CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Nicole Sue Wilson, born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 3.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Ken C. States, Dadeville, vs. DBA A & B Auto, Bolivar; small claims: tried by court; judgment against defendant for $325 plus court costs; Judge Lisa Henderson.
Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital Company LLC, Columbia, vs. Spencer Hout, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; consent judgment against Hout for $759 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Frank Jacinto, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Jacinto for full order of protection.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, vs. Jeffrey D. Knox, Springfield; breach of contract; consent judgment against Knox for $2,126 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Brandi L. Kolody, Bolivar; contract-other; consent judgment against Kolody for $3,359 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Stephanie Pool, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; consent judgment against Pool for $5,917 plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Majesti M. Rash, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Rash for $509 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Norma J. Hardesty, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Hardesty for full order of protection.
Patrick F. Pittman, Fair Play; change of name; uncontested, name changed.
William N. Eddingfield vs. Dana J. Hayes; personal injury-other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Security Credit Service LLC vs. Charles Elliott; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Johney R. LaBotte; breach of contract; change of venue.
Second Round LP vs. Linda J. O’Connor; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Shandra K. Gass; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Wakefield & Associates vs. Cassandra Keller; suit on account; change of venue.
Fannie Mae AKA Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Freddy A. Liles et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by court without prejudice
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Joy Stewart vs. John Best; personal injury-malpractice.
April Polston et al vs. Springfield Engineering et al; personal injury-other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Erin Levon Davis and Jacob Lee Davis.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
McFarlin, Rodney and McFarlin, Tiffany to Tennis, Casey; LT G5 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34. Baker, Brock and Baker, Laura to Gonzalez, Ana T.; STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 622' South + 236' East Of Nw Corner 120' X 78'.
Heddings, David P. and Heddings, Donna A. to McKinney, Lance and McKinney, Alexis; STR 22-35-22 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/277 FF Tract A-North 766.54' STR 22-35-22 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/277 FF Tract B-Sesw Less North 766.54' + Less Beg At Se Corner.
Redman, Donald Trust to Gradinariu, Corneliu and Gradinariu, Verginia and Gradinariu, Andrei; STR 9-31-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/179 FF Tract II-Beg At Nw Corner Of East ¾.
Clark, Cynthia A. to Vincent, Eric D.; LT 3 BL 4 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135.
Taylor, Lora Jean Estate and Morlen, Lois Personal Representative and Lakey, Contessa Personal Representative to Vaughan, Ashley; STR 17-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Less 1 Acre In Se Corner + Less Beg At Sw Corner.
BOK Properties LLC to Courtney, Kandy S. M.; LT 161 BL 15 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF North 1/2 + East 1/2 Vacated Alley West Of LT 162 BL 15 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF South 1/3 + East 1/2 Vacated Alley West Of.
Winkler, Gerald H. to Father & Son Investments LLC; LT 1 BL 7 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF South 85'.
Murray, Joshua M. and Murray, Allyson M. to Jones, Dana; LT 64 Lakeview Hills 29-34-23 PB7/102.
Huber, Jennifer to Murray, Joshua and Murray, Allyson; STR 6-33-22 /Nw/Se FF North 660' Of East 330' Of West ¾.
Hacker, David G. and Hacker, Dana L. to Hess, Kevin Douglas and Hess, Sherida Gail; STR 9-35-22 Sw/Nw/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner LT 1 Lightfoots Lakeview Point 9-35-22 PB3/61 FF Less 283/122 STR 9-35-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 1 Lightfoots Lakeview Point LT 1 Lightfoots Lakeview Point 9-35-22 PB3/61 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to Myers, Dan and Myers, Dani; STR 33-32-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/30 FF Tract 3B-Beg At Nw Corner,
Spindler, Walter and Spindler, Susan to Warden, Rhett and Warden, Jenifer; LT 2 BL 1 Hunters Subdivision Bolivar SUR BK/PB: PB9/111 FF Tract 1-Lot 2 Less East 5' + Less South.
C&H Developers Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Smith, Justin Tyler and Smith, Joylyn Marie; LT 4 River Ridge 25-34-23 PB7/38.
Branson, Justin Trust and Branson, Vickie Lee Trust to Newman, Rick and Butler, Cathy; STR 5-35-24 //Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Less All Described.
Real Estate Growth Fund LLC to Coaty, Marvin D. and Coaty, Sheryle J.; LT 9 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 10 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 11 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 12 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Mincks, Steven and Mincks, Heather to Wallace, Bradley C.; LT 10 Raintree 4-32-22 PB7/178.
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Wilkins, Rex and Wilkins, Olinda; STR 26-32-23 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner 208.73' X 208.73'.
Gilmore, Billie Paul to Johnson, Michael and Johnson, Brinda and Johnson, Brian E. and Johnson, Kristen D.; STR 9-32-21 N/Nw/Sw STR 9-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Described Lying South Of Fence STR 9-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 40 Rods North Of Sw Corner.
Gilmore, Billie Paul to Gilmore, Billie Paul and Gilmore, Shawn Adam; STR 9-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 40 Rods North Of Sw Corner Less Lying South Of Fence.
Inmon, Toby Jo and Inmon, Angelique Katina to Baxter, Michael; LT 5 Turkey Creek Estates 31-33-24 PB5/24 LT 6 Turkey Creek Estates 31-33-24 PB5/24.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Life & Praise Ministries Inc.; LT 4 Bybee Estates 15-32-22 PB8/173.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Nathan Wade Spencer, 21, Bolivar, and Carissa Lynn Richardson, 18, Bolivar.
Jonathan A. Yoder, 21, Dunnegan, and Lucretia Riall, 19, Humansville.
Dylan Shedric Hughes, 23, Pleasant Hope, and Lindsey Mariah Owensby, 20, Pleasant Hope.
Delbert Lee Yoder, 39, El Dorado Springs, and Rachael Dawn Miller, 41, El Dorado Springs.
