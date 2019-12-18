CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kristopher Michael Wilson, born 1992, Halfway; felony first-degree statutory rape — person less than 12 years old, felony statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 12 years old, felony enticement of a child; warrant issued; $150,000 bond.
Michael Glenn Keithley, born 1984, Bolivar; class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $50,000 bond.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, Bolivar, vs. Matthew R. Branstetter, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Branstetter for $652.
Consumer Adjustment Company Inc. Assignee of Washington University, St. Louis, vs. Stephanie D. Marshall, Bolivar and Eliot Sappingfield, Bolivar; breach of contract; tried by court judgment against defendants for $924 plus court costs.
Joe R. Martin, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Martin for full order of protection.
Dakota Jack Loeffler, Jasper; adult abuse without stalking; tried by court, judgment against Loeffler for full order of protection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sherry Alsup; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Stephanie E. Hickey; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Chellsea Hill; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Robalynn L. Krantz; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
1st Financial Bank USA vs. Kayla Hargus; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Rhonda F. Bender vs. Tiffany Conley; small claims; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Woods Supermarkets Inc. vs. Garretson Trash Service; small claims; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Commerce Bank vs. Pamela Young; breach of contract.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Joel D. McCoy; unlawful detainer.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. John H. Kramer; breach of contract.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Regina D. Dameron; breach of contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeremy R. Bass; suit on account.
Gary L. Stewart vs. Gary Hare et al; rent and possession.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Tammy Rogers; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
April Presley and Rick Presley.
Rose M. Choate and John Choate.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Charlie Elaine Beesley and Jack Edward Carroll.
Casey Danielle Poindexter and Jamison Clarence Poindexter.
Aaron M. Allen and Krystal Allen.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Emily Marie Alexander, Bolivar; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs.
William Alvin Ray Applegate, Morrisville; hunting before or after shooting hours; $53 plus court costs; failure to register Bobcat pelts; $53 plus court costs.
Cori Daniel Arb, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Danielle Lynne Beck, Kansas City; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Chadrick Alan Bennett, Buffalo; excessive vision reducing material on vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Albert Leonard Bowers IV, Weaubleau; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to transfer certificate of ownership on vehicle; $51 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Shavona R. Boyd, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Dustin Taylor Bruce, Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Randy Lee Cheek, Brighton; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Michelle Gabrielle Collins, no address; no insurance; $61.
Naim Wasilah Coody Burnett, Raymore; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Bradley Aaron Cooper, Grandview; no seat belt; $10.
Thomas Johnathan Crossland, Bolivar; defective equipment; $64 plus court costs; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Larryan Renell Dean, Kansas City; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Charlotte Grace Debauche, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Jacob Lee Decker, Ash Grove; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Mary Mae Dicus, Greenfield; stopped or moved vehicle in unsafe manner; $61 plus court costs.
Michael Anthony Finch, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Aaron Edward Gerry, Pleasant Hill; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Hailey Elizabeth Grant, Kansas City; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Terry Linn Jackson, El Dorado Springs; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Troy Eugene Jameson, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Ripley Uriah Jantz, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Cassandra I. Johnson, Hermitage; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Nathanial Stephen Jones, Springfield; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Mike Glenn Keithley, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Orlyn Kelly, Blue Springs; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Kase Jansen Kilchrist, Wildwood; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Edward H. Kuhn, Bolivar; violate privileges of landowner deer permit; $53 plus court costs.
Nicholas Keith Kumming, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Michael Craig Lane, Pleasant Hope; possession of deer without a permit; $150 plus court costs.
Stephanie Lane, Pleasant Hope; possession of deer without a permit; $150 plus court costs.
Tristan Mariah Latiker, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Anthony Benito Lopez, Humansville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Matthew D. Lowrey, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Anthony Linus Machabee, Urbana; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Veronica Machelle Marsh, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $61.
Timothy Earl Meece, Flemington; defective equipment; $178 plus court costs.
Joseph Andrew Mooney, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Cameron L. Morales, Hermitage; no seat belt; $10.
Sarah Jane Nelson, Jefferson City; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Johnnie Sue Oldham, Nevada; defective equipment; $21 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Robert Edward Pilkington, West Plains; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Shawn Allen Pratt, Fair Play; passing a bad check; $25 plus court costs.
