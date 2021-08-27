CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Bethany Rowe, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Rowe for $1,785 plus court costs and possession of premises at 1822 E. Laverne, Bolivar.
Sagaser Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Rebecca Dawn Starling, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Starling for $827 plus court costs and possession of premises at 1703 S. Pike St. #R7, Bolivar.
Michael Anthony Velasco, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Velasco for full order of protection.
Geiger Ready-Mix Company, Inc., Kansas City, vs. Jonathan T. Shepard, Fair Play; suit on account; default judgment against Shepard for $10,175 and 9% annual interest.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Charles E. Tennison, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Tennison for $5,190 and statutory rate of annual interest plus court costs.
Kolton K. Potter, Berryville, Arkansas; child protection act; consent judgment against Potter for full order of protection.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jewell E. Cooksey vs. Kevin W. Cooksey et al; other miscellaneous actions.
Discover Bank vs. Phillis E. Hammer; contract – other.
William Z. Butler vs. Mary Bounds et al; rent and possession.
Wakefield and Associates, Inc. vs. Samuel Howe; suit on account.
Wakefield and Associates, Inc. vs. Stephen A. Neal; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jami Kolsky; contract — other.
Commerce Bank vs. Gary L. Stewart et al; breach of contract.
William D. King vs. Zellers, Director of Revenue; civil — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Troy E. Huxtable and Amanda E. Knight.
William A. Carr and Molly J. Carr.
Caleb W. Dunaway and Erika K. Bateman.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Co:
Jesse L. Painter and Julie L. Painter.
Jennifer Lynn Arnold and Robert Lee Arnold.
Deborah L. Wilson and Johnny R. Gilden
Daniel J. Swartz and Kimberly L. Swartz.
Cody Allen Revels and Delaney Revels.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Madeline M. Mertens, Monett; fishing without a permit; $51.
Andrew Michael Millner, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; insufficient personal flotation devices; $51.
Cody James Mitchell, Halfway; defective equipment; $108.
Jessica Irene Mitchell, Pleasant Hope; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Kenneth Albert Molzahn, Collins; passing on the right and traveled off main portion of road; $81.
Daryl Lynn Myers, Morrisville; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Darrell Nutter, Blairstown; driving without a valid license; $81.
Billy Eugene Osborn III, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Victor Manuel Padilla Negrete, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Holly Nichole Parker, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $108.
Annita Marie Phillips, Billings; defective equipment; $212.
Anthony Jason Poole, Bolivar; resisting or interfering with arrest; $100.
Brandon Marvin Powell, Springfield; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Jackson Grey Presley, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Ronald A. Preston, Firth, Nebraska; speeding; $156.
Chance Aaron Puryear, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Devon Casey Reaws, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Shandi Mackenzie Rogers, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Joseph Philton Roland, Springfield; defective equipment; $57.
Michela E. Rollins, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Charoki Dianna Ross, Carthage; speeding; $205.
Jonathan Rostas, Livonia, Michigan; fishing without a permit; $150.
Raymond Scott Rowlands, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Wesley Dwayne Rush, Blue Springs, driving without a valid license; $41; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Malysha Marie Ryals, Hartsburg; speeding; $101.
Connor Macalister Schisler, Republic; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jonathan Randall Serls, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tasha Marie Sharp, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61; driving without lights when using windshield wipers; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Delilah Lynn Sheldon, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Gary Whitton Shertenlieb, Leawood, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Shawn Micheal Slape, Warsaw; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Cheryl Rajhon Stokes, Brighton; defective equipment; $91.
Zachary Paul Teisher, Ozark; defective equipment; $163.
Danielle R. Timm, Urbandale, Iowa; speeding; $71.
Amy N. Torres, Clanton, Alabama; no seat belt; $10.
Chance Riley Tue, Preston; speeding; $71.
Anna Michelle Valdivia, Kansas City; defective equipment; $78.
Quinton Vashon Vann, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Sabrina Smanatha Velarde, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Andrew Wiggins III, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Michelle L. Wilson, Flemington; speeding; $71.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 53
A 35-year-old male of Walnut Grove was arrested on suspicion for domestic assault.
Mark Huff, 50, Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery.
Damien Waits, 29, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for burglary, forgery, possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
James Golden, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
No reports provided.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 47
Samuel Reedy, 45, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Ivan Harris, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment, failure to show proof of insurance.
Kevin Vandergrift, 46, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Jonathan Piper, 37, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, probation violation and shoplifting.
Brittany Blockton, 30, of St. Louis was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, exceeding speed limit 11-15 over, owner operator of motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Friday, Aug. 20
Adam Moore, 37, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Anna Sanner, 22, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday, Aug. 21
No reports provided.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 49
A 36-year-old female of Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia amphetamine/methamphetamine and trafficking drugs.
Aaron Bernhardt, 42, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and felony controlled substance.
Brittany Meyer, 26, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Alexander James Tucker, 25, Springfield, and Kayla Emily Wofford, 22, Springfield.
Dalton Colt Miller, 26, Bolivar, and Ciara Paige Wedge, 24, Humansville.
Joshua Gene Dowler, 21, Springfield, and Chelbi Ann Scharschell, 21, Stockton.
