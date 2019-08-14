CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Genisa Dawn Keith, born 1987, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Jason Heath Cooper, born 1978, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Dakota Steven Blucher, born 1990, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Robert Alan Stiles, born 1986, Everton; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2); arraignment scheduled; due in court Aug. 14.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, vs. Rachel N. Agee, Bolivar; registration for foreign judgment; judgment against Agee for $6,212 and 10% pre-judgment interest plus 12% post-judgment annual interest.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Victoria Christinsen, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Christinsen for $959 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA, N.A., St. Louis, vs. Misty Haight, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Haight for $3,500 plus court costs.
American Contractors Indemnity Company, Los Angeles, California, vs. Hovey Homes LLC et al; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $869,052 and 9% annual interest.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Matthew D. Hovey, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Hovey for $6,086 and 9% annual interest.
Demetreius Deonce Jones, Morrisville, vs. David Jones, Morrisville; rent and possession; tried by court; judgment against Jones for $17 per day from Aug. 1 until possession of premises located at 1155 E. Elm St., Morrisville is restored, plus court costs.
Genesis Health Clubs, Inc., Kansas City, vs. Paige Marie Miller, Brighton; suit on account; default judgment against Miller for $2,600 plus court costs.
Title Loan Company, DBA The Loan Machine, Chesterfield, vs. Jessica Marie Quick, no address given; default judgment against Quick for $1,942 and 99% annual interest, plus court costs.
Darrel Stephen Moore, Springfield, vs. Brooklyn Timmons, Bolivar; rent and possession; judgment against Timmons for possession of premises at 440 S. Chicago, Lot #1, Bolivar.
Lynn Dale Wilson, Bolivar, vs. Susan Tucker, Blackwater; property damage; default judgment against Tucker for $7,260 and 5% annual interest, plus court costs.
Julie M. Kirk, Lebanon; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Kirk for full order of protection.
Jimmy Lee Henson, Humansville, adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Henson for full order of protection.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC, St. Louis, vs. Linzey Reaves, Bolivar; breach of contract; change of venue granted.
Opportunity Financial LLC, St. Louis, vs. Stephen S. Kenig, Flemington; breach of contract; change of venue granted.
Daniel Woollard, vs. States Beef Corp.; personal injury; dismissed by parties.
W. D. Hood, vs. Aaron Johnson et al; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Virginia Neill vs. Blane Neill et al; specific performance; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Ronald Decker et al vs. Ford Motor Co.; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Shelley R. Davis; contract — other.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LL vs. Kelly Lawrence; suit on account.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Ric L. Lawson; breach of contract.
Matthew Dakota Haugsted vs. Tiffani Amber Jenkins; family access motion.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Melody Beckley; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Yancey Laverne Cumley and Carolyn S. Cumley.
Dawnella J. Holt and Robert C. Holt.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Sarah Elizabeth Barton, Independence; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Chrisdena Joy Bastura, Rogersville; speeding; $61.
De Andre Ramone Battle, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $91 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin Adam Baxter, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Amber S. Bohanna, Memphis, Tennessee; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Lisa L. Bowling, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Donald Ray Campbell, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Tina Louise Chim, Hermitage; speeding; $71.
Jayce Michael Cole, Bolivar; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Marla Curry Condon, Fair Play; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Skyler Wayne Cozad, Brighton; displayed unlawful plates; $51 plus court costs.
Lindsey Shiree Cushman, Flemington; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Chantell Lanae Dearing, Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs; failure to secure a child; $10 plus court costs.
Hugo Roberto Espinoza Jr., Dunnegan; no seat belt; $10.
Amy D. Faulkner, Flemington; speeding; $71.
Aurora Leigh Fox, Bolivar; failure to drive on right side of road; $61.
Skylar Joy Hall, Springfield; defective equipment; $177 plus court costs.
Harvey D. Hascall, Humansville; failure to yield right of way; $61 plus court costs.
Amanda Louise Haynes, Bolivar; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61; failure to secure a child; $10.
Cameron Avery Holcomb, Flemington; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Briana Le Isakson, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Cynthia Louise Johnson, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Jeremy Sam Jimmy Keilberg, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
David Browning Kenton, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Corey Dee Laird, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Kenneth Allen Langguth, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Taylor Keith Laub, Humansville; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Steven Michael Lavar, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $53 plus court costs.
Fred Franklin Lerche, Springfield; failure to display plates; $78 plus court costs.
Brooke Michele Lester, Willard; speeding; $156.
Jamie Sue Manes, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Lewane Dee Mashburn, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Benjamin M. Medcalf, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $25 plus court costs.
Mary T. Mitchell, Urbana; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Seth Jordan Mitchell, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Belinda Faye Montgomery, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
James Arthur Moody Jr., Halfway; no seat belt; $10
George M. Naylor, Humansville; failure to display plates; $101.
