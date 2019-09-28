The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kenneth Vance Osburne, born 1988, Eudora; class D felony second-degree burglary; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; class D felony stealing — firearm (3); warrant issued; $45,000 bond.
Mark Joseph Hatcher, born 1976, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
Joshua A. Stander, 34, Morrisville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $15,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Oct. 2.
Joshua A. Stander, 34, Morrisville; class D felony attempted escape from confinement by striking person; warrant served; $15,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Oct. 2.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Nathan W. Montgomery vs. Stephanie D. Montgomery; motion to modify.
Timothy R. Poindexter vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limit driving privileges.
Dustin R. Gladden vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limit driving privileges.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Diane Mulkey; contract — other.
Sandra M. Francka vs. Ryan P. Richardson; rent and possession.
U.S Bank National Assoc. vs. Richard D. Buckhanon et al; other real estate actions.
Mary J. Hallmark vs. Shough Furniture; small claims over $100.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Danny Hall; suit on account.
Delbert L. Parker vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; other administrative review.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jaydra Copeland and Ryan Copeland.
Cinnamon H. Carruthers and Thomas M. Carruthers.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Nixon, Richard M. and Nixon, Pamela Haywood to Holt, Carmen; Str 18-32-22 Sur BK/PG: CS13/274 FFf Beg At Ne Corner W/Easements.
Midwestern Real Estate Holdings II Inc. to Thompson, William F. and Thompson, Cynthia M.; Str 1-33-24 S/Sw/Nw Sur BKPG: CS13/21 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner Str 1-33-24 S/Sw/Nw Sur BK/PG: CS13/21 FF Tract 3-Beg S + E 275.96' From Nw Corner.
Cloyd, Brent and Cloyd, Penny to Grider, Landon and Grider, Briana; LT 22 Southwest Estates 1st PB3/31.
Wolf, John and Wolf, Laura to Hopkins, Brent and Hopkins, Melissa; LT 4 BL 3 F. W. Adams Addition Bolivar Ff Beg 65.5 South Of Ne Corner 117.3' X 65'.
Summers, Elizabeth A. Trust to Weathers, Seth; Str 36-34-24 /Sw/Sw Sur BK/PG: RS4/252 FF Beg At Se Corner Of Swsw W/Easements LT 2 Str 1-33-24 /W/Nw Sur BK/PG: RS4/252 FF Beg At Se Corner Of Swsw W/Easements.
Earsom, Saralene S, By POA and Litle, Sandra Lucile POA to Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette; LT 32 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Reynolds, David Earl and Reynolds, Patricia D. to Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church; Lt 2 Str 18-35-21 /N/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner 208.71' X 208.71'.
Reynolds, David Earl and Reynolds, Patricia D. to Sentinel Missionary Baptist Cemetery; Lt 2 Str 18-35-21 /N/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Alderfer, Garrett and Alderfer, Jennifer to Kittle, Dustin A. and Kittle, Kayla Matzek and Matzek Kittle, Kayla; Lt 6 Eastwood Hills 18-33-22 PB8/12.
Nelson, Scott A. and Nelson, Jennifer D. to Nelson, Jennifer D.; Str 20-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Simmons, Carolyn to Viles, Jeffrey Blake and Viles, Kristy Michelle; Str 24-33-24 E/Se/Nw Str 24-33-24 /Sw/Ne FF Less 1 Acre For Cemetery Str 24-33-24 /Nw/Se.
Enyart, Tracy D. and Enyart, Gina C. and Self, Tracy D. and Self, Gina C. to Enyarts Property LLC; Lt 1 Northview Heights 30-32-21 PB6/10.
Enyart, Tracy and Enyart, Gina and Self, Tracy and Self, Gina to MLT Property LLC; Str 30-32-21 FF Part Of South 87.5' Of East 160' Lying East Of Hwy H.
Enyart, Tracy and Enyart, Gina and Self, Tracy and Self, Gina to TG Rentals LLC; Str 30-32-21 /Ne/Se FF Beg On East Line Of Hwy H105' X 132' Str 35-32-21 S/S/Nw Sur BK/PG: CS 10/207 FF Less West 1579.12' + Less East 10 Acres.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to Bookhout, Glen and Bookhout, Carol; Str 32-32-22 //Ne Sur BK/PG: PB10/13 FF Tract 1- Beg At Ne Corner.
Gilchrist, Laurie to Jack, Eric and Jack, Kelly; LT 28 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147. Cross, Vicki and Rotramel, Vicki to Swartzentruber, Randy; Str 8-32-23 /Nw/Ne AC 10 FFf East 10 Acres Str 8-32-23 /Ne/Ne AC 10 FF 10 Acres Off West Side.
