CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Jacob Nardo, Humansville, born 1996; class D felony unlawful possession of firearm; four years prison; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to four years prison. Nardo was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Damien Marcus Waits, Bolivar, born 1992; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to two 6-year prison terms with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Waits was originally placed on probation in 2018 for two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Matthew Young, Southaven, Mississippi, born 1970; class E felony unlawful use of weapon; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; class A misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault; 30 days jail, two years unsupervised probation.
Brandon Grant Burton, Flemington, born 1983; class D felony stealing; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Terry Lee Fryman, Bolivar, born 1973; class E felony resisting arrest and class C felony delivery of controlled substance; seven years and 10 years prison, respectively, with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
Mark J. Hatcher, Bolivar, born 1976; class E felony resisting arrest; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison on each count, suspended, five years supervised probation.
John Kody Jenkins, Bolivar, born 2001; class D felony second-degree burglary; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Blake Anthony Rockholt, Bolivar, born 1998; two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Anthony F. Ruzicka, Marionville, born 1979; class E felony operated vehicle without valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Xavier Westcott, Bolivar, born 2001; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Nathan A. Young, Seymour, born 1985; class D felony second-degree burglary; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Shaun Eugen Burke, Independence, born 1978; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and ordered to serve two 4-year prison sentences. Burke was originally placed on probation in April for class E felony resisting arrest and class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Brittany Nichole Persinger, Springfield, born 1986; class D felony financial exploitation of an elderly person; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson:
Blaid Shane Ashlock, Bolivar, born 1995; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended eight-year prison sentence. Ashlock was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class B felony first-degree child molestation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Heather Leigh Herbert, born 1972, Halfway; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant issued; $20,000 bond.
Levi Chance Bryan, 17, Springfield; class A felony first-degree robbery, felony armed criminal action; warrant issued; $100,000 bond.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
H&M Properties and Investments LLC, Springfield, vs. Rosie Cain, Bolivar and Jason Clyde Cain, Bolivar and Lee De Hues, Bolivar; rent and possession; tried by court, default judgment against defendants for $1,813 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 812 W. Locust, Lot 9, Bolivar.
Sandra Kay Acuff, Morrisville, vs. Paul L. Smith, Sperry, Oklahoma; other real estate actions; default judgment against Smith for $6,000 plus court costs.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers, Springfield, vs. David C. Williams III, Bolivar and Karen Kay Williams, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $9,461 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Samuel Lynn Uselton, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Uselton for full order of protection.
Timothy E. Cowden, Halfway; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Cowden for full order of protection.
James Allen Keith Evans, Nevada; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Evans for full order of protection.
Gordon Steck vs. Leroy Brown; injunction; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Title Loan Company vs. Dennis L. Helton; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Robert J. Fuerst vs. Patricia Wallen, landlord complaint; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. David Harper et al; suit on account.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Kimberly L. Cornell; suit on account.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Justin Woodmansee; contract — other.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Hannah Elizabeth Asper, Kansas City; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Garren Doyle Beasley, Bolivar; disturbing the peace; $100.
Jessica Mae Benedict, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no insurance; $61; speeding; $61; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Corey Lynn Bradley, Springfield; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
James W. Bradshaw, Bolivar; taking deer with bait; $250 plus court costs.
Mary Lee Choate, Goodson; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Ce Chu, Springfield; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Angela D. Duncan, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
William Arthur Green, Montgomery, Alabama; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Brandy Marie Guillory, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Gail Lynn Herd, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Jason Lee Herd, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Bonnie M. Holcomb, Osborn; defective equipment; $148.
Xavier Terrell Dway Jamerson, Hayti; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Jessica Jordan Jones, Independence; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Zachary Clayburn Jopling, Fairhope, Alabama; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Nathaniel Keaton Marsh, El Dorado Springs; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Robert William Peacor, Reeds Spring; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Brian S. Perry Sr., Battlefield; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Trent Michael Presley, Springfield; no seat belt; $10; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Danielle Keva Leian Riley, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
John Gavin Ryan, Kansas City; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Austin J. Siems, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Dallas Paul Soileau Jr., Branson; driving without a valid license; $41.
Candace Lanae Stroud, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Cassandra Lynn Taylor, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Claire Jacqueline Wieberg, Springfield; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Cierra Jane Wooten, Nevada; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• John Crabtree, 57, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
• John Ryan III, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, no vehicle/trailer registration, no insurance, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Adam Rice, 41, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Trapper Bright, 17, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Michelle Elliott, 34, of Clinton was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• Jennifer Pierson, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Danielle Riley, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• Justin Cristoffer, 35, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for financial exploitation of elderly/disabled people.
• Michael Vote, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Keith Jennings, 48, of Warsaw was arrested on a writ.
• Ricky Evans, 38, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of violating parole, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashley Scribner, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Victoria Johnson, 32, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• A 55-year-old Dixon man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michelle Collins, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Friday, Nov. 29
• Recsmae Vong, 26, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Levi Wright, 24, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and disturbing the peace.
• Jay Moffett, 51, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Hannah Collins, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to register vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• James Vess, 51, was arrested on a warrant for assault, failure to register as a sex offender and resisting arrest.
Sunday, Dec. 1
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• Troy Crawford, 55, of Trenton was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and driving while intoxicated.
• Traci Vogeler, 37, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. D for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Catalpa Street for vandalism.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 164th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 90th Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Blair Avenue for a suicidal subject.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 58
• Regina Jolly, 43, of Weaubleau was arrested for stealing.
• Amber Bolejack, 34, of Bolivar was arrested for possession of controlled substance.
• Sierra Barrett, 27, of Springfield was arrested for possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Tharp, 50, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
• Faith Miller, 21, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• John Richardson, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks, tampering with motor vehicle and violating parole.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Farm Road 2 for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of North Park Place for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 215/South 244th Road for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Rt. A for a vehicle fire.
