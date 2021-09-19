CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Collection Associates LTD vs. Donna Davis; breach of contract.
Credit Bureau Services LLC AAO vs. Wally D. Fonteneau; breach of contract.
Paula D. McIntosh vs. Buffalo Prairie Operations et al; personal injury — other.
Bobby Brown vs. Adam Graves; property damage.
Capital One Bank USA NA vs. Tabita Cercea; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Frances E. Gisinger and Scott L. Gisinger.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Choate, Scott and Choate, Christina to Carroll, Michael and Carroll, Lisa; LT 13 Woodlake Estates 20-33-24 PB5/15.
Crain, Lesa Ann Trustee and Cooper Homestead Trust to Crain, Scott Edward and Crain, Janna; STR 24-34-23 //Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner E1/2 Nw.
Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Ingram, William G. to Parsons, Jeff; LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /W/Nw FF Lying North Of Rondo Buffalo Road (Hwy PP) Beg At Se Corner.
Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi Collector Of Revenue and Ingram, William G. to Parsons, Jeff; STR 32-35-22 W/Se/Se FF E1/2 W1/2 Sese.
Stafford, Brent Alan to Breshears, Anna Eva and Flynn, Shirley Mae and Thomas, Shirley Mae and Tobin, Paul A. and Tobin, Roy Lee; LT 2 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT 1 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT3 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659 LT 4 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659.
Self, Kimberly Ann to Breshears, Anna Eva and Flynn, Shirley Mae and Thomas, Shirley Mae and Tobin, Paul A. and Tobin, Roy Lee; LT 2 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su Lt 1 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT 3 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659 LT 4 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar Ff Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659.
Tobin, Keith Allen to Breshears, Anna Eva and Flynn, Shirley Mae and Thomas, Shirley Mae and Tobin, Paul A. and Tobin, Roy Lee; LT 2 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT 1 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT 3 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar Ff Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659 LT 4 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659.
Tobin, Curtis Randall to Breshears, Anna Eva and Flynn, Shirley Mae and Thomas, Shirley Mae and Tobin, Paul A. and Tobin, Roy Lee; LT 2 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT 1 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT 3 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659 LT 4 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659.
Tobin, Bradley Ray to Breshears, Anna Eva and Flynn, Shirley Mae and Thomas, Shirley Mae and Tobin, Paul A. and Tobin, Roy Lee; LT 2 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su LT 1 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Su Lt 3 Bl 2 Knox Addition Bolivar Ff Beg On South Line3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot2 Subject To 373/659 LT 4 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Line 3' Ne Of Sw Corner Of Lot 2 Subject To 373/659.
Big Spring Property Holdings LLC and JRO Capital Big Spring LLC and Jo Big Spring LLC and BL Big Spring LLC to Humansville Realty LLC; STR 16-35-24 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: CS9/32 FF Beg At Se Corner STR 15-35-24 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS9/32 FF Beg At Se Corner Nese BL 13 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville SUR BK/PG: CS9/32 FF Beg At Se Corner Nese 16-35-24.
Odell, Sharon K. to Green, Terry B.; STR 11-31-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw.
Sillet, Darren and Sillet, Samantha to Red Dog Farm LLC; STR 17-33-23 /W/Nw FF Less 10 Acres Off South End +Less East 660' Of South 660' Of North 1460' W/Eas.
3L Investments LLC to Bolivar Auto Sales LLC; LT 6 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg 41' East From West Line Lot 6 LT 7 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg 41' East From West Line Lot 6 LT 3 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Less 50' Off South End LT 4 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Less 50' Off South End.
Diamond S Auction & Real Estate Co. to Bolivar Auto Sales LLC; LT 6 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS8/147 FF Beg 41' East From West Line Of Lot 6 + Par LT 7 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS8/147 FF Beg 41' East From West Line Of Lot 6 + Par.
4D1C LLC to Bolivar Auto Sales LLC; LT 7 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF 62' Off West Side Less Part Off South End.
Patel, Shanil and Patel, Naiya to JPNS Rentals LLC; LT QQ Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West150' Of North 100' Of South 1/2 Less South 13' LT QQ Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg On West Line Lt 13 Seitz-Matteson Amended 30-33-22 PB3/30 FF W/Well + Lagoon.
Jones, Elijah to Jameson, Ryan A. and Jameson, Chandra S.; STR 14-33-23 FF Beg At Center Of Section.
WJj Group LLC and Dubya LLC to JNK Rentals LLC; LT 33 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Coy, Dewey E. and Coy, Kelly J. to Morris, Mark; LT 1 Kincaid Farm 18-34-23 PB9/67.
MKW1 LLC to KD & G Investments LLC; LT 11 Silo Ridge Villas 16-33-22 PB7/141 LT 12 Silo Ridge Villas 16-33-22 PB7/141.
O’Brien, Tori L. and O’Brien Marshall T. to Matti, Judith D.; LT 51 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Denton, Donald L. and Denton, Diane L. to Cornelison, Joshua D. and Cornelison, Wendy K.; LT 3 BL 6 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF East 150'.
Rush Investments LLC and O & G Properties LLC to Miller, Brandon Carl and Miller, Kylee; LT 13 Pleasant Valley 32-32-21 PB6/101.
Seiner, H. Darlene Trust and Seiner, Darlene Trust to Preferred Properties Of Bolivar LLC; LT 13 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Seiner, Robert A. Trust and Seiner, Bob Trust to Preferred Properties Of Bolivar LLC; LT 12 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Jones, Dustin to Conrad, Ashley Nichole and Sims, Colan; LT 2 BL 6 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North ½.
Potter, James H. By POA and Potter, Shantel and Potter, Shane H. POA and Potter, Shane J. to Bennett, Bruce and Bennett, Kasey; LT 3 Cedar View 1st 31-32-21 PB5/20.
Williams, Joseph Ryan and Williams, Taylor to Lintner, John and Lintner, Linda; STR 21-35-21 S/Se/Ne FF E1/2 S1/2 Sene.
Pitts, Norma A. Trust and Pitts, James J. POA to Jenkins, Danny and Jenkins, Sara; LT1 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 2 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 3 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 4 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 5 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 10 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 11 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 12 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 13 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 1 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 2 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 3 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 4 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 5 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 6 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 7 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 8 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 9 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 10 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 11 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 12 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 13 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 14 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 15 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 16 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 17 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 18 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 19 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 20 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 21 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 Pb2/16 LT 22 BL 4 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 8 BKL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 9 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 1 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 2 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 3 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 4 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 5 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 6 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 7 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 8 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 9 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 10 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 11 BL 5 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 STR 8-35-23 //Sw FF Beg 1351' South Of Nw Corner STR 8-35-23 //Sw FF Beg 92 26/33 Rods South Of Nw Corner Less 142' X 143.77' STR 8-35-23 //Sw FF Beg 1254' South Of Nw Corner Less CS6/266.
Ten A LLC to Hoelscher, Lance and Hoelscher, Amber; STR 18-34-23 /Ne/Se FF Less Beg At Nw Corner 425' X 515'.
Butler, Dustin and Butler, Kimberly to Armbrust, David Anthony; STR 16-32-23 /Nw/Ne FF Beg Where Rr Row Crosses Quarter Section Line Between Nwne+ Nene STR 16-32-23 /Ne/Ne FF Beg Where Rr Row Crosses Quarter Section Line Between Nwne+ Nene.
