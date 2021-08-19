CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bruce Blair, born 1968, Bolivar; class D felony forgery, class E felony failure to register as sex offender; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Aug. 18.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Harold R. Hartley, Fair Play; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Hartley for full order of protection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jeffrey D. Jones, Walnut Grove; suit on account; default judgment against Jones for $783 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Amy Larue, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Larue for $649 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Virgil David Hines, Walnut Grove, vs. Rick Long, Walnut Grove, and Tif Long, Walnut Grove; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $1,001 plus court costs and possession of premises 750 E. 565 Road, Walnut Grove.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Plymouth, Minnesota, vs. Frances McConniel, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against McConniel for $2,973 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Renata K. Tucker; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer Hudson; suit on account
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lucas Packer; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christine Estle; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brandon Hammer; suit on account.
PYOD LLC vs. Cindy Trobaugh; contract — other.
In re Christine Frost; change of name.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Daniel Gorov, Halfway; failure to display plates; $21; fishing without a permit; $56.
Maranda Monise Grayer, Springfield; defective equipment; $108; no seat belt; $10.
Luigi Adrian Guillen, Springfield; defective equipment; $163.
Quincey Lamar Gulley, Excelsior Springs; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Thomas Lee Haines, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Casey Alan Hall, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Collin Del Hall, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
Clinton Scott Halphin, Concordia; no seat belt; $10.
Tresten Ray Hardesty, Humansville; speeding; $156.
Nakisha An’unique Hawkins, Kansas City; speeding; $350.
Jeriad B. Hazelwood, Madison, Mississippi; speeding; $205.
Leann Louise Henenberg, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Ethan Daniel Henry, Springfield; defective equipment; $108.
Derek Patrick Will Herron, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Becky R. Higginbotham, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
John E. Hofstetter, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Joshua Uriaha Hoover, Marshfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jeanette Ann Howell, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Shain Alan Huffman, Oldfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Carol A. Jameson, Flemington; speeding; $101.
Alexus Lee Johnson, Bolivar; defective equipment; $78.
John Frederick Johnson II, Morrisville; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $100.
Jordan Virgil Jones, Prairie Village, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Robert Maurice Jones, Ozark; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Kierstyn Paige Knight, Lowry City; defective equipment; $78.
Justin Paul Kropf, Buffalo; speeding; $71.
Natasha Opal Langwell, Harrison, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
Debra Kay Lashley, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Cameron Michael Lay, Springfield; speeding; $390.
Peyton Ross Maguire, St. Joseph; defective equipment; $108.
Nicholas Jordan Marsh, Springfield; speeding; $212.
Carlis Martin Mayo, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Caleb Joseph McCommon, Greenwood; defective equipment; $78.
Edwin Frances Melvin Jr., West Plains; leaving the scene of an accident; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days in jail and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Stephanie M. Johnson and Darren L. Johnson.
Kimberly C. Kurdos and Goran H. Kurdos.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Robert L. Holman and Janice R. Holman.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, July 27
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission met with Hickory County commissioners Keith Mertz, Robert Breshears and Rick Pearson regarding IT services and the facility use agreement with Hickory County.
Board member recommendations were received for the Senior Citizens Service Board. Legan moved to appoint Gene Rice to the board. Robertson seconded. Robertson moved to appoint Judy Mackey to the board. Legan seconded. Votes were unanimous.
Friday, July 30
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission updated the appointment of a custodian to maintain the county’s records and upon request furnish copies of public records. Robertson moved to appoint County Clerk Rachel Lightfoot as custodian of county records. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
A training certificate was received from Coroner Jeff Witt for completing 20 hours of annual training as required by RSM0. 58.095 and 58.096.
Witt visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Brittany Gilbert of Bolivar Herald-Free Press visited with the commission in general discussion.
An agreement between Missouri Department of Conservation and Polk County was presented for road maintenance. Agreement includes portions of South 30th Road and East 505th and St. Louis Street in the Aldrich area that serve, are within or are adjacent to land that is owned, leased or managed by the department, namely Stockton Reservoir Management lands. Robertson moved to approve and sign the agreement. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, July 6
Broadway Nutrition, 1507 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Subway, 2250 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Donut Palace, 207 N. Missouri, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food item not covered, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. In use serving utensils not properly stored.
