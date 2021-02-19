CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Jerry Eugene Potts, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Potts for full order of protection.
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Theodore C. Triplette Jr., Bolivar, and Sarah Elizabeth Randles, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $2,325, and late fees, plus court costs, and possession of premises at 315 W. Colgate, Bolivar.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Russell Roberts III, Humansville; contract — other; default judgment against Roberts for $1,883, and interest at the annual statutory rate plus court costs.
Timothy M. Shaw, Bolivar, vs. Shannon L. Stewart, Bolivar; legal separation granted.
Tony Carl Vest, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; tried by court, judgment against Vest for full order of protection.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Demetreius Jones; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Robin Charlotte Choate and Steven Wayne Choate
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christopher John Snider and Samantha M. Snider.
Christopher Nelson and Aryn Nelson.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Christopher Jason Norwood, St. Peters; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Phyllis Joy Nuelle, Higginsville; defective equipment; $173.
Anthony Edward Orlando, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $101.
Joshua E. Parrish, Lampe; take or possess wildlife without a permit; $50.
Sergio L. Perez, Perry, Iowa; speeding; $205.
Ashton D. Pilz, Lawrence, Kansas; cut in on overtaken vehicle; $81.
Fernandez Portillo, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Zachary T. Preuett, Dry Prong, Louisiana; speeding; $156.
Hunter James Riley, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $205.
Joseph David Rudolph, Olathe, Kansas; parked in prohibited area; $278.
Marchel A. Ryser, Halfway; speeding; $71.
David R. Savage, Independence; no insurance; $61; speeding; $156.
Shirley Joyceanna Saville, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Zachary Joseph Scheier, Overland Park, Kansas; parked in prohibited area; $328.
Joseph Seif, Springfield; speeding; $205; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Tucker Matthew Sharpe, Smithville; defective equipment; $173.
Steven Delano Sheldon, Dunnegan; following too closely; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Misty Dawn Simpson, Humansville; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Charles Jacob Skinner, Springfield; failure to register motor vehicle; $51.
Danielle Nicole Skrainski, Drasco, Arkansas; defective equipment; $173.
Willie James Slater, Weaubleau; driving without a valid license; $61.
Joshua Brian Smith, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Michelle Ray Ann Smith, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Megan Elizabeth Snyder, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $328.
Anthony Paul Sperry, Lathrop; speeding; $156.
Darren R. Spurlock, Lockwood; camping in an unauthorized area; $53.
Austin David Steven, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Corey Adam Stevens, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21.
Jeffery A. Sutton, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Mason Dean Taylor, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Paula Jean Thornton, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Todd B. Tritschler, Clever; possess or use shotshells loaded with shot other than non-toxic shot; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Zachary Decoris Troutman, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Paula S. Vergouven, Harrisonville; defective equipment; $278.
Takia K. Walker, Enterprise, Alabama; possession of marijuana; $100.
Tariq J. Walker, Enterprise, Alabama; speeding; $205.
Dylan Mitchell Wetherington, Lebanon; no seat belt; $10; failure to transfer plates within 30 days; $51.
Nettie Marie Wiggins, Morrisville; defective equipment; $68.
Jennifer Jo Williams, Brighton; failure to slow to reasonable speed or yield; $100.
Wyatt William Dean Wimsatt, Stockton; speeding; $205.
Tracy Lee Witt, Arcola; speeding; $205.
David Cecil Woods III, Grandview; defective equipment; $278.
Kyle M. Woodward, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Austin Zavala, Springfield; no insurance; $61; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 31
Brian Wintjen, 48, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
A 48-year-old Goodson man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Mahalya Camerer, 35, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 30
Anthony Cooper, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for following a vehicle too closely, no license plates and insurance.
Forest O’Keefe, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to maintain proof with DOR.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
Monday, Dec. 28
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 415th, South 222th, South 225th, East 515th, South 240th, South 250th, East 505th, East 500th, East 487th and East 470th roads.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Chris Young with Murphy Tractor visited with the commission in general discussion.
Paula Shepard met with the commission and presented paperwork for an updated CARES Act application from the City of Bolivar. Legan moved to approve the additional $1,586.05. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Feb. 1
Basil & Bourbon, 113 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
The Feedstore, 121 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; raw eggs stored over ready to eat food, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Take and Bake 34:8, 405 S. Chicago, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Smith’s Restaurant, 1340 Hwy. U, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Webb’s Tri Lakes Cafe, 102 S. Arthur, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Humansville School, 300 N. Oak, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Ball Family Cafe, 108 S. Ohio, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; damaged floor tiles in prep area.
BAA Foods, 301 W. Tilden, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; uncovered food items stored in coolers and freezers.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Wendy’s, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Subway-Walmart, 2451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; evidence of pests in facility; 1 non-critical; food contact items stored under sink drain, corrected on site.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Hannah’s General Store, 108 W. 1st Street, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Fair Play School, 301 N. Walnut, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Cayman House, 311 N. Poplar, Fair Play; routine; 2 critical; 1. Food items not properly date marked, corrected on site. 2. Eggs stored over ready to eat foods, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Feb. 5
KIKO’s Hibachi, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Chemicals not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. Raw eggs stored over ready to eat food in cooler, corrected on site. 3. Shellfish not held at the proper temperature, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; facility needs cleaning and organizing.
Subway, 2250 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; food contact items stored under sink drain, corrected on site.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
David Allen Zink, 48, Goodson, and Barbara Elizabeth Wilson, 42, Goodson.
Derek Wayne Welborn, 53, Bolivar, and Barrie Ann Mayfield, 54, Bolivar.
Paul Andrew Graves, 29, Springfield, and Emily Lynn Winkler, 42, Springfield.
Samuela Borntrager, 21, Humansville, and Fannie A. Mast, 20, Dunnegan.
Cody Dean Motsinger, 31, Bolivar, and Felicia Adrienne Hulse, 29, Bolivar.
