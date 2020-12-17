CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Seth Hay, born 1984; class A felony assault — first degree — serious physical injury or special victim, class B felony assault — first degree (2), class D felony kidnapping — second degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $250,000 bond; due in court Dec. 16.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Donald Hossli; suit on account.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Danny D. Divine; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Marilyn Maupin; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cindy Meyer; suit on account.
Farm Bureau Property et al vs. Tri Lakes Marine Sales; property damage.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Merri E. Skinner; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Amanda Lamb; breach of contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. William Walding; suit on account.
S&B Real Estate Holdings LLC vs. Angela Tuter et al; rent and possession.
S&B Real Estate Holdings LLC vs. Rush Hignight et al; rent and possession.
Tony Morford vs. Jackie R. Foster et al; personal injury — vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kera Renee Cantrell and James Edward Cantrell III.
Margo L. Richards and Tony E. Richards.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Cloud, Joseph G. and Cloud, Carol to Cloud, Jonathan W.; LT 4 BL 5 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Raney, Shane B. and Raney, Kelly K. to Kretschmer, John P. and Kretschmer, Rebecca T.; LT 3 Indian Camp Revised PB3/46 FF Subject To Flowage Easement.
Smith Management Services LLC to Oakstar Bank; LT 11 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar SUR BK/PG: RS 4/216 FF Unit A-Commercial Building Beg At Sw Corner Lo LT 12 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar SUR BK/PG: RS4/216 FF Unit A-Commercial Building Beg At Sw Corner Lo.
Moore, Lisa Forrest and Moore, Terry and Forrest, Lisa Moore to Acker, Christopher Michael; STR 10-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg On North Row Of Hwy T W/Easement STR 10-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Red Brick Center LLC to Carey, Tim and Carey, Nikki: Lt 1 STR 5-31-22 N/W/Nw SUR BKk/PG: CS15/166 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Keller, Alexander W. and Keller, Rita N. to Sharp, Heather; LT 47 BL 4 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 48 BL 4 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 49 BL 4 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 50 BL 4 Johnsons Addition Humansville.
Ball, Jeff and Ball, Laurie and Ball, Rick to Kelsch, Adam B. and Kelsch, Emily; LT 22 Hedgewood Subdivision 14-33-23 PB4/1;
Barnes, Charles A. and Barnes, Heather to Dubose, Myron and Dubose, Katherine; LT 18 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
Gow, Bill Trust and Gow, Jean Trust and Robertson, Tim Lee Trustee and Greer, Judy Trustee to Benedict, Morgan John and Benedict, Hannah Christine; STR 11-33-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg 30' South + 305' West Of Ne Corner 75' X 95'.
McKay, Donna to Brown, Richard E. and Brown, Pamela K.; STR 22-35-24 /Nw/Se FF Lying North + East Of Hwy 13 (123) Beg At Nw Corner.
Richardson, Miriam Carol Trust and Richardson, Robert Llewellyn Trustee to Ortiz, Ivan Arismendi and Estrada, Cecilia Pamela Camino; LT 108 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
3L Investments LLC to Moreland, Robert and Moreland, Marla; LT 2 Jewell Gorden 11-33-23 PB3/67.
Compton, Robert Trustee and Lowery, Jo Marie Trustee and Snider, Jo Marie Trustee and Compton, John David Trust to Robbins, Danny and Robbins, Vicky; STR 29-32-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/174 FF North 1/4 Subject To Easement Over North 20' Of East 20'.
Perry, Warren D. and Perry, Laura Desiree to Hughes, Douglas W. and Hughes, Patricia A.; STR 8-31-22 S/Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/35 FF Tract B-Beg At Se Corner.
Redd, Al Kent to Oakstar Bank; LT 11 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS 15/112 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 12 Less Unit A RS4/2 LT 12 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/112 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 12 Less Unit A RS4/2.
Lee, John Roger and Lee, Vicki Carol to Barnes, Charles and Barnes, Heather; LT 1 Cedar Crest Addition 12-33-23 PB1/37 FF Beg 120' East Of Nw Corner.
JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative and Blair, Justin Estate to Blair, Mary; LT 1 Sky Ranch Estates 15-33-22 PB7/19 LT 22 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 LT A Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 SUR BK/PG: CS15/65 FF Less 2017l/571.
Mayfield, Bessie E. Estate and Lueders, Bessie Kathleen Personal Representative to Lueders, Bessie Kathleen; STR 33-34-23 FF Beg On South Line Of Section S+ E 1353.92' From Sw Corner STR 33-34-23 FF Beg On South Line Of Section S+ E 1704.08' From Sw Corner.
Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation and Bolivar Education Advancement Foundation and Douglas, Kerry D. Trustee and Carson Scholarship Fund and Carson, Anna C. Trust to W H & F LLC; LT 3 STR 2-34-24 /W/Ne FF Lying South & West Of Hwy 13.
AAA Solar LLC to Kelley, Brenden Jace; LT 37 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Sporty LLC to 3L Investments LLC; LT 1 BL 15 Original Bolivar.
DCBC LLC to S2F Construction LLC; LT 70 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Crosswired Investments LLC to Francka, James H. and Francka, Vicky L.; STR 11-32-22 SUR BK/PG: CS15/115 FF Beg On South Row Hwy KK Intersects East Line Se Section 11 STR 12-32-22 SUR BK/PG: CS15/115 FF Beg On South Row Hwy KK Intersects East Line Se Section 11.
Gilbert, Mary Sue to Gilbert, Loyd Kent; LT 5 Quail Run Estates 2-32-23 PB7/114
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Dec. 4
Truman Young, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for forgery.
Saturday, Dec. 5
No reports released.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
Joshua Fredericks, 31, of Urbana was arrested for violating parole, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.
