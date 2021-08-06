CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Barry F. Borrowman, born 1960, Overland; class E felony non-support total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support; summons issued; due in court Sept. 15.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Missouri Cow Project LLC vs. Francka Farm LLC; breach of contract.
In re Gwendolyn R. Roweton; change of name.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Kimberlee Stagner; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Amber K. Robbins; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Candace Blaskowsky; breach of contract.
UHG I LLC vs. David Courtright; breach of contract.
Bryan Blosser et al vs. Sylvia Harmon et al; unlawful detainer.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tonya M. Millard; suit on account.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Michael Milam; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Kourtney D. Burnett; breach of contract.
Cindy Leavey vs. Walmart Stores East LP; personal injury — other.
Dontay Sharp vs. Director of Revenue State of Missouri; limit driving privilege.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Terri Lean; suit on account.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Goran Kurdos, Fair Play; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Kurdos for full order of protection; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Kurdos for full order of protection.
Mike Hargis, Urbana, vs. Michele Lopez, Bolivar, and Robert Lopez, Bolivar; rent and possession; tried by court; judgment against defendants for $7,678 and possession of premises at 610 E. Van Buren St, Bolivar.
Michael McBride, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against McBride for full order of protection.
PYOD LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. David Mulkey, Louisburg; contract — other; default judgment against Mulkey for $1,038 and annual interest at the statutory rate plus court costs.
Albert Powell, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Powell for full order of protection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Katie Allison Russell, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Russell for $1,338.
Jeremy Robert Skaggs, Newport News, Virginia; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Skaggs for full order of protection.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Merri E. Skinner, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Skinner for $550 and annual interest at the statutory rate plus court costs.
Bell Management Inc., Joplin, vs. Charlotte Whittaker, Humansville, and Carla Weston, Humansville; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $4,046 and possession of premises at 300 S. Bolivar Road, Apt. E2, Humansville.
Bell Management Inc., Joplin, vs. Breann R. Whittaker, Humansville; rent and possession; default judgment against Whittaker for $2,657 and possession of premises at 300 S. Bolivar Road, Apt. C4, Humansville.
Darian Renee Curtis, Bolivar; change of name; judgment for Curtis name change.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Celeste Good and Travis Good.
Roberta Brasher and Robert D. Brasher.
Casey R. Taylor and Ashli A. Taylor.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brandon Lee Roberts and Lacy Leanne Roberts.
Justin G. Rogers and Amanda J. Rogers.
Alex S. Collier and Ciara M. Collier.
Sarah C. Noel and Ruie C. Noel.
Harlena K. Brown and Ronnie K. Brown.
Katherine R. Jones and Brady S. Jones.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Christopher Dalton Lowry, Highlandville; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Kirk T. Lundin, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $101.
Robert Eugene Maddox, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Moses D. Makun, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $101.
Christopher T. Martin, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Edward Martin, Strafford; speeding; $205; no seat belt; $10.
Anthony Deandre McClellan, Springfield; defective equipment; $212.
Butch Miller, Cherokee, Alabama; failure to keep proper drivers record; $81.
Jimmie Ray Miller, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Corey Joseph Mitchell, Willard; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Candyce Angela Montgomery, Billings; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Faustina Marie Motko, Kansas City; defective equipment; $212.
Lloyd Eugene Myers, Brighton; assault — 4th degree; $100.
Cody William Naeger, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Cassandra Kay Parish, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Larry William Parks, Independence; speeding; $156.
Steven Lee Peterson II, Bolivar; attempted trespassing — 1st degree; $100.
Russell Thomas Philpott, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Susie Jean Priesmeyer, Kansas City; defective equipment; $163.
Elechia T. Pruett, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Kimberly Renee Purtle, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Courtney Ann Quin, Springfield; defective equipment; $163.
Matthew Alan Rains, Bolivar; defective equipment; $57.
Anne Marie Roberts, Branson; speeding; $71.
Manuel Romero, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Lori Lynn Ruf, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Rodney Dale Shroer, Flemington; defective equipment; $163.
Luke Spencer Sergent, Bolivar; failure to place vehicle near right hand side of highway; $61.
Delilah Lynn Sheldon, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Charles Frederic Shelley, Mt. Home, Arkansas; parking in a prohibited area; $105.
John Houston Shull, Kansas City; speeding; $101.
Carlos Alberto Shunstrom, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Eric N. Stainback, Springfield; defective equipment; $78.
Olivia Janel Stone, Kansas City; defective equipment; $105.
Tyler J. Stone, Billings; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Alexis Cori Stout, Lee’s Summit; failure to display plates; $51.
Scott R. Tatum, Willard; failure to display plates; $51.
Brandon Allen Taylor, Seattle, Washington; speeding; $156.
Alexandria Lauren Tesson, Olathe, Kansas; defective equipment; $108.
Alivia Rita Thomas, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $163; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Cole Thomas, Quincy; speeding; $54.
