William Robert Jeffryes III, born 1994, Crane; class D felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first degree, first offense, no sexual conduct, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 6.
Anne Elledge, born 1975, Bolivar; felony fugitive from out of state; warrant served; $50,000 bond; due in court Sept. 29.
Jacob Rodamus McNellis, born 1998, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree, felony armed criminal action, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; warrant issued; $100,000 bond.
Sagaser Investments LLC to CS Rental Properties LLC; LT 3 Gordon Dale Country Lots Replat Bk A Lots 1-3 PB8/31 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner LT 1 BL A Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 FF Less 657/1999 LT 2 BL A Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 FF Less 657/1999 LT 6 BL E Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 LT 7 BL E Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 LT 8 BL E Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 LT 9 BL E Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 LT 10 BL E Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28.
Mau, Kevin and Mau, Crystal to Ransom, Kane and Williams, Taylor; LT 89 Pleasant Hope Original FF Lying East Of Hwy H.
O'Neal, Jason Carl and O’Neal, Mikella Lyn to Williford, Josiah and Williford, Paige; LT 54 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Thomson, Brett L. and Thomson, Kristi A. to Loetel, David A. and Loetel, Jeannette L.; LT 7 Silo Ridge Villas 16-33-22 PB7/141 LT 8 Silo Ridge Villas 16-33-22 PB7/141.
Cansler, Linda M. to DCBC LLC; LT 4 STR 4-34-22 S/E/Nw.
Cansler, Linda M. to DCBC LLC; LT 2 STR 4-34-22 /E/Nw LT3 STR 4-34-22 /E/Nw LT 3 STR 4-34-22 /W/Nw FF Strip 26 Rods + 11.3' Wide Off East Side.
Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Fisher, Eddie and Fisher, Brenda; STR 9-33-23 //Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Campbell, Clayton N. and Campbell, Samantha to T3B LLC; STR 17-34-22 SUR BK/PG: CS14/266 FF Lying West+ South Of Pomme De Terre River + East Of Hwy D W/Eas STR 18-34-22 SUR BK/PG: CS14/266 FF Lying West+ South Of Pomme De Terre River + East Of Hwy D W/Eas STR 17-34-22 SUR BK/PG: CS14/109 FF Lying West+ South Of Pomme De Terre River + East Of Hwy D STR 18-34-22 SUR BK/PG: CS14/109 FF Lying West+ South Of Pomme De Terre River + East Of Hwy D.
Looney, John and Looney, Laurie and Griffitts, Greg and Griffitts, Mary Susan to McKnight, Nathaniel and McKnight, Bobbie; STR 30-32-22 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner.
Butters, Walter S. and Butters, Kristi M. to Lear Investments LLC; LT 4 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South 1/2 LT 3 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South 1/2 LT2 BL15 East Addition Humansville FF South1/2 Of 65' Off West Side LT 2 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South 15' Of Described North 1/2 West 65' Off West Side LT 3 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South15' Of Described North 1/2 LT 4 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South15' Of Described North ½.
Wagoner, Katie M. and Wagoner, Robert Brett and Ware, Katie M. to Jones, Kimberly Jeanette; LT 39 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Dill, Gary R. and Dill, Barbara L. to Tamm, Douglas C.; STR 14-32-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 330' East Of Sw Corner.
Thomas, Samuel P. to Bosancu, Michael; LT 23 Anchor Haven # 2 Amended PB7/41.
Crawford, John T. and Crawford, Daun S. to Jackson, David L. and Jackson, Cynthia; BL H Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 SUR BK/PG: RS4/455 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Jackson, David L. and Jackson, Cynthia to Christy, Phil and Ehrenberg, Pamela; BL H Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Se Corner BL H Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF 2.9 Acres Off East End Less 680/567 BL H Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 SUR BK/PG: RS4/455 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Fossum, Sally to Esser, John L. and Esser, Georgia Lynn; LT 21 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Wallen, Rick R. and Wallen, Patricia and Wallen, Dennis M. and Wallen, Rhonda to Garzee, Dustin W. and Garzee, Melanie Karen; STR 31-34-24 /Sw/Sw FF Strip Off South Side Less 393/158.
Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector and Barnard, Sharon to Beer, Sam S. Jr.; LT 59 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center+ LTS 54-70 + BK 1 PB1/45 LT 60 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center+ LTS 54-70 + Bk 1 PB1/45.
Slip Well LLC to Caldwell, James A. and Caldwell, Vickie L.; STR 24-34-24 /Nw/Ne STR 24-34-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner 80 Rods 3.5' X 1 Rod STR 24-34-24 /Ne/Nw FF Less Beg In Center Of Tank In South Side.
Coffey, Colton and Coffey, Danielle and Lightfoot, Danielle to Jones, Wyatt Joseph and Jones, Delpha; STR 28-35-22 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 1320' X 440'.
Roby, David A. and Roby, Crystle to Painter, Jesse; LT 18 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85. Stokes Homes LLC to Beck, Joshua Aaron and Beck, Stefanie; LT 18 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162 Lt 24 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162 LT 25 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162.
Herndon, Bryan Patrick and Herndon, Jennifer Lee to Lalanda, Nicholas C. and Knight, Katherine; STR 17-35-22 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS16/19 FF Tract 2-Beg At Sw Corner Subject To 271/346.
Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly to Penny, Roger A. Jr.; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg 465' East Of Sw Corner 175' X 100'.
Countryside Property LLC to McCaslin, Karen S. and McCaslin, Rick R.; LT L BL14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/10 FF Less Beg At Nw Corner Lot L148' X 180' LT M BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/10 FF Less Beg At Nw Corner Lot L148' X 180' LT N BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SU BK/PG: CS15/10 FF Less Beg At Nw Corner Lot L 148' X 180'.
Fox Field LC to L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC; LT 5 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103.
Fox Field LC to DD Properties & Investments LLC; STR 14-33-23 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: PB10/3 FF Tract B-North 214' Of East 140' Of West 536.8' Less 2015l/1.
DD Properties & Investments LLC to Fox Field LC; STR 14-33-23 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: PB10/3 FF Tract A- South 214' Of East 85' Of West 621.8' Of North 428.
Garrett, Sawyer and Garrett, Jessica to Steelman, Jetty Lou; LT 2 BL 1 Steward Heights 2-33-23 PB1/1.
Farmer, Rebecca D. and Farmer, John J. and Herbert, Rebecca D. to Peronto, Michael D. and Corson, Alyssa Louise; LT 9 West Catalpa Estates 3rd PB7/189.
Thomason, Neita F. Trust and Thomason, Carly Trustee to Ankelman, Patrick S. and Ankelman, Lynella M.; STR 17-33-24 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/119 FF Tract A- Beg On West Line.
Winder, Larry E. and Winder, Elizabeth A. to Winder, Matthew Eldon; STR 34-34-23 /W/Se SUR BK/PG: CS9/100 FF Beg At Center Of Road S + E 27.02' From Nw Corner.
Jones, Kimberly Jeanette to Hillenberg, Nancy Trust; LT 39 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Winder, Matthew Eldon and Winder, Lindsay to Winder, Larry; STR 34-34-23 /Ne/Sw FFBeg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
DCBC LLC to S2F Construction LLC; LT 5 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Dennis, Shawn and Dennis, Veronica to Aga, Jenna and Aga, Hysen; LT 39 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Langeberg, Phillip and Langeberg, Heather; LT 2 Pleasant Hope Estates 31-32-21 PB9/132.
Langeberg, Phillip and Langeberg, Heather to Kennedy, James W.; LT 2 Pleasant Hope Estates 31-32-21 PB9/132.
Kuchta, Jeffery to JMJK Holdings LLC; LT 6 BL 5 Clarks Addition PB2/5.
Smith, Dewey J. and Smith, Doris W. By POA to Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC; LT 34 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Bridges, Tracey Lee; LT 34 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Logan Madson, 25, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for forgery and a probation violation.
Judge Saunders, 40, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Derik Moffett, 33, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Anne Elledge, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault, domestic battery and fraud.
