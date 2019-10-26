CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard S. Demanche, born 1981, Republic; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Summer Dawn Blakely, born 1982, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Oct. 28.
Alexander Machado Gomes-Broyles, born 2002, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Jason Lynn Parsons, born 1973, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Oct. 30.
Mike Glenn Keithley, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2), class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Melinda Gail Mitchell, born 1986, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
Yolanda Marie Fantozzi, born 1986, Halfway; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2), class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; warrant issued; $45,000 bond.
Jessica Rena Gilmore, born 1981, Pittsburg; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Destiny Dawn Green, born 1995, Bolivar; class D felony receiving stolen property; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Crystal Renee Carle, born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 13.
Russell Scott McColley, born 1975, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Harry Clark Sutt, born 1974, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Shawna M. Cox, born 1976, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael S. Nesmith vs. Sarah B. Nesmith; motion to modify.
Genesis Health Clubs Inc. vs. Hunter M. Burks; suit on account.
Kenneth E. Larson et al vs. Mark A. Knoll; misc. associate civil — other.
Tom Jenkins et al vs. Autumn Yoachum et al; property damage.
Michael Martin et al vs. Faith Chapel Assembly et al; wrongful death.
Ashley Heskett vs. Steven N. Partin et al; other tort.
Bill Roberts Chevrolet vs. Jason E. Hollenbeck; small claim trial de novo.
Brenda Williams vs. Danielle Gurlen et al; unlawful detainer.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jean M. Mitchell and Duane S. Mitchell.
Lynda G. Hauversburk and Nicholas A. Hauversburk.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Missouri Regional Properties to Drake, Trent A.; STR 8-33-23 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS12/139 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner.
Hopkins, Michael and Hopkins, Juana Vae to Whetzell, Joshua Michael and Hopkins, Tara Lindsay; STR 18-34-24 /E/Se FF Beg At Se Corner Of Section.
Campbell, Rodney A. Trust and Campbell, Kimberly M Trust to Polk County Missouri; STR 14-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Rayl, Joe F. Trust and Rayl, Jane Trustee and Phillips, J. Michael Trustee to Rohrbach Services For Families LLC; LT 3 BL 16 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB5/35 FF Tract B-West 15.4' + 40' Vacated Pike Street LT 1 BL 25 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB5/35 FF Tract B-Less 23' Off South Side + 40' Vacated Pike.
Babyak, Gordon A. and Babyak, Barbara to Sprague, Norman J. and Sprague, Elizabeth Ann; STR 11-35-22 /Ne/Nw AC 40.4 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Hanes, Robert L. and Hanes, Bob and Hanes, Pam to Oliver, Russell S. and Oliver, Christine E.; LT 8 Hickory Hills Estates 4-31-22 PB7/90.
Harper, Christopher J. and Harper, Ciara R. to Roberts, Sterling and Newcomb, Haley; LT9 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Taylor, Brian and Taylor, Sonya to Long, George Jr. and Long, Mona A.; STR 12-32-24 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner Sesw STR 12-32-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Sesw.
Williams, Jioia A. to Williams, Kenneth T.; STR 36-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner-416' X 208' Less South 30' W/Easement.
Ivie, Terry and Ivie, Shawn Marie to Eastman, Scott J. and Eastman, Helen; STR 1-33-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/243 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Sowash, Jeffrey Christian and Sowash, Theresa to Owens, David B.; LT 13 Edgewater Village Phase 1 13+14-33-23 PB8/119.
Williams, Kenneth T. and Williams, Angelia Dee to Cathey, Fred and Cathey, Sharon L.; STR 36-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner 416' X 208' Less South 30' W/Easement.
Fent, Caleb and Fent, Raeshel to Parker, James Lee and Parker, Eva Marie; STR 19-32-21 /Nw/Se FF Part Of South 10 Acres Lying East Of Road STR 19-32-21 /Sw/Se FF Part Of North 15 Acres Lying East Of Road STR 19-32-21 W/Se/Se AC 5 FF North 5 Acres STR 19-32-21 W/Se/Ne STR 19-32-21 W/Ne/Se STR 19-32-21 /Nw/Se FF Beg at Ne Corner Of South 10 Acres.
Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette to Martin, Harvey Jr.; Lt 2 STR 3-33-22 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/241 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Blakemore, Bruce Daniel and Blakemore, Dee Ann to McDougal, Jerry W. and McDougal, Maranda L.; STR 34-33-24 FF Beg 25' East + 20' North Of The Center Of Section.
