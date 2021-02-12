CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Willy Joe Wilson, born 1982, Morrisville; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — motor vehicle, class D felony stealing — firearm; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court Feb. 10.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, vs. Valerie Gusler, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Gusler for $1,420 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
HSH Real Estate Holding LLC, Bolivar, vs. Rush Daniel Hignight, Bolivar, and John Doe, Bolivar, and Jane Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $2,156 plus 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 915 W. College #A12, Bolivar.
Cherie Dianne Weant, Humansville, vs. Sandra Hosmann, Bolivar; property damage; default judgment against Hosmann for $1,969 and 5% annual interest, plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc, Kansas City, vs. Nicholas Kumming, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Kumming for $853 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, vs. Karen S. Lee, Brighton; suit on account; default judgment against Lee for $2,999 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Elizabeth Loehr, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Loehr for $842.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Phillip Looney, Halfway; contact — other; default judgment against Looney for $1,715 and statutory annual interest, plus court costs.
Danny R. McHan, Bolivar, vs. Jimmy Lee Matteson, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Matteson for $1,350 plus court costs and possession of premises at 1289 E. 380th Road, Bolivar.
Brenda Gunnels, Bolivar, vs. Elizabeth Sherie Merritt, Bolivar, and Alexander Charles Morgan, Bolivar, and John Doe, Bolivar, and Jane Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $2,800 plus court costs and possession of premises at 219 W. Olive, Bolivar.
Robert J. Fuerst II, Aldrich, vs. Candyce Montgomery, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Montgomery for possession of premises at 124 W. College, Apt. 3, Bolivar.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Dakota Johnmeyer; breach of contract.
Humansville Special Road District vs. Election Authority of Polk County, Missouri.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. William J. Hawley; suit on account.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Casey A. Mills; rent and possession.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Ryan L. Mills; rent and possession.
Tammi L. Tate vs. Chad Owing; landlord complaint.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Billy L. Cleavinger and Tina R. Cleavinger.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Paula K. Jeffries and Jackie L. Jeffries.
James Roy Katanic and Stacy M. Seemann.
Eric Thomas Kibby and Emiline I. Kibby
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Nathan Paul Frye, Cypress, Texas; speeding; $51.
Kaiden Lee Gannaway, Weaubleau; defective equipment; $173.
Jessie Lee Gargus, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Ethan Marvin Giboney, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328.
Zachary Scott Gilmer, Springfield; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Timothy Floyd Goldsberry, Stockton; driving a commercial vehicle with no seat belt; $51.
Michael Lee Greer, Goodson; no seat belt; $10.
Tristin Dale Hamm, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Megan Rene Hampton, Morrisville; defective equipment; $278.
Ronnie Dean Hanners, Springfield; speeding; $156; speeding; $156.
Paige Ashley Hargis, Greenfield; defective equipment; $148.
James David Hash, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Heather Rose Haskins, Bolivar; failure to register motor vehicle; $21; no insurance; $61.
Audra Ann Haynes, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Michael Steven Henricks, Humansville; defective equipment; $328.
Matthew James Lawson Hensley, Walnut Grove; driving without a valid license; $61; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Trent Alan Hill, Pleasant Hope; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Heather Rae Jeremiah, Louisburg; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Tonya Laray Johnston, Louisburg; no seat belt; $10.
Ashton Leann Karaffa, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher John Keller, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Rhianna Corrine Kile, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Anthony Lee Kirchner, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21; displayed plates belonging to another person; $21.
Nicholas Isaac Kuhl, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Taylor Loman, Raymore; failure to display plates; $51.
Natalie Jo Long, Monett; speeding; $101.
Evan J. Looney, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Travis Anthony Maggard, Halfway; defective equipment; $173.
Anita J. Mason, Hermitage; no seat belt; $10.
Jannessa Dawn McCafferty, Republic; defective equipment; $148.
Blake Alexander McIntire, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Abigail Lindsey McKee, Republic; defective equipment; $78.
Raphael Donta McShan, Forrest City, Arkansas; defective equipment; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Talya Esther Marie Medley, Springfield; failure to secure a child under 8; $50.
Travis D. Mingus, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Matthew Brooks Moler, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Robert Samuel Newman, Harrisonville; defective equipment; $148.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Jan. 30
Emmanuel Mendoza, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating an order of protection.
Sheila Langdon, 53, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, no insurance and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 35
Samuel Riley, 48, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan Himmelberg, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, Feb. 1
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Jonathan Anderson, 29, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Connie Alsup, 64, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Cameron Tarrazas, 34, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
John Headrick, 30, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sharon McCann, 39, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a vehicle and no insurance.
Charles Wisely, 57, of Long Lane was arrested on a warrant for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Traci Hardesty, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
John Goff Jr., 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, disturbing the peace, possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting, trespassing and violating an order of protection.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Devin Inglis, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
William Knowles, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support, violating parole, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Clayton Zachary, 30, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for abuse/neglect of a child.
A 38-year-old Morrisville man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
William Lang Jr., 56, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
A 34-year-old Morrisville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A 52-year-old Morrisville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Kimber Richardson, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Shyenne Long, 22, of Preston was arrested on a warrant for hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, Feb. 5
Justin Davis, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle while suspended and no insurance.
Dianna Ryan, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Shawn Harding with HMN Architects met with the commission and sheriff Danny Morrison regarding architect services he can provide.
A bid was received for a 2-year cleaning contract for county facilities from Tru Cleaning, LLC in Pleasant Hope for $2,700.
Legan moved to accept the bid from Tru Cleaning. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Friday, Dec. 18
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Road and bridge employee Ralph Wilson visited with the commission in general discussion.
The commission received a bid for carpet and installation for the jury building from Ross’s Floor Covering for $9,278.46.
Legan moved to accept the bid from Ross’s Floor Covering. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 460th, East 450th, East 453th, East 470th and South 60th roads.
Monday, Dec. 21
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Contract for Job #J7P3370 was presented by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission for improving sidewalks along Mo. 32 and Mo. 83 to meet ADA standards. Legan moved to approve and sign the contract presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Gravel bids were received for the 2021 fiscal year. Legan moved to accept all bids received. Hancock seconded the motion. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The oath of office was administered to soil and water district commissioner Keith Stevens.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 11th Road.
Newly elected officials were issued the oath of office and sworn into office by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Andrew Cleabearn Dodson, 26, Bolivar, and Jordan Ashlyn Mary Rae Johnson, 24, Bolivar.
Trey Bennett Dollens, 25, Bolivar, and Kerry Lee Long, 35, Bolivar.
