CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Cavalry SPV I LLC, St. Louis, vs. Brandi Frisbie, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against Frisbie for $718 plus court costs.
Newk’s Properties LLC, Brookline Station, vs. Victoria Darlene Johnson, Bolivar and John Doe, Bolivar and Jane Doe, Bolivar; landlord complaint; consent judgment against defendants for $5,100 plus court costs and possession of property at 819 S. Pike, Bolivar.
Teresa Pitts et al, Bolivar, vs. Edward Lamke, Goodson, and Erica Lamke, Goodson; contract — other; default judgment against defendants for $3,757 plus costs and 6% annual interest.
James Robert Dryer, Aldrich, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; drivers license revoke review; tried by court, Judge John C. Porter presiding; judgment for Dryer, driving privileges reinstated.
World Acceptance Corporation, St. Louis, vs. Ashley R. Mosier, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; consent judgment against Mosier for $959 plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Cortney Rice; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Edward J. Mazola and Cindy J. Mazola.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Christopher Lloyd Fiorini, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Kelan Michael Fletcher, Grandview; defective equipment; $328.
Raymond Howard Foley, Humansville; speeding; $156.
Tiana Renee Galbreath, Owasso, Oklahoma; no seat belt; $10.
Kaitlyn Louise Gambill, St. Robert; defective equipment; $328.
William Gilbert Gardner, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Richard Lee Gillette Jr., Goodson; driving without a valid license; $61; speeding; $156.
Eugeniu Golovca, Brighton; entering or being on department area during restricted hours; $53.
David V. Gorov, Halfway; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $100.
Paul Daniel Gray, Bolivar; following too closely; $61.
Zachary Thomas Grenier, El Dorado Springs; no seat belt; $10.
A. Ryan Parker Grotans, Kansas City; speeding; $156
Jacob David Hale, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Ronald Gene Hannon Jr., Pleasant Hope; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Daphne Rae Harkness, Mansfield; defective equipment; $328.
Mindy Kay Harper, Bolivar; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Christopher S. Harris, Bolivar; speeding; $61.
Austin Hartwigsen, Aurora; take deer without deer permit; $150.
Artise Dechanelle Hervey, Kansas City; speeding; $101.
Audrey Nichole Hodge, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Josias Eduard Hoffman, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278.
Brandi Rochelle Holland, Pittsburg, Kansas; defective equipment; $328.
Nichole G. Holt, Halfway; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $21.
Breanna Nicole Hutsell, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Tiffany Linn Jackson, Bolivar; failure to equip vehicle with a horn; $54.
Millie Jane Jefferis, Osceola; defective equipment; $148.
Jeremy Gene Jenkins, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; fishing without a permit; $10.
Alexus Lee Johnson, Lacygne, Kansas; defective equipment; $278.
Chase Robert Jones, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51.
Ernest Lamont Jones, Independence; speeding; $113.
Bryce Kenneth Sam Keefer, Westminster, Colorado; speeding; $300.
Emma Louise Klos, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Sephora T. Kretz, Branson; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Sean Allen Lamb, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jessica Allyn Landis, Everton; speeding; $156.
Lakresha Autumn Larimer, Elkland; no seat belt; $10.
Jonathan Derek Long, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328.
Robert John Lopez, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10; speeding; $71.
Jordyn Elaine Marquez Boyd, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Bobbi Jo Martin, Villa Ridge; failure to register vehicle; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher T. Martin, Osceola; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Lee Masten, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher C. McKinney, Bolivar; failure to check deer; $75.
Stacy L. McMullin, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Ricky Allen Means, Morrisville; gross weight exceeded 80,000 pounds; $335.
Lisa Danielle Myers, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Timothy Ray Crim, 50, Elkland, and Nenita Atienaza Carris, 63, Elkland.
Kevin Tyler Yager, 25, Roswell, New Mexico, and Julianne Hope Ankrom, 23, Roswell, New Mexico.
Kyle Philip Case, 28, Halfway, and Ericka Lynn Hall, 25, Pleasant Hope.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Dec. 17
Jail Capacity: 41
A 23-year-old homeless woman was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony S. Cooper, 38, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for driving while revoked/suspended, following vehicle too close, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally and speeding.
John M. Brown, 37, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for no valid license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traci L. Hardesty, 38, of Bolivar was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Trespass was reported on South 212th Road in Urbana.
Theft was reported on East 477th Road in Bolivar.
Theft was reported on East 505th Road in Halfway.
Friday, Dec. 18
Inmate Capacity: 38
Jamie L. Fox, 41, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for no seat belt and possession of a controlled substance.
Burglary was reported on East 505th Road in Halfway.
Stealing was reported on South 60th Road in Walnut Grove.
Burglary was reported on Rt. D in Bolivar.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Jail Capacity: 38
William H. Wilson, 34, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, theft and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burglary was reported on Rt. O in Flemington.
Found property was reported on South 50th Road in Humansville.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Jail Capacity: 38
Domestic assault was reported on East 415th Road in Bolivar.
Burglary was reported on East 505th Road in Halfway.
Property damage was reported on South 47th Road in Humansville.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Oct. 26
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission discussed the 4% contribution to the county employees retirement fund. Legan moved to continue the current method of paying this additional 4% contribution to the CERF fund. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis visited with the commission regarding the request from Home Opportunity due to excess funds from tax sale. Legan made a motion to issue a court order refunding home opportunity the excess funds of $1,095.87 from tax sale on property located at Fair Play Original Town, Lots 3 & 4, Block 4. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Skip Barnes with Fabick Caterpillar presented paperwork for the buy back agreement for a 12M3 Caterpillar Grader N9R00172. Legan moved to approve the buy back agreement and the cost involved. Commissioner Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commissioners on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Derrick Beard of Goodson visited with Legan regarding dozer work.
Paula Shepard met with the commission regarding applications for the CARES Act funding. The following applications have been reviewed for accuracy and revisions if necessary. Funds will be disbursed as soon as the notice of decision has been approved and original copy is presented to the commission.
Fair Play R-2 School – Legan moved to amend the application for Fair Play R-2 to $35,820.41 due to clerical error. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Bolivar R-1 School – Legan moved to amend the application and approve the amount of $95,343.60 for the Bolivar R-1 School. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
City of Bolivar – Legan made a motion to approve the amount of $83,001.65. Commissioner Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Community Connections - Hancock moved to approve $100 to purchase masks and sanitizer. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the Commissioners on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Larry Wollard of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
The commission participated in a conference call with Anne Pierce with Great River Associates regarding the paperwork for the stream crossing on East 560th Road on Asher Creek.
