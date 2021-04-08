CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Dale Prust, Walnut Grove, and Rebecca Prust, Walnut Grove, vs. Aldrich Tractor, A Division of Gilberts Mobile Service, Aldrich; small claims over $100; tried by court, Judge Lisa Carter Henderson presiding; judgment against Aldrich Tractor for $600, plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Charlie Beauford Birdsong, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Birdsong for $1,762, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Barn Lease Corporation of America, Inc., Medina, vs. Robert Brough, Springfield, and Tara Bruegaman, Morrisville; replevin; consent judgment against defendants for possession of one wraparound lofted barn cabin.
Steven Tygart, Springfield, vs. Christina Burnett, Bolivar, and Trisha Mobley, Bolivar, and Eric Mayshark, Bolivar, and Hunter Mayshark, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 1432 E. 470th Road, Bolivar.
Mary Mayhew, Brighton, vs. Stephanie L. Norman, Brighton, and Jessica Tori Faust, Brighton; unlawful detainer; default judgment against defendants for $1,500, plus court costs and possession of premises at 5433 S. 164th Road, Brighton.
Thane Holt Kifer, Bolivar, and Suzanne Marie Kifer, Bolivar, vs. Ashley K. Fleetwood, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Fleetwood for $1,200, plus court costs and possession of premises at 1575 E. Buffalo, Bolivar.
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Cody J. Fleetwood, Bolivar; tried by court; judgment against Fleetwood for $850, plus court costs and possession of premises at 1005 S. Mill, Apt. #2, Bolivar. Judge Lisa Carter Henderson presiding.
Chase Foshee, Springfield; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Foshee for full order of protection.
Philip D. Gripka vs. Director of Revenue; DL revoc; dismissed by parties.
Autovest LLC vs. Charlotte M. Ward; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Matthew W. Kootz; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Charlotte Jones; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
American Express National Bank vs. Brandon Jones; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christopher White; suit on account.
Billy S. Medley vs. State of Missouri; motion to set aside.
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Delbert Morris et al; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Debbie J. Chapman; contract — other.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Colin McGlone, Stockton; speeding; $146.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Brandon Colt Lardy Evans, Bolivar; speeding; $240.
Jaclyn Faith Alexander, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; speeding; $300.
Michael Aaron Alexander, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Logan Bailey Alsup, Buffalo; following to closely; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Crystal Marie Andrus, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51.
Atavia Tarriell Armstrong, Brookhaven, Mississippi; no seat belt; $10.
Victory Jubilee Baker, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Daishaile Denise Banks, Roeland Park, Kansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Chadwick Thomas Barnes, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $51.
Cooper Riley Barnes, Smithville; failure to display plates; $51.
Justin Lyle Barnhouse, Bolivar; speeding; $51.
Rachel M. Baxter, Kansas City; excessive vision reducing material applied to windows; $51.
Thomas Porter Beal, Warsaw; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Bryan Ray Blosser, Bolivar; speeding; $205.
Thomas Allen Bohnstedt, Pleasant Hope; stealing; $50.
Bo Van Smitty Brasher, Buffalo; spending; $350.
Amanda Rae Brengle, Republic; speeding; $61.
Keith Allan Brown, Paragould, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
Scott Robert Bryson, Bolivar; excessive vision reducing material applied to windows; $51.
Melody Joy Bumgarner, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Trenten Matthew Lane Burdette, Buffalo; defective equipment; $54; no seat belt; $10.
Nancy Ann Bush, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Judy Kathleen Cameron, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $100.
Brett Aldon Campbell, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Patricia Ann Cantrell, Humansville; speeding; $101.
Teresa L. Carr, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Bradley Allen Cartwright, El Dorado Springs; excessive vision control material applied to windows; $51.
Mark D. Cayer, Dunnegan; financial exploitation of an elderly person; two years probation and $300 to LERF and eight days shock detention in the Polk County Jail with credit for time served, plus court costs. Judge Chuck Replogle presiding.
Natalie Lanette Christenberry, Ft. Smith, Arkansas; defective equipment; $105.
Brett Michael Class, Kearney; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $156.
Hannah Mackay Collins, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41; failure to display plates; $51.
Steven Michael Cowden, Bolivar; speeding; $300.
Brittany Lynn Creed, Walnut Grove; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Cody Michael Rile Dampier, Urbana; excess vision reducing material applied to windows; $51.
Nathan Michael Davis, Wellington; defective equipment; $160.
Tanner Noah Davis, St. Louis; defective equipment; $75.
Aaron Lee Dawson, Brighton; speeding; $71.
Zachary Levi Day, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Vincent Todd Deeser, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Darrell Glen Delong, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Anthony Ward Dickerson, Louisberg; speeding; $101.
Riley Jay Dove, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Nathan Lee Duer, Nixa; speeding; $205.
Julie Maria Edmondson, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Benjamin M. Esh Jr., Dunnegan; speeding; $156.
Pamela L. Ewing, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Reanna Shae Fantozzi, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Logan Joseph Fifer, Jefferson City; speeding; $71.
Katherine Anne Finnegan, Kansas City; no seat belt; $10.
Jessie Lee Gilleland, Morrisville; failure to display plates; $51.
Frederick Van Graves, Montgomery, Alabama; speeding; $156.
Judy Greer, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Roy Francisco Gutierrez-Salgado, Kansas City; defective equipment; $75.
Alyssa Nicole Hanson, Republic; defective equipment; $209.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Steven W. Choate and Robin Charlotte Choate.
Scott A. Gallivan and Kathy A. Gallivan.
Steven Duane Grisham and Marsha K. Grisham.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, March 27
Matthew Baker, 20, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without insurance.
Wendy Angel, 57, was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Chevy McElroy, 32, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and stealing.
Sunday, March 28
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
Juan Torres Jr., 32, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
Brandon Duncan, 37, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Isaako Mamaeula, 42, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
A 21-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas, man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
Monday, March 29
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
A 36-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Angel Hernandez, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, equipment violation, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Tuesday, March 30
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
Terrance Hamilton, 57, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a license.
Tessa Weems, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault and driving while revoked/suspended.
Charlotte Ward, 31, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.
Anthony Zornes, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
Jesse Coop III, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of controlled substance.
Jeremy Giffin, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Ricky Cooper Jr., 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, driving while revoked/suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, shoplifting and stealing.
Carrie Weeks, 38, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and shoplifting.
Wednesday, March 31
Josef Wagner, 66, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Lawrence Nelson, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Shawn Mayberry, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, property damage and stealing.
Rheaya Goodwin, 34, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
Dennis Willis, 35, of Marionville was arrested on a warrant for forgery, possession of paraphernalia and stealing.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Feb. 12
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A wire transfer of $139,212.60, was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
A wire transfer of $139,212.42, was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
A liquor license was issued to Kathy’s Pasta in Bolivar.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Jason Sivils with Great River Associates, public works supervisor Danny Crites, Hancock and Robertson viewed East 550th and South 90th roads.
The 2020 financial statement and the 2021 budget and 2021 CART contract were received from the Bolivar Special Road District. The financial statement was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads.
Paul Long with Ollis/Akers/Arney visited with the commission regarding insurance products and services available to the county.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Jason David Hale, 49, Bolivar, and Jackie Ann Scott, 51, Bolivar.
Ryan Cole Rippee, 27, Bolivar, and Samantha Faye Roderick, 30, Bolivar.
