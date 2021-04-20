CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Casey Joe White, born 1981, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; warrant served; $50,000 bond; due in court April 21.
William D. Williams, born 1991, Cuba; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court May 5.
Michael Earl Edmunds, born 1983, Nevada; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 21.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Brandon Lee Roberts, Florence, South Carolina; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Roberts for full order of protection.
Town Loan of Missouri Inc., Springfield, vs. Darlene Stone, Brighton; promissory note; consent judgment against Stone for $3,054, and 47.08% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Diana Kay Vote, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Vote for $2,590, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Cody L. Watson, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Watson for $2,976, and 18% annual interest plus court costs.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, vs. Delisa Whitlock, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; default judgment against Whitlock for $10,192, plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Jennifer Woodall, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Woodall for $604, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Douglas M. Young, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Young $2,407, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
David Soncrant, no address, vs. Emily Mangan, Bolivar and Christopher Leon Ezra Ford, Bolivar; small claims over $100; tried by court, judgment against defendants for $1,125, plus court costs; Judge Lisa Carter Henderson presiding.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. John West; suit on account.
Americash Loans of MIssouri LLC vs. Jessica Quick; breach of contract.
American Express National Bank vs. Brandon Jones et al; breach of contract.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust vs. Amanda Roberts et al; suit on account.
MM Finance LLC vs. Sydnie D. Morris; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tatum George Walker and Misty E. Smith-Walker.
Kassandra D. Leonard and Christina M. Shull.
Karen S. Bailey and Delbert E. Bailey.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Andrew Jay Matson Roberts, Camdenton; defective equipment; $65.
Kyla Leann Roberts, Edwards; speeding; $101.
Christopher Robert M. Roland, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
Philip Steven Rother, St. Paul, Minnesota; possession of an imitation controlled substance; $100; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Whitney Ann Russell, Belton; no insurance; $61.
Evans Kiplagat Sang, Jackson, Mississippi; defective equipment; $54.
Callie Jane Schenker, Halfway; defective equipment; $328.
Christopher James Schneider, Bolivar; defective equipment; $65.
Anthony Rae Scott Jr., Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation plus court costs; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Jackie Ann Scott, Humansville; defective equipment; $105.
Brendan J. Shaw, O’Fallon, Illinois; stopped or parked in prohibited area; $148.
Michael David Shelor, Excelsior Springs; defective equipment; $128.
Cody Raymond Shepardson, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $100 to L.E.R.F plus court costs.
Arthur Lee Shimp III, Halfway; no insurance; $61; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Timothy Clarence Sikes, Bolivar; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Scott Henry Simpson, Springfield; defective equipment; $113.
Alexis Nicole Smith, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Devan Matthew Smith, Bolivar; defective equipment; $123.
Wanda Lee Smith, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Donna Smoot, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Eduardo Jose Soto Suarez, Houston, Texas; speeding; $156.
Larry Eugene Spear, Hermitage; speeding; $156.
Kaydon Brent Stanely, Bolivar; defective equipment; $123.
Richard A Sterling II, Blue Springs; no seat belt; $10.
Desara Dawn Stewart, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Jason Michael Storch, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Mikayla Renee Storr, Springfield; speeding; $156.
James Preston Strickland, Kearney; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Andrew Bryant Sundberg, Ava; speeding; $71.
Vincent Ming Sung, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Tammi L. Tate, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Matthew David Thompson, Flemington; speeding; $101.
Beza Yenesh Tewodros Tolesa, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Amanda Marie Torbet, Buffalo; failure to display plates; $51.
Ava Marie Tracy, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Brett Michael Turner, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Sandra Elaine Tuttle, Port Charlotte, Florida; speeding; $101.
Susan Kay Underwood, Fair Play; speeding; $61.
Shawna Renee Vajda, Blue Springs; $101.
Ashley Kathleen Vaughn, Buffalo; speeding; $205.
Kimberley K. Voyles, Flemington; defective equipment; $160.
Kyle Scott White, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Wesley Joe Wiggins, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Aubrey Jane Wilkinson, Bolivar; defective equipment; $54.
Ieshia Nashaye Lee Williams, Ozark; speeding; $71.
Joshua Owen Williams, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173.
Justin Lee Williams, Belton; no seat belt; $10.
