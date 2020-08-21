CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kevin Scott Wells, born 1971, Brighton; class B felony assault — first degree, class D felony assault — third degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Aug. 18.
Chad Aaron Baker, 39, Bolivar; class A felony murder — first degree, class A felony domestic assault — first degree — serious physical injury, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $250,000 bond; due in court Aug. 18.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
H & M Properties and Investments LLC, Springfield, vs. Shannon Adamek et al, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Adamek for $4,133 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 1037 W. Jackson St., Bolivar.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Amy Berry, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Berry for $801 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Citibank N.A., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, vs. Phillip K. Bilyeu, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Bilyeu for $5,420 plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Christina Bolen, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Bolen for $911 plus court costs.
DD Properties and Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Troy A. Neese, Fair Play and Heather Burns-Crawford, Fair Play; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $4,250 plus court costs and possession of premises at 1008 E. South St., Bolivar.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Victoria Christinsen, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Christinsen for $800 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Custom Land Works Ltd. Bolivar, vs. DKD Construction LLC, Prairie Village, Kansas; breach of contract; default judgment DKD Construction LLC for $29,046; Judge Michael Hendrickson.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs.Cynthia Frye, Dunnegan; suit on account; default judgment against Frye for $3,721 plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jayme D. Stark; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Harper; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeffrey Hanson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shannon Payne; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Barbara J. Gorski; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael Palmer; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mark Rodney; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dianna Patterson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Danielle L. Herdman; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Wilbert J. Hoskins; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Jayme D. Stark; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Megan Ross; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Hannah Ludwig; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ashley N. Eagan; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stephanie Roberts; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Leland Seymour; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rachel Campbell; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. William Johansen; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tammy Johnston; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Justin Heath Francka vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limited driving privileges; dismissed by parties.
Jessica R. Stewart vs. Joshua M. Nystrom; unlawful detainer; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Joe R. Martin et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
DD Properties & Investments vs. Nicholas R. Blakely et al; rent and possession.
Patsy Reck vs. Skipper Koubek et al; other miscellaneous actions.
Gary L. Stewart vs. Robert Woods; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Alven Blake and Barbara Blake.
Kristina R. Bryant and Rusty D. Bryant.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kendra L. Boonyakiti and Michael E. Boonyakiti.
Robert L. Choate and Whitney D. Choate.
Stanley Jackson Crum and Michelle L. Crum.
Frank Gregg and Rachel A. Gregg.
Stephanie R. Dupuis-Liles and Robert M. Liles
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Bill Cody Harmon, Lebanon; defective equipment; $135.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Stacey C. Gann, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Noah Morgan King, Buffalo; driving while revoked or suspended; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Brandon John McQuillan, Pleasant Hope; failure to register vehicle; $85.
Brandon Marvin Powell, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Cheyanne A. Taylor, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Melody Ann Adams, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Anna Mae Agee, Humansville; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Sebachtion Thomas Arends, Kingsville; no insurance; $61.
Cody David Armstrong, Fair Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Abigail Ayuba, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Jack Conard Baker, Butler; defective equipment; $54.
Madison Renee Ballard, Springfield; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jon Marc Baney, Springfield; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Christian Blake Bays, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $50.
Ralph G. Bowman, Overland Park, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $278.
Dakota Ray Boyd, Warrensburg; speeding; $156.
Erin Ruth Cahoj, Halfway; defective equipment; $278.
Clare Vivian Chambers, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $51.
Jomall Lamont Childress, Kansas City; speeding; $51.
Kermit M. Clay, Springfield; driving a commercial vehicle without a seat belt; $51.
Danny Jay Coffman, Independence; speeding; $51.
Payton Troy Collins, Nixa; driving without a valid license; $41.
Billie J. Crawford, Aldrich; defective equipment; $78.
Breannah Faith Crawford, Humansville; speeding; $156.
Daniel L. Crisler, Flemington; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Melanie A. Cropper, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Jordan Tyler Dakon, Bolivar; resisting or interfering with an arrest; 20 days jail, credit for time served; driving without a valid license; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Jeffrey Ronald De Serriere, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21.
Jeremy Allen Deweese, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Ethan Charles Doty, Bolivar; following too closely; $61.
Victoria Dvorak, Bolivar; defective equipment; $128.
Joan Virginia Earhart, Stockton; speeding; $101.
Leanna Early, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Valentino Andreas Mateo Espinoza, Pensacola, Florida; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
David Michael Farrar, St. Joseph; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Marcus Andrew Ferguson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Hannah M. Fipps, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Louise Nadien Flynn, Aurora; speeding; $156.
Danny Lee Foley, Flemington; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Baylen Grant Forrest, Garfield, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
Kaitlin Ranae Foster, Warsaw; speeding; $156.
Zachary C. Frankenreiter, Springfield; shooting unauthorized weapon; $25.
Timothy Frillman, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Rachel Louise Gammill, Bolivar; speeding; $205.
Jaime Moran Garcia, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Clayton Dean Glenn, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Kevin Richard Grammer, Raymore; speeding; $51.
John Thomas Green, St. Joseph; speeding; $156.
Mark Anthony Green, Independence; speeding; $156.
Charlotte R. Gunn, Shawnee, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $54.
Jackie Alden Hamby III, Humansville; speeding; $71.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Aug. 13
No reports released.
Friday, Aug. 14
Raul Gonzales-Reyes, 33, of Carthage was arrested on a warrant for abuse/neglect of a child.
David Orrell, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a bond revocation for domestic assault, forgery, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and stalking.
Saturday, Aug. 15
A 49-year-old Brighton man was arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 45
A 48-year-old man from Halfway was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Toby Holland, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
David Montgomery, 57, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing, tampering with property of another, trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
A 39-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, domestic assault and murder.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, July 6
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The June 2020 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips on Wednesday, July 1.
The June 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock on Wednesday, July 1.
The June 2020 statement of collection report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis on Wednesday, July 1.
The June 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon on Wednesday, July 1.
The June 2020 recorder deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter on Wednesday, July 1.
The June 2020 sheriff civil/criminal fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison on Wednesday, July 1.
The June 2020 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson on Thursday, July 2.
The June 2020 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison on Thursday, July 2.
The June 2020 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
A budget amendment hearing was held at 9:30 a.m.
Collector Debbi McGinnis met with the commission requesting an overage refund to Byrian Kramme. The overage is due to Kramme purchasing Parcel #89-03-0.1-11-000-000-006.001 owned by Nathan McCarty at the 2019 tax sale.
Commissioner Legan made a motion to approve the request for a refund to Kramme. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Steve Cobb with Fabick Caterpillar visited with the commission in general discussion.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 485th, South 240th, South 172nd, South 103rd and East 508th roads.
Tuesday, July 7
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 425th and South 105th roads.
The commission met with Bill McBrayer, Alvin Shirk, Elmer Leid and John Reiff regarding a possible wholesale produce production and marketing facility in the Flemington area.
A wire transfer of $180,066.05 was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
A wire transfer of $180,066.03 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
A liquor license was issued to Kathy’s Pasta in Bolivar.
