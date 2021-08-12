CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Republic Finance LLC, St. Louis, vs. Stephanie Beavers, Brighton; suit on account; consent judgment against Beavers for $3,529 and 26.45% annual interest.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Kansas City, vs. Felicia Brister, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Brister for $1,371 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Mary Cantwell, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Cantwell for $1,365 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Jeremy Cummins, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Cummins for $1,473 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Melinda Davis, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Davis for full order of protection.
Jane S. Kaudle, Halfway, vs. Casey R. Ferrell, Bolivar; rent and possession; tried by court, judgment against Ferrell for $2,974 plus court costs.
John S. Lewton vs. Briar W. Hammond et al; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed court with prejudice.
Richard Phillips vs. Kenneth Legan; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Jeffrey P. Case vs. Hampton Enterprises LLC et al; real estate actions; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Danny D. Divine; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Preston Paris; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Heather Hannon; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kyle Bills; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC Robert Morin; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Eric Clay; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kendra Hammer; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Clifford L. Norswowrthy; contract — other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Crimson Properties LLC vs. Renee Nation et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
H & M Properties and Investments vs. Ryan Cook et al; rent and possession.
Haden W. Stevens vs. Jon Wagon et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Destini R. Sawyer and Christopher M. Sawyer.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christopher Shawn Bell and Krissy J. Bell.
Byron Bernard Bock and Vicki L. Bock.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Ashley Kathleen Abbott, Liberty; defective equipment; $108.
Asiel Alarcon Cedeno, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41; failure to drive on the right half of the roadway; $61.
Deangela Collette Allen, Springfield; defective equipment; $212.
Ayracon Valanova Almaraz, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; parked in prohibited area; $78.
Melissa Lynn Anderson, Pleasant Hill; speeding; $101.
Ashwani Kumar Annapureddy, Collierville, Tennessee; speeding; $71.
Jose Francisco Arita Hernandez, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Gavyn Tru Atkins, Nixa; speeding; $71.
Yael Z. Avila Avila, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jade Louise Baker, Stockton; defective equipment; $78.
Sierra Nicole Barrett, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Cody Warren Battles, Halfway; speeding; $54.
Patricia Ann Bayless, Odessa, failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Carl Edward Beasley, Walnut Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Danette Lakay Beasley, Willard; no seat belt; $10.
Masyn Andrew Bilyeu, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $100 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Zion A. Blackman, Omaha, Nebraska; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Ronald Wesley Blakely Jr., Stockton; passing vehicle on the right and traveled off main portion of road; $61.
