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 53
• Steven Peterson Jr., 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
• Michael Nixon, 39, of Osceola was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• A 31-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of paraphernalia.
• A 57-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
• A 62-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Claude Jarnagin, 51, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to show proof of insurance and possession of controlled substance.
• Shelby Wilson, 22, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance and stealing.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of East Locust Street for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to Rt. V/Mo. 83 for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Drake Street for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of South Clark Avenue for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Forest Street for a fight.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 46
• A 55-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• A 17-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Nicole Jackson, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
• Stefannie Lynch, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/East 475th Road for a non-injury crash.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 215/South 232nd Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 559th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 25th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for child endangerment.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. K for a physical assault.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Sept. 23
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Pat Gardner of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 227th and East 328th roads.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Hancock viewed East 430th Road. Legan viewed East 330th Road.
Friday, Sept. 27
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