Ralph Henry Quick Jr., Tulsa; no seat belt; $10.
Carrie Ann Reed, Topeka, Kansas; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Joaquin S. Roman, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Jeremy S. Russell, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Brian Michael Ruzicka, Morrisville; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Ashley Rene Scribner, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Charles Jacob Lee Seevers, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin Bruce Sharp, Stockton; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Kenneth Roger Smith, Brighton; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Ransom Stoan Spicher, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Kimmy Thi Thach, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Don Tindle, Goodson; failure to void deer permit; $53 plus court costs.
Joseph Junior Valciu, Humansville; failure to check deer as prescribed; $53 plus court costs; possession of furbearers in closed season; $53 plus court costs.
Michael Kurt Vote, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Randy J. Walters Jr., Lee’s Summit; failure to display plates; $51.
Bonnie Lee Whillock, Hermitage; no seat belt; $10.
Andrew Wilson, Walnut Grove; possession of deer without a permit; $53.
Haylee Rachelle Wright, Bolivar; defective equipment; $28 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Hengyang Zhu, Springfield; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Kimberly Dawn Zimmerman, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Dec. 9-Dec. 13 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Raymond L. Becker Jr., Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Mindy Kay Harper, El Dorado Springs; amended defective equipment; $180.
Jerold Gordon Lake, Jerico Springs; domestic assault; $300.
Donald Paul Larochelle, Bolivar; failure to yield to oncoming traffic; $170.
Mark Anthony Means, Dunnegan; amended driving without a valid license; $200.
Michael Raymond Milam, Bolivar; failure to obey traffic control device; $130; failure to register vehicle; $81; displaying plates belonging to another; $131.
Jacob Gary Matthew Miller, Bolivar; no insurance; $150; displaying plates belonging to another; $131.
Whitney Shotwell, Wheatland; amended driving without a valid license; $200; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Amanda Gene Wheeler, Bolivar; domestic assault; $150; domestic assault; $150.
William H. Wilson, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $200; driving without a valid license; $100; failure to use turn signal; $100.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants;
Jeremy Bartlett, Bolivar (2); Amber D. Benson, Billings; Joshua B. Chapman, Ozark; Robert E. Clayton, Bolivar (2); John Hershall Dever, Bolivar; William Oscar Evans, Billings; Terry E. Fausett, Bolivar (2); Cody Edwin Hodges, Springfield; Forest O’Keefe, Bolivar; Samuel J. Reedy, Bowling Green; Jordan Sylvester Riehm, Springfield; Randall Scott Roberts, Bolivar; Brandon E. Rummel, Humansville (4); Corey Austin Sarnstrom, Bolivar; Dakota Shrock, Greenfield; Megan Lilly Ann Vance, Bolivar; Larry Wade Vannostrand, Bolivar.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Rodenbaugh, D. R. and Rodenbaugh, Marie and Engle, Melissa A. to Rodenbaugh, D. R. and Rodenbaugh, Marie and Engle, Melissa A. and Rodenbaugh, Donald and Rodenbaugh, Melonie; LT 6 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 7 BL 1 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16.
Roberts, Norma R. Trust and Bettes, Steven V. Trustee to WJ Group LLC; LT 5 BL 30 Original Bolivar FF + 1/2 Vacated 16' Alley Along North Side.
Roberts, Norma R. Trust and Bettes, Steven V. Trustee to WJ Group LLC; LT 6 BL B Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Less 10' On South Side.
Roberts, Norma R. Trust and Bettes, Steven V. Trustee to WJ Group LLC; LT 33 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Parks, Rodney A. and Parks, Amanda F. to Doke, James and Doke, Roberta; LT 2 BL 2 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg 55 1/2' North Of Se Corner 60' X 145' + Part Vacated STR 11-33-23 /Ne/Se FF Beg 55 1/2' North Of Se Corner 60' X 145'+ Part Vacated St Between BKS 1 + 2.
Sterns, Katherine and Sterns, James F. and Perkins, Katherine to Sterns, Katherine and Sterns, James F.; LT 13 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131 SUR BK/PG: RS4/509 FF East 1/2 Reserve.
