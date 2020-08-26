CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Gary L. Stewart, Bolivar, vs. Robert Kiger, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Kiger for possession of premises at 815 E. Maupin, Bolivar.
Dylan T. King, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against King for full order of protection.
Maco Management Company Inc., West Plains, vs. Kassie Meyer, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Meyer for $7,033 plus court costs and possession of premises at 209 W. South Street Apt. 3, Bolivar.
Matthew Joseph Maggard, Collins, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; miscellaneous civil-other; tried by court; judgment for Maggard, driving privileges reinstated; Judge John Porter.
DD Properties & Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Troy A. Neese, Fair Play, and Heather Burns-Crawford, Fair Play; rent and possession; consent judgment against the defendants for $4,250 plus court costs and possession of premises at 1008 E. South St., Bolivar.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Scotty Palmer, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Palmer for $614 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Scotty Palmer, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Palmer for $566 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, vs. Diana L. Payne, Humansville; breach of contract; default judgment against Payne for $4,304 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Shannon Payne, Halfway; breach of contract; default judgment against Payne for $1,033 plus court costs.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
William George Arnett, Halfway, born 1967; fugitive from out of state; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Aug. 26.
Brandon Lee Campbell; Springfield, born 1980; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 16.
Nadatha Shenade Walker, Cabool; born 1991; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 23.
Jason Randall Hall, Cabool, born 1981; class C felony delivery 35 grams or less of marijuana; summons issued; due in court Sept. 23.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Marciano Aparicio et al vs. Safeco Insurance Co.; personal injury - vehicular
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Joseph Smith; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ciara Jennings and Cody Jennings.
Linda L. Lee and Herman Phillip Beck.
Robert Michael Liles and Stephanie R. Dupuis-Liles.
Jordyn Michaela McNabb and Jason Michael McNabb.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Colt Leallen Hamp, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Mary Grace Harris, Bolivar; following too closely; $61.
Logan Samuel Hawk, Polk; defective equipment; $328.
Michael Andrew Heeszel, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Hayden D. Hepler, Holt; speeding; $156.
Jacob Michael Hermann, St. Paul, Minnesota; speeding; $71.
Melinda Michelle Houston, Overland Park, Kansas; defective equipment; $54.
Michael Eugene Houston, Buffalo; failure to display plates; $21.
William Mark Hunt Jr., Belton; driving while intoxicated; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days jail and two years probation, plus $300 to LERF and court costs; careless and imprudent driving; $100; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $41.
Daniil Sergeyevich Ivanov, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
James Quienton Jenkins, Lead Hill, Arkansas; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Yanlan Jin, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Bruce Joe Johnson, Aldrich; defective equipment; $173.
Martha M. Jones, Lincoln, Nebraska; speeding; $156.
Brenton Scott Jordan, Fairfax, Oklahoma; speeding; $205.
Latishia Brooke King, Willard; possession of drug paraphernalia; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days jail and two years probation, $300 to LERF plus lab fees and court costs.
Charles W. Krebs, Omaha, Nebraska; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Chelsay D’Lyne Langford, Milo; defective equipment; $173.
Dorian Fito Lara, Marshall; speeding; $229.
Carressa May Larremore, Lebanon; no seat belt; $10.
John Preston Laub, Stockton; speeding; $156.
Gregory Allen Lenox Sr., Buffalo; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $31.
Sabrina Rose Lillard, Springfield; defective equipment; $328.
Rebecca Elaine Litzinger, Plato; defective equipment; $148.
Tyrone Jacob Mann, Cross Timbers; failure to dim lights within 500’ of oncoming vehicle; $51.
Seth Anthony Mase, Springfield; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $200 LERF plus court costs.
Toby Joe Mason, Jonesboro, Arkansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Melinda Marie Matthew, Raytown; speeding; $71.
Shawn M. Mayberry, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $53.
Michael Eugene Medcalf, Everton; careless and imprudent driving; $100; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Cody Wayne Miller, Bolivar; fishing without a permit; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Daniel Allen Miller, Wheatland; defective equipment; $173.
Jonathan Paul Miller II, Springfield; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Caitlyn Michelle Moore, Blue Springs; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Cameron Lee Morales, Preston; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Michael Todd Morales, Deepwater; speeding; $51.
Garon Lynn Morris, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Kevin James Mueller, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Ronnie Gene Munder, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Antonio Doyle Jasper Navarro, Weaubleau; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Wrangler Payton Neil, Fair Play; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $31.
Shawn L. Nunn, Urbana; defective equipment; $278.
John Carl Olomon-Howell, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Garylee Robert ORourke, Clinton; failure to display plates; $51.
Tyler Linn Parrott, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173.
Tracy Lynne Pauley, Kansas City, Kansas; careless and imprudent driving; $100; speeding; $500; failure to stop for stop sign; $21; failure to drive in right lane of highway; $31.
Adrienne Nichole Peterson, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Montana Dawn Philpott, West Plains; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
A 52-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive from out of state.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
A 20-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A 19-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Garrett Yoakum, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery, fraudulent use of credit/debit, violating parole, stealing/receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon.
Friday, Aug. 21
Mariah Pickett, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a DOC Commit for possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Drake, 31, of Republic was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Cara Harvey, 31, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for assault, operating a vehicle while suspended, no insurance and possession of a controlled substance.
Billie Atkinson, 36, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and violating parole.
Saturday, Aug. 22
No reports released.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
A 38-year-old Walnut Grove woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, July 10
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The June 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt on Wednesday, July 8.
The June 2020 add-on and abatement reports were received on Wednesday, July 8.
A liquor license was issued to Walmart, Kum & Go No. 432 and No. 433, Dollar General No. 19947 and Boone’s Barbecue Barn in Bolivar
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed Buffalo Road and South 132nd and East 490th roads.
The commission met with Paula Shepard regarding applications received for the first round of distribution of the CARES Act funds. Applications were reviewed for accuracy and revisions if necessary. Funds will be disbursed as soon as the notice of decision has been approved and original copy is presented to the commission.
Polk County Health Department applied for $105,277.69. Austin moved to approve the amount. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Fair Play R-2 School District applied for $13,798.17. Legan moved to approve the amount. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
City of Bolivar applied for $106,096.16. Austin moved to approve $90,402.82. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Polk County Library applied for $3,116.60. Legan moved to approve the amount. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Recorder Carol Poindexter and assessor Rita Lemmon visited with the commission about new counters in the office for sneeze guard barriers due to the risk of COVID-19.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Legan moved to go into closed session per 610.021(1). Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Legan moved to go into open session. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The commission received notifications of the 2020 allocation of the Polk County and Bolivar charitable trust fund from the Bank of America, U.S. Trust Philanthropic Management Group. Austin moved to distribute funds as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed with Hancock absent.
Monday, July 13
Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 165th and South 60th roads. Crites and Austin viewed East 482nd, East 480th, South 218th and South 230th roads.
Ray Potts of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding installation of a culvert on new property.
Ellis Lunas visited with the commission regarding portable buildings that could be used for disabled and homeless individuals.
The January-June treasurer’s report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Timothy Alan Hoffman, 37, Bolivar, and Brianne Linn Holmes, 36, Bolivar.
Chance David West, 30, Aldrich, and Leanna Catherine Early, 29, Aldrich.
Trenton Lee Finley, 22, Bolivar, and Stephanie Elizabeth Penticuff, 22, Bolivar.
Joseph Paul Netzer, 37, Springfield, and Kelly Nicole Reineke, 31, Springfield.
Curtis Michael Brier, 53, Humansville, and Deborah Marie Miller, 58, Humansville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.