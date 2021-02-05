CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Kerri Lynn Ash, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Ash for full order of protection.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Richard Baldwin, Bolivar; promissory note; default judgment against Baldwin for $8,679 and 5.99% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Kimberly M. Carver, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Carver for $514 and 9% annual interest.
Kasey Lea Cummins, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Cummins for full order of protection.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Debra Kost; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Aaron Clark; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Rachel Bacon vs. Frank McDaniel; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Karen Moore; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Acuity A Mutual Insurance Company vs. Jeffrey Rains; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Donald C. Bantle; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Larry D. Taylor; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Infuze Credit Union vs. Patrick Porter; promissory note; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donald R. Boe, suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Carol Jameson; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kendal Jones; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Edward Lamke; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management vs. Michelle M. Mortensen, suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Marilyn Maupin; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cindy Meyer; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
MIdland Credit Management Inc. vs. Cortney Rice; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Autovest LLC vs. Andy W. Darrow; contract — other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann vs. Cody L. Watson; breach of contract.
JPMorgan Bank N.A. vs. James R. Taylor; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael Scheider; suit on account.
Shelby D. Webster vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; reinstatement of driving privilege.
Polk County E-911 Board vs. Bobbi Lear; other miscellaneous actions.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ronald E. Claypool and Ann Claypool.
Elizabeth Faye Loehr and Seth Michael Loehr.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Patricia Anita Cahoj and Edward L. Cahoj.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Cortez Jarell Pope, 34, Charleston, and Marcia Louise Coleman, 36, Bolivar.
Eric Gregory Morgans, 32, Collins, and Lindsey Renee Martin, 31, Collins.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Brian Easley, Eagle Rock; speeding; $161.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. William Hartsell, Halfway; possession of marijuana; $100.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Joshua Alan Michael, Springfield; driving while revoked or suspended; $61; no insurance; $61; failure to register vehicle; $41.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Ashton Page, Elkland; speeding; $204.
Jose Santos Aguilar Barajas, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278.
Connor Ethan Allie, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Kevin Wynn Alumbaugh, Higginsville; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Derek Dewayne Anderson, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Braxton McCall Appleton, Brighton; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Hunter Lane Appleton, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Lee Baker, Wheatland; speeding; $71.
Brittany Danielle Ballinger, Halfway; speeding; $71.
Kristin Elyse Banner, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Mark W. Beckenhauer, Omaha, Nebraska; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Quinton Wade Blankenship, Marshfield; speeding; $101.
Mason Thomas Boice, Springfield; speeding; $50.
Lindey Luann Brooks, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $101.
Jenna Lynn Brown, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Les Brown, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $53.
Megan Mari Bruch, Independence; defective equipment; $148.
Keegan Hunter Burkhart, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Shawnette C. Burrescia, PIttsburg; speeding; $101.
Phillip Le’David Burton Jr., Kansas City; no seat belt; $10.
Payton James Cadwallader, Buffalo; speeding; $205.
Mason Lee Cairer, Oak Grove; defective equipment; $148.
Kelsey Bryanna Carr, no address; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Travis A. Chandler, Pittsburg; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Jennifer Lee Courtney, Walker, Louisiana; speeding; $51.
Timothy E. Cowden, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Stephen Lee Cox, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Coy Douglas Davis, Marshfield; camping or using motor driven conveyance in unauthorized area; $25.
Jeffrey William Davis, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Raven S. Davis, Arcola; speeding; $101.
Jacob Scott Day, St. Joseph; speeding; $71.
Michael Rocco Ditrolio, Springfield; speeding; $61.
Casey Joelle Dupin, Humansville; following too closely; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Andrea Brooke Ebert, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Moneeb Ehtesham, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Brandon Lee Eisman, Bolivar; trespassing; $100.
Chris Eugene Emerson, Springfield; shoot unauthorized weapon or shooting in an area where shooting is prohibited; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Seth R. Evans, Rogersville; fishing without a permit; $53.
Jason Robert Farrell, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Ricky D. Faulkner, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Jail Capacity: 35
Jimmie R. Hawkins, 34, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for non-support, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 51-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Burglary was reported on Rt. AB, Fair Grove.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Jail Capacity: 41
Robert L. Christensen, 56, of Flemington was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of black bass.
Domenique Braienn Keith Henderson, 19, of Pleasant Hope was booked into jail on a warrant for no insurance.
Christopher T. Martin, 49, of Fair Play, was booked into jail on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Christopher R. Melton Sr., 31, of Appleton City was booked into jail on a warrant for probation violation.
Robert V. Smith, 39, of Deepwater was booked into jail on probation violations.
Jacob Gary Matthew Miller, 20, of Humansville was booked into jail on warrants for domestic assault, driving while revoked/suspended, equipment violation, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
A 41-year-old Osceola man was booked into jail on suspicion of delivery of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
Property damage was reported on South 131th Road, Bolivar.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Jail Capacity: 42
Cara N. Harvey, 31, of Elkland was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Seth R. Evans, 26, of Rogersville was booked into jail on a warrant for fishing without a permit for non resident.
Zachary S. Gilmer, 28, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for no vehicle/trailer plates and no insurance.
Misty D. Simpson, 38, of Humansville was booked into jail on warrants for a lane violation, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen L. Cox, 21, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for no vehicle/trailer plates, a seat belt violation and no insurance.
Serenity C. Coffer, 34, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cathy M. Noland, 38, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for driving while revoked/suspended, endangering the welfare of a child and no insurance.
A 41-year-old Bolivar man was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic assault.
A 50-year-old Bolivar woman came to the Polk County Sheriff's Office to report fraud.
Theft was reported on South 140th Road, Bolivar.
Friday, Jan. 22
A 49-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Jeffery Todd, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Austin Zavala, 31, of Seymour was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Jessie Gargus, 27, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Rolland Fausett, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Robert George, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
Laura Littles, 52, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance and possession of controlled substance.
A 27-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Nov. 30
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and conditions. Crites and Legan viewed South 20th Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The November 2020 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
The November 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Payroll was submitted for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Jan Powell of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding the new Tracker location and concerns regarding the increased traffic flow in and out of the new facility.
A bid for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department was received from Rex Smith Oil in Springfield for $1.6262. Naegler Oil of Springfield did not bid.
Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The November 2020 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The November 2020 statement of collection report was received from Roberts-McGinnis.
The November 2020 assessor fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
The November 2020 sheriff civil/criminal fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
Friday, Dec. 4
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The November 2020 recorder of deeds deposit and disbursement report was received on Dec. 2, from recorder Carol Poindexter.
An invoice for equipment for the jury building was presented for approval and payment.
Legan moved to approve and pay the invoice as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The November 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