Miller Property Trust and Sanders, Troy Allan Trustee to Watson, Price and Watson, Whitney; Str 35-35-22 /Se/Nw FF Less West 395.20' STR 35-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF West 1/4 STR 35-35-22 W/Sw/Ne STR 35-35-22 /Sw/Ne FF East ¾.
Miller, Sara Louise to Watson, Price and Watson, Whitney; Str 35-35-22 /Se/Nw FF Less West 395.20' Str 35-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF West 1/4 Str 35-35-22 W/Sw/Ne STR 35-35-22 /Sw/Ne FF East ¾.
Roeder, Suzan and Hamilton, Suzan and Roeder, Jason to McKinney, Larry; Lt 2 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Ahart, Cecil Duane and Ahart, Shirley A. to Haefner, Marilyn June and Kightlinger, Ronald Dean Sr.; Lt 11 BL 1 Fairground Addition 1-33-23 PB1/9 LT 12 BL 1 Fairground Addition 1-33-23 PB1/9 FF West 10'.
Spangler, Jeffrey to Rose, Mary; LT 7 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Fuller, Kathleen and Fuller, Walter to Kinner, James M.; LT 7 Whillocks Sub Humansville LT 8 Whillocks SUB Humansville Lt 9 Whillocks SUB Humansville FF Less Strip 2' Wide Off West Side+ Less Described STR 8-35-23 //Sw SUR BL/PG: CS6/266 FF Beg 1254' South + 30' East Of Nw Corner.
CDC Rental Properties LLC to Schultz, Dan L.; LT 25 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Ball, Janice S. Trust to 4B Properties LLC; STR 11-33-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg 30' South + 80' West Of Ne Corner 75' X 125'.
Wood, Rodger L. and Wood, Carolyn L. to Manson, Jerry R. and Manson, Laurie A.; LT 6 Lakewood Hills Final 3rd Partial Replat PB 8/189.
Ball, Janice S. Trustee and Stark, Wilma F. Trust to Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette; LT 53 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Chan, Hui Ling to Tilley, Michael Ray and Tilley, David and Tilley, Kim; LT 32 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 Replat Lots 28-34+55 PB4/12.
Rice, Phillip and Rice, Sherry to Shaulis, Glen and Presley, Brianna Lynn; LT 11 Little Sac River Ranch 6+7-31-22 PB9/18.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Oct. 21
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• Brandon Maggard, 34, of Halfway was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
• Beau Slatten, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
• William Alexander, 48, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
• Brian Hulse, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of West Fisher Street for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 30th Road for a physical assault.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 43
• David Ofori-Yeboah, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Michael Worrel, 30, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kode Potts, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Shannon Archer, 50, of Nixa was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• A 53-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason Parsons, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for displaying/possessing plates of another, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, littering, no vehicle/trailer registration, no insurance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of Mo. 32 for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/East 382nd Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Street for child abuse.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Springfield Avenue for a domestic physical.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• A 35-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of littering, no vehicle/trailer registration, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance and resisting arrest.
• Christopher Cable, 32, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, domestic assault, kidnapping, injury/terror, robbery, stalking, stealing and unlawful use of weapon.
• Jennifer Mitchell, 37, of Rogersville was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
• Crissie Williamson, 42, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Hannah Collins, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, no vehicle/trailer registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Christopher Pratt, 34, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 68th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 145th Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 368th Road for child abuse.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Rt. C for a domestic physical.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 38
• A 21-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Vincent Mansell Jr., 39, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for property damage, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• A 24-year-old North Carolina man was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• A 18-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion for failure to stop for a school bus and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 340th Road for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for an abandoned vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 358th Road for theft.
• Deputies responded to North Oak Street for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Auburn Street for an intoxicated subject.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Sept. 30
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The September 2019 assessor fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
• The commission reviewed the 3rd quarter financial reports.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The September 2019 statement of collection report and add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi McGinnis and viewed and approved by the commission.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
• The September 2019 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
• The September 2019 county clerk collector report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
• The September 2019 report of civil/criminal fees was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The September 2019 treasurer balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
• The September 2019 recorder of deeds, deposits and disbursement report was received from recorder of deeds Carol Poindexter on Thursday, Oct. 3.
• The September 2019 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock on Thursday, Oct. 3.
• The September 2019 public administrator’s fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt on Thursday, Oct. 3.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 230th, East 310th, South 223rd, South 218th and East 390th roads.
• Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.