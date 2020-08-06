CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Thomas Venacio Salas, born 1954, Bolivar; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court Aug. 12.
Levi A. Caldera, born 1985, Bolivar; class B felony assault — first degree (2); felony armed criminal action, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; warrant served; $75,000 bond.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Kyle Allen Lee Haslip, Springfield; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Haslip for full order of protection.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Kaylee Lynn Mangrum, Buffalo; breach of contract; default judgment against Mangrum for $2,687 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, St. Louis, vs. Melissa McGuire, Halfway; breach of contract; default judgment against McGuire for $2,042 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cassie Stallsmith; contract — other.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Aspen M. Steele; unlawful detainer.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Erica J. Decocq and Eric L. Decocq.
Misty Haight and Jeremy W. Haight.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Collin T. Fagan and Melissa S. Fagan.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
John Fontron Fager, Auburn, Kansas; speeding; $61.
Stephen Paul Garrells, Elizabeth, Colorado; speeding; $71.
Thomas Dale Gladden, Bolivar; hunting or fishing with a suspended permit; $53.
Daniel Tim Goodman, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Austin Allen Grant, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Bradley E. Grisham, Morrisville; no insurance; $61.
Michael Darwin Guidi, Morrisville; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Jackson C. Halbrook, Prairie Village, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Alexander Joseph Hall, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Bryce A. Harris, Willard; fishing without a permit; $150.
Mitchell L. Harris, Pleasant Hope; fishing without a permit; $150.
Travis Wayne Haslock, Stockton; defective equipment; $78.
Natasha Mari Heathman, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Anna J. Heck, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $51.
Callie Brianne Henley, Nixa; speeding; $101.
Dustin Wayne Henry, Wheatland; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Fernando Alanz Hernandez Jr, Riverside, California; speeding; $51.
Veronica Lynn Hernandez, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173.
Therese Rose Hinds, Olathe, Kansas; defective equipment; $54.
William Robert Jeffryes III, Crane; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
William Ryan Wayne Johansen, Morrisville; stealing; $100.
Amandeep Kalra, Charleston, South Carolina; defective equipment; $173.
Kiano N. Namdi Keaton-Boyce, Springfield; defective equipment; $128.
Rickey James Kelley, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Crystal Rae Kirk, Wheatland; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
William H. Knight, Willard; possession of illegal crappie; $25.
Kenneth Charles Lancaster, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to register vehicle; $61.
Stephen Ray Langendorf, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Anakin M. Legrand, Elkhorn, Nebraska; defective equipment; $148.
Whitney Kay Lelei, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Joshua C. Lobdell, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Raymond B. Lockhart, Springfield; shooting an unauthorized weapon; $25.
Laurie Beth Luckritz, Richland, speeding; $101.
Tiffany Leah Lung, Miller; failure to stop at a stop sign; $61.
James Andrew Martin, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Kayla Darlene May, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Andrew Ryan McElroy, Long Lane; defective equipment; $278.
Bessie Ann McNeal, Jonesboro, Arkansas; speeding; $101.
Justin Wade McPherson, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
