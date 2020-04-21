CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
John Michael Brown, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substances; summons issued; due in court June 3.
David Anthony Orrell, born 1986, Bolivar; class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense; warrant served; $75,000 bond plus conditions; due in court April 22.
Debbie L. Duryee, born 1975, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 10.
Paul Duane Gordon, born 1987, Bolivar; class E felony damage to jail property; summons issued; due in court June 10.
Nicholas Andrew Himmelberg, born 1982, Willard; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court June 10.
James Austin Courtney, born 1997, Springfield; class D felony forgery, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Devin J. Inglis, born 1993, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 17.
Joseph Kane Thornton, born 1978, Dunnegan; class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony possession of controlled substance, class D felony unlawful possession of firearm; warrant issued; $35,000 bond; due in court April 22.
Joseph Kane Thornton, born 1978, Dunnegan; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court April 22.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas vs. Samuel Olen Stephens, Brighton; breach of contract; consent judgment against Stephens for $14,386 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Heights Finance Corporation, Columbia vs. Gerald Watson, Dunnegan, and Joy Watson, Dunnegan; breach of contract; consent judgment against defendants for $7,889 and 35.99% annual interest plus court costs.
David A. Orrell, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Orrell for full order of protection.
Terry R. Allen vs. Polk County Library; personal injury; change of venue.
Nicole Wilson et al vs. Lawrrence Wilson, et al; partition; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Brandi D. Mitchell vs. State of Missouri; motion rules; dismissed by parties.
Commerce Bank KC-Main St. vs. Matthew Kootz; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Commerce Bank vs. Martha Hamby et al; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jared Spence; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Joseph McCammon; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Denise M. Rodriguez; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Laurie Evans; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dakota Sharff; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Thressa E. Kee; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Wakefield & Associates vs. Cassandra Keller; suit on account; change of venue.
Fannie Mae aka Federal National vs. Freddy A. Liles et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by court without prejudice.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cynthia Dawn Hood and Terry Gene Hood.
Jason J. Murphey and Billie Jo Murphey.
Nelson Dean Hopkins and Theresa E. Taylor.
Elizabeth Ruth Kingsley and Paul Glen Kingsley.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Christy L. Baldwin; suit on account.
Jenny L. Weaver vs. Missouri State Highway Patrol et al; expunge records.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Angela Renee Bowlin, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173.
Jessie Lee Campbell, Jasper, Arkansas; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Brent Lee Church, Fair Grove; defective equipment; $148.
Jamie Bruce Clarke, Conway; possession of marijuana; $100.
Louis M. Cooke, Long Lane; no seat belt; $10.
Kylan Dean Eigsti, Buffalo; speeding; $71.
Thomas Lee Ellison Jr., Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Demetrius Lamont Gipson, Gladstone; defective equipment; $128.
Tristin Dale Hamm, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Tenisha A. Harris, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Alicia Marie Hartley, Halfway; speeding; $71.
Faton Kadriu, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Eugene Edward Maddux, Buffalo; following too close; $61.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, April 10
No reports released.
Saturday, April 11
• A 34-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and stalking.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for an accidental 911 call.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 47th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 450th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to Rt. WW/Rt. T for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of South Street for a dispute in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, March 23
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 380th and South 60th roads.
Tuesday, March 24
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Payroll was presented for approval and for direct deposit. Legan made a motion to approve payroll as presented and submit for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• A bid for diesel for the road and bridge department was received from Rex Smith Oil of Springfield for $1.3042. Naegler Oil of Springfield did not bid. Austin moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 373th, East 400th, East 430th, South 200th and South 188th roads.
Friday, March 27
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• A training certificate was received from sheriff Danny Morrison for completing 13 hours of annual training as required per 57.317 RSMo.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Michael Steven Henricks, 39, Humansville, and Kristy Lynn Sawyer, 38, Walnut Grove.
Brandon Ray Ball, 23, Bolivar, and Colleen Elizabeth Smith, 22, Bolivar.
Lucas Wayne Packer, 27, Bolivar, and Kayla Louise Daniels, 26, Bolivar.
Cheyrell Boden Yates, 26, Preston, and Sara Leann Carnes, 21, Richland.
Luther Lee Roweton, 30, Bolivar, and Angelique Candyce O’Neal-Howard, 37, Seymour.