Douglas Wayne Oursbourn, Richland; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Natalie Renee Page, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Theresa Marie Pippin, Elkland; no insurance; $61.
Christopher Dale Pritchard, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Jaquelynn Faye Rand-Gagne, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kendra Rempfer, Warsaw; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Joaquin S. Roman, Springfield; careless and imprudent driving; execution of sentence suspended, five days jail and one year probation, $400 fine; speeding; $350 plus court costs.
Sarah Elizabeth Rotramel, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Anthony F. Ruzicka, Marionville; failure to display plates; $111 plus court costs.
Jeffrey Dean Salmon, Hermitage; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Joseph Schletzbaum, Dadeville; speeding; $60 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Crystal Lynn Self, Wheatland; no seat belt; $10.
Karen Jeanelle Shamblin, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Sarah Beth Sharon, Willard; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Rashpal Singh, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Alexis Renee Sorbel, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Isaiah Joel Stadler, Buffalo; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Amber Marie Tessmer, Long Lane; no seat belt; $10.
Ricky Dean Travis, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Henry Trujillo, Fort Collins, Colorado; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Nicholas Michael Venute, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Lynn Ray Vich, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
George Louis Walker, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Nickolaus Walker, Springfield; speeding; $179; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Rocky B. Walker III, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $61.
Christopher Allen Wright, Morrisville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Sida William Wright, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines July 28-Aug. 9 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Sara Frances Benson, Bolivar; child restraint required; $120.
Joshua Allen Shepardson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Skyler Trey Arnold, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $200.
El Eigo Carrillo, Bolivar; domestic assault; $200.
Tonya Chance, Lincoln; animal abuse; $130.
Carole Cook, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $170.
Matthew P. Crane, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $150.
Frances Crawford, Sparta; shoplifting; $50 and 15 hours community service.
Spenser Len Cunningham, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $200.
Rebecca Dade, Kansas City; failure to yield right of way; $170.
Justin Davis, Springfield; speeding; $165; amended driving without a valid license; $135.
Guy M. Gentry, Holden; amended defective equipment; $200.
Amanda N. Hemsworth, Bolivar; no insurance; $90.
Nicole L. Jackson, Bolivar; shoplifting; $100.
James Johnson, Bolivar; speeding; $150.
Tabitha Michelle Kring, Springfield; no insurance; $150.
Kate E. Lehtola, Rogers, Minnesota; speeding; $190.
Derrick E. Moreland, Dunnegan; assault; $30 and two days in jail.
Deloris M. O’Banion, El Dorado Springs; failure to yield right of way; $170.
Rex A. Usher, Morrisville; resisting arrest; $30 and two days in jail; driving while revoked or suspended; $75.
Melissa Lynn Winder, no address; amended defective equipment; $150; amended disturbing the peace; $100.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
Michael L. Books, Bolivar; Hannah Collins, Bolivar; Derek Dwayne Deckard, Rogersville; William Mandrell, Bolivar (2); Hope M. Nelson, Bolivar; Cathy Marie Noland, Bolivar; Kennon Ridgell, Conway, Arkansas; Joseph R. Routenberg, Bolivar; Joshua Dale Teuscher, Springfield; Nicole S. Wilson, Willard (3).
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Aug. 8
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• Timathy Hollingsworth, 49, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for impersonating an officer, misusing 911, property damage and trespassing.
• Alexander Gomes-Broyles, 17, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• A 34-year-old Brighton woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, endangering the welfare of a child, possession or disposing of wildlife illegally and resisting arrest.
• A 63-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 29-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 33-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.
• Devontae Rodriquez, 25, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Tilden Street for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Street for a noise disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for child endangerment.
Friday, Aug. 9
• A 29-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, Aug. 10
• A 43-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
• Tonee Morris, 26, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for forgery and possession of controlled substance.
• Emiline Howard, 20, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Dustin Baxter, 38, of Lee’s Summit was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
• Tanya Toppin, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle and no insurance.
• Bryan Becker, 52, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support and possession of controlled substance.
Sunday, Aug. 11
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 48
• Yolanda Rodriguez, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 34-year-old Osceola man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Walnut Street for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of Rt. T for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Rt. CC/Rt. H for an animal call.
Monday, Aug. 12
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 46
• Bryan Shelburn, 57, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for no vehicle/trailer registration.
• Katherine Dryer, 31, of Pleasant Hope was arrested for violating parole.
• Eugene Green III, 27, of Bolivar as arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Shawn Pratt, 35, was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Jennifer Mitchell, 37, of Rogersville was arrested on a warrant for DWI, burglary, shoplifting and stealing.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 123 for a wrong way driver.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of East 382nd Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 92nd Road for a physical assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.