CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Wakefield & Associates, Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Jessie Lee Gargus, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; default judgment against Gargus for $1,888 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Ronald George Sr., Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against George for $1,014 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Oakstar Bank, Springfield, vs. Two Boys Trucking, LLC, Flemington, and Richard Jarman, Flemington, and Doran M. Jarman, Flemington, and Verna F. Jarman, Flemington; replevin; default judgment against defendants for $77,930 and 9% annual interest plus court costs possession of collateral.
Doris J. Bates, Bolivar, vs. David A. Kelly, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; default judgment against Kelly for possession of premises at 2206 W. College, Bolivar.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. R. Timothy Tegethoff.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mary B. Glenn and George S. Glenn.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Beau Andrew Fletcher, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; speeding; $51.
Autumn Marie Gadberry, Sparta; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Lisa Marie Gerischer, Fair Play; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Elijah Ray Gilden, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Antonio Salvatore Girolando, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
Celeste Y. Good, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Jacob Allen Govro, Raymore; taking or possessing wildlife by hunting or trapping from state, federal, private refuge, illegal methods, during closed season or in excess of daily limits; $200.
Yvette Kathleen Grabmeier, Shawnee, Kansas; stopped or parked in prohibited area; $173.
Dustin Lee Grider, Bolivar; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; $100.
Joseph Scott Anthony Gully, Lamar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Mario Ramirez Gutierrez, Kansas City; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Deveno Lashane Hairston, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Denten Jaymes Hall, Bolivar; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; $61.
Jack Alden Hamby, Humansville; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $100.
Heather M. Hankins, Humansville; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jillian N. Hatcher, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $50.
Larry George Hayward, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Dylan Patrick Heflin, Urbana; failure to secure a child; $10; defective equipment; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Joshua Uriaha Hoover, Strafford; no seat belt; $10.
Krista Lennell Hudson, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Breanna Nicole Hutsell, Kansas City; no seat belt; $10.
Chelsea Lea Jackson, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Taylor Scott Jarrell, Springfield; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; $61.
Cecilia Jimenex, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328.
Jeffrey Wade Johnson, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Michael J. Johnson, no address; entering or being on department area during restricted hours; $25.
Shaelyn Brook Jones, Polk; speeding; $71.
Judah Montgomery Jonker, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Dylan Scott Keller, Ozark; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Randy King, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Dennis Keith Lawrence, Goodson; no insurance; $61.
Patricia Kay Lewis, El Dorado Springs; no seat belt; $10.
Jasmine Leeann Lippincott, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
James Patrick Manning, Midway, Arkansas; speeding; $101.
Nathan A. Martin, Flemington; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; possession of marijuana; $100.
Eric Andrew Massoth, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Christina Marie McCullough, Springfield; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
Chelsea Nycole McDaniel, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Nov. 16
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
A 39-year-old Ozark man was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Jay Hammond, 28, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
A 28-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child and robbery.
A 29-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and robbery.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
James Cantrell III, 41, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Crystal Wilson, 40, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and violating parole.
Carrie Weeks, 38, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 40
Gary Hamlett, 49, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
Halie Long, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary and failure to wear a seat belt.
A 28-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
A 28-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
A 40-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
A 59-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of distribution of controlled substance, being a public nuisance and possession of controlled substance.
Friday, Nov. 20
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 42
David Orrell, 34, of Bolivar was arrested for violating parole.
A 44-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Sept. 28
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 85th, South 70th and East 380th roads.
A wire transfer of $936.53 was received for the law enforcement sales tax.
A wire transfer of $936.53 was received for the capital improvement sales tax.
The oath of office was administered to Ronda Stewart and Georgia Bellinger as members of the Polk County Senior Citizens Services Board.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Hancock and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Matt and Josh Wegenka with Tremco visited with the commission regarding services they provide.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay the invoices as submitted. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Friday, Oct. 2
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The September 2020 circuit court disbursement listing report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The oath of office was administered to deputy elections clerk Malissa Greer.
The September 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
The September 2020 civil/criminal fees report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
The September 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
The September 2020 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
Jason Sivils and Anne Pierce with Great River Associates met with the commission and discussed a possible low water crossing replacement on South 560th Road.
Gail Noggle, Gary True and Steve Skopec visited with the commission regarding the Tracker Marine facility.
Paperwork was presented for EEZ abatement for Pinecone Commercial development Fair Play Fine Meats. Legan moved to approve the application. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The September 2020 recorders deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 390th Road.