Terry Mark Tosh, Fair Play; failure to register vehicle; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Bobby Ray Tracy-Blunk, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; parking in a prohibited area; $108.
Alondra Valdovinos, Springfield; speeding; $205.
Hailey Marie Vankleek, Springfield; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Brian S. Vanmiddlesworth, Urbana; failure to display plates; $51.
Malia Nicole Vazquez, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $78.
Michael V. Visione, Edwards, Illinois; speeding; $71.
Deidra Lynette Voigt, Lawrence, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Jessie Voss, Topeka, Kansas; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $390.
Joshua Allen Waddelow, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21.
Caul Preston Walker, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin Scott Walker, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Benjamin Michael Waller, Springfield; defective equipment; $163.
Derek Ryan Walles, Clever; defective equipment; $78.
James Ryan Webb, Fair Play; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
James Ryan Webb, Clever; driving without a valid license; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Timothy Joseph Worthy-Williamson, Brighton; speeding; $71.
Kaitlyn Rose Wright, Springfield; defective equipment; $57.
Samantha Alexis Wyatt, Kansas City; defective equipment; $163.
Oliver Young, Springfield; speeding; $156.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
SL & JL LLC to Swartzentruber, Randall Joe; STR 31-34-22 /N/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner 200' X 1050'.
Zanatta, Christopher Kent and Zanatta, Alicia Ann to Lord, Berry; LT 3 BL 6 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 LT4 BL 6 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 LT 5 BL 6 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9.
Andrews, Todd to Giles, Riley; STR 14-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Lying North + West Of Road Beg 820' North Of Sw Corner W/Easement.
Giles, Riley to Andrews, Todd; STR 14-35-22 /Sw/Nw Ac 3 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of 680/1474 W/Easement.
Green, Johnny J. and Green, Tresa L. to Jones, Ebbie M. and Jones, Patricia L.; STR 15-35-24 /Se/Nw FF Strip 3.55 Chains Wide Off East Side STR 15-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF 13.1 Chains Wide Off West Side Less Beg13.10' East Of Nw Corner.
Mayne, Chad and Mayne, Kortney to Ball, Jeff and Ball, Laurie and Ball, Rick; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 582' West Of Se Corner 71' X 200’.
Red Brick Center LLC to Kadar, Gary and Kadar, Brittney; LT 1 STR 5-31-22 N/W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/66 FF Tract E- Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Circuit Clerk Of Polk County and Eddings, William and Eddings, Dawn to Wright, Michael; LT 12 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1st PB3/27 LT 13 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1st PB3/27.
Andrews, Jesse Leroy Trust and Andrews, Pamela Grace Trust and Andrews, Sara Elizabeth Trustee and Easterling, Sara Elizabeth Trustee to Barnhouse, Samuel; STR 6-31-23 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/221 FF Tract 1- Beg At Ne Corner Of West 10 Acres LT 2 STR 6-31-23 /W/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/221 FF Tract 2- Beg At Ne Corner.
Campbell, Roy L. and Campbell, Meschelle Y. to McKovich, Judy E.; LT 22 Rose Hill Estates 5+8-33-22 PB 8/9.
DCBC LLC to Kallberg, Phillip and Kallberg, Sarah; LT 3 Highway D Subdivision 30-34-22 PB7/137 LT 4 Highway D Subdivision 30-34-22 PB7/137.
Davis, George Walter Trust to Zahn, Eric and Zahn, Laura; LT 14 Sunburst Acres 2-32-22 PB7/35.
Fisher, Gary A. to Bates, Marvin D. and Bates, Christine L.; STR 35-32-23 //Ne FF Part Of West 35 Acres Lying North Of Road.
Geeding, Erin M. and Geeding, Nicholas D. to Percival, Michael J.; LT 5 BL 1 E H Neuhart Addition PB1/2.
Panther Creek Ranch LLC to Wilson, Anthony D. and Wilson, Amy M.; LT 5 Timbers Edge Estates Phase 1 31-34-22 PB7/51 LT 6 Timbers Edge Estates Phase 1 31-34-22 PB7/51 LT 9 Timbers Edge Estates Phase 1 31-34-22 PB7/51 LT 10 Timbers Edge Estates Phase 1 31-34-22 PB7/51 LT 11 Timbers Edge Estates Phase 1 31-34-22 PB7/51 Lt 12 Timbers Edge Estates Phase 1 31-34-22 PB7/51 LT 13 Timbers Edge Estates Phase 1 31-34-22 PB7/51.
Butler, Brian Neal to Ankrom, Jesse T. and Ankrom, Lindsey; STR 33-34-23 /S/Sw FF Beg On South Line 1053.92' East Of Sw Corner STR 33-33-23 /S/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Herbert, Phyllis and Sikes, Kenneth to Cunningham, Keith W. and Cunningham, Melissa D.; LT 3 Bolivar North 2-34-23 PB6/89 SUR BK/PG: CS12/79 FF Tract B- Beg At Ne Corner Lot 4 LT 4 Bolivar North 2-34-23 PB6/89 SUR BK/PG: CS12/79 FF Tract B- Beg At Ne Corner Lot.