Thursday, July 8
Boone’s BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
BASK, 407 W. Broadway, Bolivar; pre-opening; 2 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Improper storage of chemicals, corrected on site; 4 non-critical; 1. Vent hood dirty. 2. Serving utensils not properly stored, corrected on site. 3. Unnecessary items stored in kitchen, corrected on site. 4. Food containers not properly labeled.
Wendy’s, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; complaint; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, July 9
Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn, 4196 S. 105, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Polk County Cattleman’s Association, 4740 S. 85, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, July 12
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; men’s restroom needs mechanical vent.
May’s Station, 1301 N. Oakland, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Foods not held hot at proper temperature, corrected on site. 2. Foods not held cold at proper temperature, corrected on site. 3. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site.
Walmart Supercenter, 2451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; dented cans and damaged product for sale, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; uncovered food items in freezers, corrected on site.
Tuesday, July 13
Polk County Senior Center, 1850 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Food containers not properly labeled. 2. In use utensils improperly stored.
Aldi, 700 E. San Martin, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Polk County Jail, 113 E. Jefferson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Dollar Tree, 2270 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
American Legion, 1424 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Improper storage of chemicals, corrected on site; 4 non-critical; 1. Fan covers in walk-in cooler dirty. 2. In use utensils not stored properly, corrected on site. 3. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site. 4. Women’s restroom trash missing lid.
Woods Supermarket, 703 E. College, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, July 19
Silo Ridge, 4551 Fairway Drive, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Evidence of mice. 3 Food not held cold at proper temperature; 5 non-critical; 1. Microwave, kitchen equipment, floor in hard to reach areas and cooler fans dirty. 2. Vent hood dirty, grease build up. 3 Food uncovered in walk-in freezer. 4. Cold hold units missing thermometers. 5. Serving utensils not stored properly.
Tuesday, July 20
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Food uncovered in freezer, corrected on site. 3. Soap not provided at hand wash sink, corrected on site. 4. Paper towels not provided at hand wash sink, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Grease build up under fryer and kitchen fan dirty. 2. Food items in walk-in freezer not labeled or dated.
Monday, July 26
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical, violations for July 20 corrected.
Tuesday, July 27
Silo Ridge, 4551 Fairway Drive, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; violations from July 19 corrected.
Fry Night Funnel Cakes, 1215 E. 418th Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Domino’s Pizza, 623 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, July 29
Bait Masters, 5005 Hwy 123, Aldrich; routine; 3 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Uncovered food items in kitchen, corrected on site. 3. Bare hand contact with ready to eat food, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; ice maker vent, kitchen floor and kitchen ceiling dirty.
Don’s Bait Shop, 253 Hwy VV, Aldrich; routing; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, July 30
7 C’s Winery, 502 E. 560, Walnut Grove; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Rec and Aquatics, 1710 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Ceth Austin Creed, 21, Walnut Grove, and Emma Rose Stewart, 18, Bolivar.
Stanley Raymond Gray, 55, Goodson, and Elizabeth Ann Hogan, 58, Goodson.
Matthew Ryan Frye, 27, Buffalo, and Makayla June Kelly, 25, Buffalo.
Hunter Michael Burks, 25, Bolivar, and Samantha Nicole Jacobson, 26, Bolivar.
Brandon Michael Howard Ruark, 25, Bolivar, and Jo-Z Reno Millard, 24, Bolivar.
Joseph Ryan Williams, 33, Goodson, and Taylor May Roberts, 21, Goodson.
Jordan Sylvester Riehm, 30, Bolivar, and Amanda Gene Wheeler, 30, Bolivar.
Rion Lee Patterson, 20, Carterville, and Michaela Elizabeth Burns, 21, Carterville.
Paul Joseph Dove, 70, Halfway, and Kimberly Dawn Leverenz, 49, Halfway.