Donna Malina Wing, Bates City; defective equipment; $51.
Mark Edward Wollen, Republic; speeding; $71.
Gladness Grace Wood, Carthage; no seat belt; $10.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, April 12
A 42-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Jason L. Parsons, 47, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bayley E. Young, 24, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for careless and imprudent driving, operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license, probation violation and resisting arrest.
John R. Goff Jr., 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery and stealing.
Cosetta M. Whalen, 36, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel B. Severance II, 30, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for delivering marijuana and resisting arrest.
Robert G. Sexton, 50, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle without a license.
Tuesday, April 13
A 19-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.
A 19-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Michael L. Books, 48, Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for financial responsibility.
Jacob S. Libby, 26, Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while license revoked or suspended.
Reginald L Smith II, 34, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, April 14
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 40
A 28-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license.
Tiffeney J. Bigger, 38, Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, March 1
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
David Talley with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press met with the commission in general discussion.
The February 2021 statement of collections report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Bids for concrete to be used at the road and bridge department were received. Bolivar Ready Mix bid $108.25 for a 5-pound bag, $114.25 for a 5.5-pound bag and $116.25 for a 6-pound bag. Ewing Concrete bid $109.25 for a 5-pound bag, $111.00 for a 5.5-pound bag and $113.50 for a 6-pound bag. Robertson moved to accept both bids. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Robertson viewed South 207th Road regarding culvert installation.
Bids were received for services of permanently freeing the courthouse from rising damp (moisture) from coming up the masonry walls under the foundation. Renodry USA of Overland Park, Kansas, bid $12,575. Legan moved to accept the bid from Renodry USA. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The February 2021 circuit clerk disbursement listing report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The February 2021 add-on and abatement court orders were received from Roberts-McGinnis.
Bids were received for the sale of a van. Larry Haywood bid $207.50. Commissioners discussed the bid and Legan made a motion to reject the bid. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Rick Davis of Pleasant Hope visited with the commission in general discussion.
The February 2021 fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
The February 2021 recorder of deeds deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
The February 2021 civil/criminal fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
The February 2021 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Bobbi Lear.
The 2020 financial statement was published as an insert in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and the Humansville Star Leader on Friday, Feb. 26. The financial statement was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
Tuesday, March 2
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, bridge foreman Delbert Bailey and Legan viewed South 70th, East 420th, South 47th, East 400th, East 390th, East 380th, South 200th roads.
The February 2021 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
Billy Dryer of Aldrich visited with the commission in general discussion.
The appointment of Canyon Davis as deputy sheriff was received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Wednesday, March 17
Home Court Advantage #1, 1211 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer not provided, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Microwave dirty inside. 2. Stove dirty inside.
Home Court Advantage #2, 1201 E. 418th Road, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Sanitizer not provided. 2. Fridge running warm, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. No thermometers provided in refrigerators or chest freezer. 2. Microwave dirty inside.
Home Court Advantage #3, 1205 E. 418th Road, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer not mixed to the proper strength, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; thermometers not provided in refrigerators and freezers.
Home Court Advantage #4, 4702 S. 92nd Road, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Paper towels not provided at hand washing sink. 2. Sanitizer not mixed to the proper strength, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage #5, 972 E. 433rd Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage #6, 3891 Hwy. 83, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Paper towels not provided at hand washing sink. 2. Sanitizer not mixed to the proper strength, corrected on site. 3. Septic system surfacing in the yard; 0 non-critical.
May’s Station, 1301 N. Oakland, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; foods not held hot at the proper temperature, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; food items stored uncovered in freezer.
Polk County Senior Center, 1850 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer not mixed to the proper strength, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Friday, March 19
Sonny’s Burgers, 824 E. Division, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
David Alan Sandquist, 42, Woodriver, Nebraska, and Christiana Hope Maria Warner, 25, Woodriver, Nebraska.
Brian Edward Proctor, 41, Humansville, and Shayla Nadene Hawley, 31, Humansville.
Scott David Choate, 47, Halfway, and Christina Arlena Starr, 40, Halfway.
Brian Edward Podosek, 29, Milford, Massachusetts, and Laney Elizabeth Norton, 23, Nixa.
Trenton Scott Taylor, 22, Bolivar, and Lauren Elizabeth Harris, 21, Bolivar.