Papenfuhs, Dorothy M. Trust and Papenfuhs, Ronnie D. Trustee to Campbell, Colin S. and Campbell, Marissa; LT 48 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Proctor, Edgar and Proctor, Audrey to McCrimmon, Robert and McCrimmon, Leaann; STR 32-34-24 /Ne/Sw STR 32-34-24 /Nw/Se FF Less Beg 659.5' West + 23.7' South Of Ne Corner 208.7 X 417.4' STR 32-34-24 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Lovett Investments LLC to Heckadon, Heather W. and Heckadon, Dennis S.; LT 1 BL A Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West 100' LT 2 BLl A Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West 100' LT 3 BL A Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West 100'.
Green, Arielle and Green, Sterling to Moss, Cody; STR 36-34-24 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS13/173 FF Tract C- Beg At Sw Corner.
Garrison, Richard Trust and Garrison, Linda Trust to Ball, Larry; STR 11-31-23 W/W/Sw FF Less East 17.45' Of South 308.34' W/Easement.
Gregg, Adam L. to McShane, Annie and Dublin, Jacklyn Elizabeth; STR 23-32-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/257 FF Tract A-Beg 40' West Of Se Corner.
Ten Point Resort LLC to Barrett, Thomas and Barrett, Kerry; LT 2 STR 18-34-23 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/320 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Bridges, Bill Wayne to Bridges, Charles Wayne and Bridges, Nancy Jo; STR 5-31-22 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/436 FF Tract 1.
McMurrey, Franklin and McMurrey, Tana to Morris, Jeffery and Morris, Melissa; LT 16 Anchor Haven # 2 Amended PB7/41.
Roberts, MaDonna M. Trust and Roberts, James E. Trust to Jones, Ronnie D. Sr. and Jones, Donna K.; UT J Primrose Villa Condominium 686/691+PB8/143.
McLaughlin, Randy and McLaughlin, Latricia to H & R Foster Investments LLC; STR 7-35-22 //Sw FF Parcel 26 Unplatted Our Country Place-Beg At Nw Corner.
Hopkins, Brent and Hopkins, Melissa A. to Wicklund, Michael III; STR 1-33-23 /Se/Sw FF Beg 369' 8" West Of Se Corner 86' X 200'.
Blakemore, Tanner Daniel to Grisham, Steve; LT 28 BL 4 Aldrich Original Lt 29 BLl 4 Aldrich Original LT 30 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 31 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 32 BL 4 Aldrich Original.
Sikes, David E. Trust and Sikes, Donna F. Trust to Green, Leslie W. and Green, Marynell C.; STR 29-35-24 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS16/30 FF Beg At Nw Corner Swne.
Brown, Robert F. and Brown, Lucinda A. to Carlson, Keith D. and Carlson, Christina A.; LT 10 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 LT 11 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 LT 14 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, July 22
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Melissa Gambriel, 45, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for DWR, DWS, failure to affix motor vehicle plates, failure to register vehicle, operating motor vehicle of another knowing owner not maintained financial responsibility, operating motor vehicle without valid drivers license and operating vehicle without financial responsibility.
Samuel Foster, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Janissa Wilson, 26, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Powell, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, assault — 3rd degree, probation violation, robbery 1st degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Thomas Edwards, 23, of Hayti was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Friday, July 23
April Summer, 27, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for no insurance, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Osborn, 25, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt.
Jennifer Grisham, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Greathouse, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for DWR/DWS.
Saturday, July 24
Christopher Wilson, 28, Collins was arrested on a warrant for disobeying traffic control device, DWR/DWS, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, no signal stop/turn, operating motor vehicle careless and imprudent, resisting arrest and seat belt violation.
Sunday, July 25
Derek Lee, 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Cherish Tinsley, 48, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, July 26
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Timmy Gannaway, 43, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Eugene Green III, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation.
Kelly Jackson, 37, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron Lay, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, July 27
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 49
Lane Blair, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
Wednesday, July 28
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 46
Tasha Sharp, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt, no lighted lamps when used wipers and operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Destiny Green, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing, receiving stolen property.
Dawn Klapp, 42, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for forgery.
Thursday, July 29
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Erin Sawyers, 33, of Mansfield was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Friday, July 30
Lonny Evans, 54, of Hartville was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing.
Sebastian Dejeu, 23, was arrested on a warrant for failure to produce fishing license.
Madison Harris, 24, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Saturday, July 31
Jail capacity:36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Victoria Aitken, 35, of Allenton, Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Derek Sipes, 39, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, Aug. 1
No reports released.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Leslie Garley Mincks, 69, Tabor City, North Carolina, and Brenda Joan Gunnels, 64, Bolivar.
Patrick Wesslee Roberts, 21, Bolivar, and Samantha Jensen John, 20, Bolivar.
Joseph Walter Vote, 20, Bolivar, and Tracy Elizabeth Hall, 20, Bolivar.
