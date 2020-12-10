CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Jackson Wayne Brown, Lebanon, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City: drivers license revoked review; tried by court, Judge John C. Porter presided; judgment against Missouri Department of Revenue, Brown to have license reinstated.
Central Bank of Ozarks, Springfield, vs. Karen Kay Pierce, Flemington; breach of contract; consent judgment against Pierce for $3,653 and 10.99% annual interest, plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Joyce Thorington, Bolivar; default judgment against Thorington for $595 plus court costs.
Charles Stephen Barker, Bolivar, vs. George Louis Walker, Morrisville, and Bethany Leann Fife, Morrisville, and John Doe, Morrisville; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $1,608 plus court costs and possession of premises at 5359-A South 147th Road, Morrisville.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Holt Rental Management LLC vs.Tanecia M. Volkmar et al; rent and possession.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Lori Pyatt; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michelle M. Mortensen; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Desarae Jones; breach of contract.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. John W. Baker et al; rent and possession.
Loyd K. Gilbert vs. Mary S. Gilbert; legal separation.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mathew D. Murray and Michelle Murray.
Matthew D. Robison and Kara E. Gosney.
Millie M. Reynolds and Robert O. Reynolds.
Virginia L. Austin and William D. Austin.
Emily Jeane Mason and Michael Lee Mason.
Christopher M. Wheeldon and Jacqueline A. Wheeldon.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Amber Powell and Kevin Powell.
Michael Simmons and Emilie Simmons.
Matthew B. Yockey and Misty R. Yockey
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
John Michael McLaurin, Jasper, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
Seth Jordan Mitchell, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Blake Antonio Moody, Clinton; defective equipment; $173.
Darren Eugene Moore, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Amber Dawn Morrison; failure to stop at stop sign; $61.
Manuela M Ngo Tonye Nyemeck, Kansas City; speeding; $101.
Hailey Elizabeth Norman, Halfway; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Stephanie Laumann Norman, Brighton; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Heather Lynne Nutter, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
David William Peterson, Springfield; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Hayden Patrick Pierce, Fair Grove; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; speeding; $350.
Josafat E. Placencia Sanchez, Belton; speeding; $71.
Kaitlynn Diane Louise Schultz, Raytown; defective equipment; $54.
Cody Ethan Shelangoski, Walnut Grove; failure to stop for stop sign; $50.
Brittany N. Shivers, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Lathanual Wayne Slape, Humansville; defective equipment; $148.
Anthony Tylor Sparks, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
Michael Tyler Strange, Collins; no seat belt; $10.
Dayne Leroy Swartzentruber, Halfway; speeding; $156.
Bryan M. Tiehes, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
John Wayne Tompkins, Humansville; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
Tony Karl Vest, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Gattlin Hayward Vote, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher M. Wheeldon, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
James S. White, Augusta, Georgia; speeding; $156.
Damian Deron Whitney, Kansas City; no seat belt; $10.
Phillip Marshall Wilson, Dunnegan; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; drove to left side of roadway within 100 feet of intersection; $61.
Billy Dee Wood III, Moberly; passing bad check, less than $500; $25.
John Lee Young, Humansville; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Nov. 27
Heather Buck, 37, of Kansas City was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
A 31-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Sunday, Nov. 29
No reports released.
Monday, Nov. 30
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 35
A 39-year-old El Dorado Springs woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 35
Jeremy Giffin, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and disturbing the peace.
A 43-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
No reports released.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 31
Charles Hawthorne, 50, of Marshfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support and failure to appear.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Hancock and Legan were both quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. A conference call was held with Austin and Paula Shepard regarding the second round of distribution of the CARES Act Funds.
- The following applications have been reviewed for accuracy and revisions if necessary. Funds will be disbursed as soon as the notice of decision has been approved and original copy is presented to the commission.
The Chamber of Commerce applied for $23,884.90. Legan moved to approve $11,534.90. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Community Outreach Ministries applied for $1,289.54. Legan moved to approve $1,289.54. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Polk County Humane Society applied for $7,964.98. Hancock moved to approve $7,964.98. Legan seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
Dancing with the Stars applied for $1,760.57. Hancock moved to approve $1,760.57. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Bolivar Athletic Booster Club applied for $1,479.64. Legan moved to approve $1,479.64. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Polk County Library applied for $2,670.26. Legan moved to approve $2,670.26. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Polk County E-911 applied for $11,911.24. Legan moved to approve $11,911.24. Hancock seconded. Motion denied unanimously.
City of Bolivar applied for $406,288.50. Approval put on hold, needing additional information. Shepard planned to contact the city to discuss.
Polk County Health Center applied for $150,450.28. Hancock moved to approve $150,450.28. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Polk County Health Center applied for $310,080.28. Legan moved to approve the memorandum of understanding between the State of Missouri, Polk County and the Polk County Health Center which states that the center can receive up to 15% of the County’s total distribution from the state. The center received $105,227.29 in round one, was approved for $150,450.28 in round two and therefore will be approved for the remaining $310,080.28. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch applied for $142,253.00. Hancock moved to approve $3,950.00. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Pleasant Hope R-6 Schools applied for $50,000. Legan moved to approve $50,000. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Humansville R-4 Schools applied for $79,350.82. Hancock moved to approve $79,350.82. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Halfway R-3 Schools applied for $26,928.77. Legan moved to approve $26,928.77. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Fair Play R-2 Schools applied for $ 36,035.72. Hancock moved to approve $35,820.41. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Bolivar R-1 Schools applied for $354,332.59. Hancock moved to approve $95,843.15. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Exceptional Pupil Cooperative applied for $7,545.47. Hancock moved to approve $7,545.47. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.