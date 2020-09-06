CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Norman D. Hardesty, born 1971, Bolivar; class B felony burglary — first degree, class D felony unlawful possession of firearm, class D felony stealing; warrant served; $250,000 bond plus conditions, due in court Sept. 9.
Damien B. Shaw, born 1982, Springfield; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court Sept. 16.
Rhonda J. Wollard, born 1967, Brighton; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Sept. 16.
Jessica M. Colburn Cowden, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2); summons issued; due in court Sept. 16.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeanne McNeill; suit on account.
Christina M. Piper vs. Lighthouse Christian Athletics; small claims over $100.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA Tower Loan of Springfield vs. Crystal Colbert; promissory note.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donald R. Boe; suit on account.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA Tower Loan of Springfield vs. Paul Schenk; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA Tower Loan of Springfield vs. Darlene Stone; promissory note.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Ashten T. Woodward; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard Crabtree and Kimber Dunn.
Matthew B. Yockey and Misty R. Yockey.
Michael L. Spain and Jennifer I. Spain.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Donal J. Pulley III and Jennifer L. Pulley.
Dewayne Samuel Stafford and Ashley K. Fleetwood.
Chelsea R. Stephens and Scott A. Stephens.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Adam D. Pittman, Flemington; failure to display plates; $21.
Freddie E. Pratte, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Gerardo Ramirez, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $156.
April Dawn Reed, Webb City; defective equipment; $278.
Lois D. Reeves, Halfway; driving while intoxicated; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days jail and two years probation, $300 LERF and $150 lab fees plus court costs.
Samuel Hampton Riley, Buffalo; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Dylores Alondra Rivera Santana, St. Joseph; speeding; $51.
Kristopher Shaughn Roberts, Willard; failure to equip vehicle with muffler; $54.
Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Avery Pearl Roweton, Bolivar; failure to stop at stop sign; $61.
Gabriel Alan Sama, Ava; no seat belt; $10.
Joseph Schletzbaum, Dadeville; passing bad check; $50.
Amber Ruth Schmidt-Babb, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Keven Ray Schneider, Brighton; failure to display plates; $51.
Rebecca Ann Schneider, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