Lambeth, Vickie and Moore, Vickie to Morrison, Edward and Morrison, Jenny; Lt 1 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT 2 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT 3 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT 4 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original.
Bertelsen, Richard A. Jr. to Ross, Danny and Ross, Vickie; LT 5 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12 LT 27 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Besser, David Mark Trust and Besser, Karen Diane Trust to Midwestern Aviation Group LLC; Str 30-33-22 //Sw Sur BK/PG: CS15/32 AC 3.77 FF Tract A-Beg At Se Corner Lot 8 Baker Stadium W/Easem Str 30-33-22 //Sw Sur BK/PG: CS15/32 Ac 4.14 Ff Tract B-Beg At Se Corner Lot 7 Baker Stadium W/Easem LT 7 Baker Stadium Addition 30-33-22 PB7/99 Sur BK/PG CS15/32 FF Tract B-Beg At Se Corner Of Lot 7 LT 8 Baker Stadium Addition 30-33-22 PB7/99 Sur BK/PG: CS15/32 FF Tract A-Beg At Se Corner Of Lot 8.
Jack, Eric W. and Jack, Kelly R. to Gilchrist, Laurie; LT 1 Down Wind 16-33-22 PB7/48. Robinson, Roger E. and Robinson, Mary K. to Hensley, Brent A. and Hensley, Stephanie A.; Str 34-34-23 /Se/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Bates, Michael and Bates, Michelle to Anderson, Sam; Lt 8 BL 6 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville Lt 9 BL 6 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 10 BL 6 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Sunny Rock LLC to Lindsay, Kolin; LT 15 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 16 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 17 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville.
Besser, David Mark Trust and Besser, Karen Diane Trust and Besser, David Mark and Besser, Karen Diane to Scrivner, Vertis Wayne and Scrivner, Deborah V.; LT 1 Baker Stadium Addition 30-33-22 PB7/99 LT 3 Baker Stadium Addition 30-33-22 PB7/99 LT 9 Baker Stadium Addition 30-33-22 PB7/99 LT 6 Baker Stadium Addition 30-33-22 PB7/99 Sur BK/PG: CS11/236 FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner W/Easeme Lt 6 Baker Stadium Addition 30-33-22 PB7/99 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Tract B CS11/236 W/Easement Str 30-33-22 //Sw.
Ernies Properties LLC to Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly; Str 14-34-22 /Sw/Sw Sur BK/PG: RS5/7 FF Tract 1-Beg At Sw Corner Of Section.
Sikes, Twyla and Sikes, Lester to Tyler, Holly and Tyler, Martin; Str 35-34-23 /N/Nw Sur BK/PG: CS8/174 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Matti, Judith and Matti, Richard Jr. and Matti, Rachel to Robinson, Roger Edward and Robinson, Mary Kay; LT 14 Park Place Addition 2-33-23 PB1/50.
Wertich, Suzanne E. and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Wertich, Kenneth; Str 33-33-23 /S/Ne Sur BK/PG: RS4/101 FF Tract J-Beg At Sw Corner Of Ne.
Wertich, Ken to Goins, Nichalos; Str 33-33-23 /S/Ne Sur BK/PG: RS4/101 FF Tract J-Beg At Sw Corner Of NE W/Easements.
Sicard, Haley and Sicard, Cahlub to Medley, Zane D. and Medley, Alexis N.; Str 3-31-24 /Sw/Ne Sur BK/PG: RS4/65 FF Tract 4 Unplatted Warren Estates-Beg At Se Corner W/Easement. Cowan, Steven L. to Taylor, Russell and Taylor, Mandy Lee; LT 1 Bolivar West 6-33-23 PB7/9 LT 2 Bolivar West 6-33-23 PB7/9 LT 3 Bolivar West 6-33-23 PB7/9 LT 4 Bolivar West 6-33-23 PB7/9 LT 5 Bolivar West 6-33-23 PB7/9.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• William Wilkins, 51, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Christopher Young, 39, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for theft.
• Levi Miller, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for theft.
• A 25-year-old Republic man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• A 43-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of displaying plates of another, no vehicle/trailer registration, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 350th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 92nd Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Ohio Street for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 123 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Ohio Street for fraud.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 49
• A 22-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew Hensley, 25, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Stefannie Lynch, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, stealing and stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Crystal Latiker, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Robert Harris, 42, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michelle Dawson, 27, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Elm Street for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 155th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 123 for a burglary not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 192nd Road for a domestic physical.
