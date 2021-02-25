CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christopher Douglas Doiron, born 1997, Bolivar; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; warrant served; $10,000 bond; due in court Feb. 24.
Caleb Martyn Paswaters, born 2002, Springfield; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $35,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Feb. 24.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Bank Of America NA St. Louis, St. Louis, vs. Dellia R. Cornelison, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; consent judgment against Cornelison for $2,998 plus court costs.
Travelers Property Casualty Company of America vs. Vaughn Miller Trucking; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
American Express National Bank vs. Monte Rife; breach of contract; change of venue.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Matthew Blankenship; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Clear Recovery Inc. vs. Samuel Swayne; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Samantha Gembola; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cash Link USA vs. Billy D. Stepp; suit on account; change of venue.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeffrey Hanson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Wakefield and Associates Inc. vs. Tim C. Smith; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
TD Management Inc. vs. Jordan L. Horton et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Kenneth C. Fiend; contract — other.
Emily Yancher vs. Edward Yancher; reg. foreign judgment — dissolution.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Edward Akin; suit on account.
Berry K. Lord vs. Thaddous R. Jones et al; rent and possession.
Synchrony Bank vs. Margaret Fiser; breach of contract.
Dawn Morris vs. Moon Ridge Foods LLC et al; other miscellaneous actions.
Little Sac Properties et al vs. Caleb A. Smith; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dale T. Medlock; breach of contract.
Mary Mayhew et al vs. Jessica T. Faust; unlawful detainer.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Paula E. Neill; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Walter A. Ball and Melissa L. Ball.
Savannah R. Brady and Ryan M. Cloutier
Kyle T. Bishop and Jennifer L. Bishop
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Bryce Alan Cox, Buffalo; driving while revoked or suspended; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Jody Wayne Enyart, Pleasant Hope; possession of marijuana; $200.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Nicholas A. Swinger, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $85.
Phillip Lynn Applegate Sr., Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin Dene Aust, no address; speeding; $156.
David Grant Barham, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Quantavious T. Beasley, no address; speeding; $156.
Haley Ann Beesley, Halfway; defective equipment; $128.
Crystal Renee Bland, Nixa; speeding; $71.
Jackie Nicole Bohannon, Osceola; failure to properly affix or maintain plates; $51.
Tristan Allen Butler, Richards; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Zachary Dennis Byrd, Merriam, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Mahalya Summer Camerer, Flemington; driving without a valid license; $81; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Kara D. Carver, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Kristen Nicole Carver, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kaleb Lee Casteel, Springfield; no insurance; $61; speeding; $71.
John Douglas Claunch, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Nicolas Trent Colvard, Springfield; defective equipment; $328.
Mellissa Lynn Cook, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Charles Edward Counts II, Pittsburg; no seat belt; $10.
Lucas Antonio Cuni-Mertz, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Bailey Ray Dellinger, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Clay Demetrios Diacatos, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Kody Johnson Doan, Independence; defective equipment; $148.
Gussie F. Dudley, Wheatland; no seat belt; $10.
Max Austin Dunkle, Fair Play; following too closely; $61.
Job Nathaniel Dunlavey, Kempton, Illinois; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Deborah East, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Sandra Joan Edmunds, Excelsior Springs; speeding; $156.
Ryan Elizabeth Flanigan, Lee’s Summit; failure to display plates; $51.
Jacob Christian Fuglsang, Springfield; speeding; $156; failure to place vehicle off highway; $61.
Broc Dwayne Glover, Windsor; no insurance; $61.
Luke Aaron Goforth, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328.
Liana Gorov, Halfway; speeding; $155.
John David Grant, Bolivar; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Feb. 18
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
A 19-year-old Brighton woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
Delbert Barry III, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, shoplifting, stealing and trespassing.
Friday, Feb. 19
Gregory Mahan, 47, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to register vehicle and no insurance.
Shanda Rogers, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
A 33-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Max Nash, 50, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
A 28-year-old Dunnegan man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and no vehicle/trailer registration.
Janie Jones, 34, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for non-moving traffic violation failure to register and no driver's license.
James Bayer, 40, of Bolivar was arrested for violating parole.
An 18-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Bryson Francka, 18, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault, property damage and stealing.
Jason Parsons, 47, of Elkland was arrested on a writ.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Legan made a motion to allow former coroner Melissa Britton to keep her department handgun and remove it from county inventory. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The December 2020 recorder of deeds deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 390th Road. Crites and Robertson viewed South 182nd and South 188th roads.
Add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Friday, Jan. 8
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The December 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock on Jan. 6.
The December 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt on Jan. 6.
The December 2020 state of collection report was received from Roberts-McGinnis on Jan. 7.
Gary Conley with Conley Construction met with the commission regarding assessed valuation of his property.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $1.7863. Naegler Oil of Springfield did not bid. Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
A pre-budget hearing was held at 10 a.m. in the big courtroom.
The commission met with surveyor Kevin Nelson regarding his budget.
The commission met with coroner Jeff Witt regarding his budget.
A wire transfer of $146,666.14 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
A wire transfer of $146,666.23 was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Ricky Alan Esry, 62, Chadwick, and Shannon Sue Breshears, 55, Bolivar.
Morgan Douglas Bell, 31, Wheatland, and Lindsey Danielle Noel, 29, Wheatland.
Thomas Maldonado Pena, 25, Bolivar, and Maggie Rose Brown, 28, Pleasant Hope.
