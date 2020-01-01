CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Hannah Elizabeth Reid, born 1990, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2); summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Jonathan Christopher Mallow, born 1989, Galena; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2); summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Terry Gene Coleman, born 1966, El Dorado Springs; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Richard D. Stock, 46, Cross Timbers; felony armed criminal action, class A first-degree assault — serious physical injury, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, class E felony unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting; warrant served; $250,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Jan. 8.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Creditbox.com LLC vs. Juan Carmons; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Michael C. Palmer; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Michael C. Palmer; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Patricia L. Rhoads; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Barry Baskin; breach of contract.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jim C. Litchford; suit on account.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Albert R. Polly; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christopher M. Borslien and Charity R. Borslien.
Jaydra Simone Copeland and Ryan Copeland.
Cara Machelle Waits and Damien Marcus Waits.
Jaime Renee Sprague and Eddie F. Sprague Jr.
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Erin D. Beatty and Bryan P. Beatty.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Tony Allen Askins, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Taylor Michele Buttry, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin Colvard, Morrisville; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Branden Patrick Conner, Battlefield; no seat belt; $10.
John Luke Crabtree, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Jesse J. David, Bolivar; violate privileges of landowner deer permit; $53 plus court costs.
Linda J. Davis, Bolivar; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; $81 plus court costs.
Rebecca Diane Fletcher, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Ivan Frederick, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Danielle Leanne Henry, Elk Creek; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Garrett Lane Huff, Bolivar; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
James Bailey Jenkins, Rogersville; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Guthrie Caroline Kimball, Kansas City; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Calvin Dan Lyons Lontoc, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Edward Clayton Millard, Humansville; passing bad check; $25 plus court costs.
Jason Lynn Parsons, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51; displaying plates belonging to another person; $51; no insurance; $61; no insurance; $61; no insurance; $61; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; failure to display plates; $51.
Justin David Rettig, Nixa; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; speeding; $95 plus court costs.
Terry Dean Scearce II, Lawrence, Kansas; driving without a valid license; $61; cut in on another vehicle; $31 plus court costs.
Jamie Lynn Shay, Nixa; speeding; $50 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Betty Jo Smith, Aldrich; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Brandon Eugene Sorrell Jr., Buffalo; driving without a valid license; $41.
Roy J. Welch, Bolivar; possession of deer without a permit; $53 plus court costs.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
William Lane Rippee, 24, Humansville, and Erin Kathleen Bennett, 25, Humansville.
Jacob Lane Collins, 21, Stockton, and Shayla Grace Shade, 21, Bolivar.
Chance Joseph Fonville, 19, Bolivar, and Katelin Jean Wilkinson, 19, Bolivar.
Tyler Michael Harding, 18, Goodson, and Kaitlynn Marie Bailey, 18, Goodson.
Ryan Taylor Holden, 29, Bolivar, and Victoria Ellen Bartgis, 25, Bolivar.
Donny Lee Johnson, 40, Bolivar, and Emagene Lynn Casteel, 50, Bolivar.
SHERIFF'S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Dec. 26:
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 56
• A 27-year-old Mt. Vernon woman was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance.
• A 28-year-old Walnut Grove man was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32 and South 76th Road for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 12th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of East 380th Road for disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South 94th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. U for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for a juvenile complaint.
Friday, Dec. 27:
• Jacob Miller, 19, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• A 38-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mandy Cote, 31, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and property damage.
• Margaret Bennett, 38, of Cabool was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Aaron Husong, 48, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for attempting to entice a child.
• Jennifer Stump, 45, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Saturday, Dec. 28:
• Donte Edington, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, robbery, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chad Beasley, 36, of Branson was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
• A 46-year-old Cross Timbers man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Sunday, Dec. 29:
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 56
• Dustin McNerney, 36, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
• A 24-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• A 42-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Hope Street for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 83 for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a well-being check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.