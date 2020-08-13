CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Stacey Coslow, born 1990, Hannibal; class D felony burglary — second degree (2); warrant served; $30,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Aug. 12.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Bank of Bolivar, Bolivar, vs. Julie W. Moffett et al, Bolivar; promissory note; tried by court, Judge Michael Hendrickson; judgment against Moffett et al for $25,400 and 6% annual interest, plus court costs.
Newk’s Properties LLC, Brookline Station, vs. Brandy Michelle Payne, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Payne for $1,272 and $17.50 per day until possession is restored and possession of premises at 634 E. Locust, Bolivar, plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Robert Pounds, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against Pounds for $1,597 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
World Acceptance Corp., Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Alisha Reed, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Reed for $2,700 plus court costs.
Norman Turner et al, Bolivar, vs. Kerry Renee Ross et al, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Ross et al for possession of premises at 129 S. Oakland, Bolivar.
Tiffney L. Long, Walnut Grove, vs. Sandy Scheets, Morrisville; rent and possession; consent judgment against Scheets for possession of premises at 1147 Dixie Lane, Morrisville, plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Reed Steiner, Bolivar; contract — other; consent judgment against Steiner for $2,878 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., Columbia, vs. James Watson, Bolivar; other tort; default judgment against Watson for $6,716 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Maco Management Co., West Plains, vs. Robert Woods, Bolivar; rent and possession; tried by court; judgment against Woods for $9,966 plus court costs and possession of premises at 219 W. South #4, Bolivar.
Tower Loan Of Missouri Inc, Springfield, vs. Bobbie Young, Licking and John Young, Licking; suit on account; default judgment against defendants for $2,125 and 47.35% annual interest.
Commerce Bank, Kansas City, vs. Pamela K. Young, Flemington; breach of contract; default judgment against Young for $4,375 and 29.49% annual interest plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Jessie L. Gargus; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheila Chaney; suit on account.
World Acceptance Corp. of Missouri vs. Jeremiah Carter; breach of contract.
Shawn Hayes vs. Zachary L. King et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christopher E. Winzer and Misty Winzer.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Deborah Marie Miller and Billy Don Miller.
Angelica Small and Brittany Small.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Desha Lenee Middleton, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pittsburg; seat belt; $10.
Richard S. Montoya, Fair Play; driving while intoxicated; possession of marijuana; total fine $310.
Rodney Allen Murphy, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Dona Ostojic, Lincoln, Nebraska; speeding; $101.
Kelvin Manuel Pachecos, Springfield; possession of illegal black bass; $25.
Billy Joe Painter, Bolivar; defective equipment; $78.
Afton Lynn Palmer, Marshfield; no seat belt; $10.
Ryan P. Payne, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $150.
Ryun Ricky Preisinger, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Hunter Michael Pritchert, Walnut Grove; driving while intoxicated; $500; failure to drive on right half of highway; $100; driving without a valid license; $41.
Samuel Hampton Riley, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Jose Carmen Romero-Gonzalez; speeding; $156.
Trayton Reice Rountree, Springfield; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Jacquelin M. Schluger, Wyckoff, New Jersey; speeding; $156.
Christopher Marc Simmons, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Jonathan Brock Slagle, Walnut Grove; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Andrew Dale Slomick II, Morrisville; possession of illegal crappie; $53.
Lexie Sahre Smith, Aurora; defective equipment; $328.
Cristill Deann Stallsmith, no address; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Herbert Glen Tune III, Monett; no seat belt; $10.
Steven George Tyler, Rogersville; defective equipment; $148.
Matthew A. Vincent, Walnut Grove; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Christian R. Wendt, Ozark; fishing without a permit; $53.
Douglas Lewis Wetzel, Leeton; speeding; $51.
Daniel Patrick White, Kailua Kona, Hawaii; speeding; $101.
William Jeremiah Wilson, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $150.
Trevor Scott Wolgast, Marshfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Michael K. Woods II, Florissant; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, Aug. 2
No reports released.
Monday, Aug. 3
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 43
Erin Dodds-Sawyers, 32, of Mansfield was arrested as a department of corrections commit.
Lucas Lynch, 40, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Robert Sexton, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Chyla Schwartz, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jimmie Hawkins, 33, of Ozark was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
No reports released.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Martin Holder III, 34, of Sunrise Beach was arrested on a warrant for stealing/receiving stolen property.
Friday, Aug. 7
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 47
Charles King, 35, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Keith Jennings, 49, was arrested on a writ.
A 30-year-old Hannibal woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
John Goff Jr., 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery, fraudulent use of a credit device, failure to pay child support and stealing.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 22
Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Daniel Sperber with Equipment Share visited with the commission regarding services they provide.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 340th, East 328th, South 170th and East 310th roads.
Liquor licenses were issued to the Fraternal Order of the Bears in Humansville and Cases Corner in Brighton.
Tuesday, June 23
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 460th, East 490th, South 95th, South 163rd and South 156th roads.
Liquor licenses were issued to Next Stop C-Stores in Pleasant Hope, Walgreens in Bolivar and Dollar General in Fair Play and Pleasant Hope.
Friday, June 26
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A liquor license to Aldi in Bolivar 32 Whistle Stop in Halfway, Casey’s General Store in Bolivar, two Fast N Friendly stores in Bolivar and Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Appointments of Albert Rinehart, Kenneth Kell and Tanner Zeolia as deputy sheriffs were received from Sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
An invoice for liability, property and content insurance was presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th Road and met with Cody Stutenkemper.
Commissioners attended a meeting at the Polk County Health Department regarding CARES Act funds.
The 2020-21 deputy sheriff salary supplement fund grant award paperwork was presented to the commission for approval and signature. Legan moved to approve the grant and to sign awarded grant paperwork. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
