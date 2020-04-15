CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Steven Jo Hudgens, born 1998, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 17.
Arthur Lee Shimp III, born 1991, Halfway; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; summons issued; due in court June 17.
Bailey Ray Dellinger, born 1999, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 3.
Robbie Andrew Ketchum, born 1987, Springfield; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 3.
Brandon E. Sorrel, born 1997, Buffalo; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest; summons issued; due in court June 3.
Kylie Jane Parsons, born 1997, Bolivar; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; warrant issued; $35,000 bond.
David Anthony Orrell, born 1986, Bolivar; class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense, class E felony fourth-degree domestic assault — third or subsequent offense, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $20,000 bond plus conditions; due in court April 15.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Joseph R. Dukeman; promissory note.
Richard Phillips vs. Kenneth Legan; personal injury — vehicular.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Martin, Joe and Martin, Christina and Sharpe, Kevin Trustee to Vandyke, David and Vandyke, Kylie; STR 6-33-21 /Sw/Nw STR 1-33-22 /Se/Ne FF East 231'.
Potter, Jonathan Mack and Potter, Shanna to Fabris, Brandon; STR 14-35-23 /Se/Ne STR 13-35-23 /Se/Ne STR 13-35-23 /Ne/Se STR 13-35-23 Sw/Ne/Ne FF Less 283/125 STR 13-35-23 //Nw STR 13-35-23 /W/Ne STR 13-35-23 /Nw/Se STR 13-35-23 /N/Sw STR 13-35-23 /Sw/Sw STR 14-35-23 /E/Se FF Less Beg On West Line STR 7-35-22 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section13 STR 18-35-22 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section 13 STR 13-35-23 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section 13 STR 13-35-23 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of 577/1088 STR 13-35-23 FF Beg At Se Corner Of Nwse STR 13-35-23 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: CS9/161 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of N1/2 Lot 2 Sw Section 18 LT 2 STR 13-35-23 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS9/161 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of N1/2 Lot 2 Sw Section 18 LT 2 STR 18-35-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS9/161 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of N1/2 Lot 2 Sw Section 18 LT 2 STR 18-35-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: CS9/161 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of N1/2 Lot 2 Sw Section 18.
Adonis Ranch Inc. to Herndon, Bryan Patrick and Herndon, Jennifer Lee; STR 17-35-22 /Se/Ne STR 17-35-22 /Sw/Ne FF Part Of East 10' Lying East Of Row Hwy RB Less 271/346 + Less Described.
Steenbock, Raymond and Steenbock, Mildred to Craver, Robert and Craver, Lori; STR 25-32-22 /Ne/Sw FF Subject To Easement Described.
Mahony, Daniel B. to Huddleston, Daniel; STR 14-35-21 /Ne/Ne FF Tract 1-B-Beg At Ne Corner Of Section.
Ingram, Junior Trust and Ingram, Erma Trust and Lane, Darren B. Trustee to Lane, Darren B. and Lane, Andrea C.; STR 35-32-21 /E/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS13/268 AC 2.8 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Polk Investments LLC to Lurten, Douglas and Lurten, Erica; STR 3-33-22 /S/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Tract 6 CWS West LT 6 Cottonwood Springs West 3-33-22 PB7/60 FF Beg At Se Corner.
BOK Properties LLC to High, Michael and High, Cristi; STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
BOK Properties LLC to Arbuckle, Amy; STR 15-35-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg 30' East + 214' North Of Sw Corner 110' X 130' Subject To Easement.
Murray, Oliver and Murray, Chauntelle to Evans, Aaron and Evans, Julie; STR 23-34-23 W/E/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/68 FF Beg At Se Corner.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Morgan Rae Mapes, 28, Aldrich, and Danielle Lynne Beersman, 25, Aldrich.
Christian Brant Morie, 23, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Jessica Anne Sullivan, 18, Humansville.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, April 4
No reports released.
Saturday, April 5
No reports released.
Sunday, April 6
No reports released.
Monday, April 7
No reports released.
Tuesday, April 8
No reports released.
Wednesday, April 9
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 31
• An 87-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of rape and sodomy.
• A 19-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of statutory rape.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mo. 215 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to East 475th Road/South 131st Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/Mo. 64 for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to South 226th Road/East 535th Road for an animal call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.