Roweton, Walter A. Grandchildren’s Trust to Ozarks Resource Group and Ozarks Community Health Center; LT 4 BL 9 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS10/14 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 4 LT 5 BL 9 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS10/14 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 4.
Bodenhamer, Cynthia Annette Haynes and Haynes Bodenhamer, Cynthia Annette to Bodenhamer, Randell Wayne; STR 10-32-23 W/Se/Nw FF Less South 5 Acres.
Campbell, Cody L. and Campbell, Carter to Spicher, Jacklyn; STR 4-33-21 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/48 FF Beg At Se Corner STR 4-33-21 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/48 FF Beg At Se Corner Nwse STR 4-33-21 /Sw/Se FF East 625.55' Less RS3/48.
McFadin, Ann Jolena and McFadin, Paula Jean to Geis, Henry P.; STR 33-35-23 /Nw/Nw FF Lying East Of Hwy O Less North 670' + South 278' W/Easement.
Blehm, Jerry Virgil Trust to Blehm, Michael Dean; LT15 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76.
Smith, James R. Jr. and Smith, Carole M. to McDaniel, Calvin J. and McDaniel, Claire E.; STR 30-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 104.5' X 418'.
Young, Matthew B. and Gonzales, Erin M. and Millsap & Singer PC to WJ Group LLC; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 240' X 75'.
WJ Group LLC and Dubya LLC to Baker Enterprises Group LLC; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 240' X 75'.
Myrick, William J. to Gray, Stanley; LT 5 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154.
Grannemann, Ava E. Trust and Shadwick, Sarah Ruth Trustee to Riedesel Farms LLC; STR 17-35-21 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/50 FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Wells, Tania to Brigman, Ralph and Brigman, Heather; LT 4 BL 2 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 110' LT 5 BL 2 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 Pb2/9 FF North 110' W/Easement.
Kifer, Thane H. and Kifer, Suzanne to NABE LLC; STR 1-33-23 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS 10/172 FF Beg N + E 752.14' From Se Corner W/Easement.
Becker, Mary L. and White, Keven and White, Denise; LT 18 BL 1 Shady Acres Block I 17-35-22 PB1/17.
Hardy, Kyle and Hardy, Richard to Proctor, Charles and Proctor, Wendy and Proctor, Carlie; LT 3 BL 5 Springrose Dunnegan 5-34-24 PB 1/27 FF East 1/2 LT 4 BL 5 Springrose Dunnegan 5-34-24 PB1/27 FF East 1/2 + West ½.
RSC Development LLC to Gregor, Frank A. and Gregor, Jennifer; LT 17 Deer Meadow 34-33-23 PB8/73.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, Dec. 8
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Christopher West, 21, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 540th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 412th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 528th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. D for missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a domestic verbal.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 56
• Anthony Zornes, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Alexandra Rankin, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possession of controlled substance.
• A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of delivering/possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Shannon Tittle, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Scenic Avenue for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Rt. W/South 29th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 215 for a 911 hang up.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 56
• Heather Kilgore, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 330th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 559th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Prairie Lane for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to North Main Street for a burglary in progress.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Jason Parsons, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for displaying/possessing plates of another, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to register a motor vehicle, no vehicle/trailer registration, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, tampering with motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cassandra Johnson, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Jeremy Russell, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
James Richardson, 48, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, property damage, unlawful use of weapon and possession of paraphernalia.
• William Wilson, 33, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody Woodard, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sara Day, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sean Keithley, 30, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for driving in the wrong lane, operating a vehicle with no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/ South 50th Road for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 565th Road for suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 528th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. D for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Copeland Street for theft.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Dec. 9
Springfield Ave Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; Violations noted during inspection on 12-6-19 were corrected.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Johnathan Henry McGowin, 29, Dunnegan and Haley Danielle Morrison, 21, Dunnegan.
Adam Eugene Hale, 47, Fair Play and Kristine Kay Klinker, 44, Fair Play.
Albert Eugene Rinehart, 23, Bolivar and Hailey Lynne Clark, 22, Bolivar.
James Robert Evans, 24, Bolivar and Jessica Nicole Morrison, 25, Bolivar.
Caleb Don Wallen, 23, Bolivar and McKinsey June Bryan, 20, Bolivar.
