Public Record for Wednesday, Feb. 12

CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Newks Properties LLC, Brookline Station, vs. Sandy Casstina Bonds, Bolivar, and Williams S. Hart, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 1235 E. Tia Court, Bolivar.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Steven Cotter, Springfield; breach of contract; default judgment against Cotter for $844 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Barclays Bank Delaware, St. Louis, vs. Jim C. Litchford, Brighton; suit on account; consent judgment against Litchford for $1,867 plus court costs.
TG Rentals LLC, Buffalo, and Tracy D. Enyart, Buffalo, and Gina Enyart, Buffalo, vs. David Ainsworth, Buffalo, and Angela Ainsworth, Buffalo; rent and possession; judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 233 Highway 215, Buffalo.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Megan D. Ross; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Barry W. Baskin; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Jamie W. Williams; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Derik Moffett; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Denise Rodriguez; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Robalynn L. Krantz; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Charles W. Gilden; contract-other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Michael Matthiesen; contract-other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jill Vanderveen vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; administrative review; dismissed by parties.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Joel D. McCoy; unlawful detainer; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert Gott; contract - other.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Dusti Cummins; suit on account.
Barclay’s Bank Delaware vs. Michael Costello; suit on account.
Citibank N.A. vs. Phillip K. Bilyeu; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeremy Bass; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeffrey Carver; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rebecca Marlene Meredith and Michael John Meredith.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Deannea Barnett Adams, Locust Grove, Georgia; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Dustin Kyle Bailey, Bolivar; illegal use of conservation area; $25 plus courts.
Justin Matthew Baker, Humansville; no insurance; $61.
Mason T. Bryant, Aldrich; failure to check deer; $53 plus court costs.
Thomas Anthony Coulter, Flemington; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Andrew M. Curzon, Branson; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
David Lee Dinwiddie, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Erin Marie Dye, Buffalo; excessive vision reducing material; $51 plus court costs.
Yolanda Marie Fantozzi, Halfway; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61; possession of marijuana; $100; driving without a valid license; $41.
David E. Graber, Humansville; placing minerals within CWD containment zone; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Reuben J. Graber, Humansville; take deer with bait; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Michael Lee Haggerty, Ozark; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Judy Y. Harwood, Olathe, Kansas; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Jimmie R. Hawkins, Ozark; no seat belt; $10.
Richard A. Hayward, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Matthew Kyle Hazen, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $20.
Anthony Neil Herbert, Humansville; no insurance; $61.
Taylor Dorsey Howe, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Geni Annmarie Jaimson, Dadeville; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Elaine J. Kramer, Goodson; failure to check deer; $75 plus court costs.
Franklin Alexander Madewell, Blue Springs; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Kevin Ogechukwukama Momah, Lewisville, Texas; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Harold Vincent Morgan III, Preston; speeding; $300; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua E. Myers, Walnut Grove; take wildlife from public roadway; $53 plus court costs.
Marty Vernon Peebles, West Plains; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Letreal Javon Peterson, Bolivar; speeding; $124.
Cheyenne McKenna Pollreisz, Cassville; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Kara Marie Privitera, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Hunter Dean-Allen Routt, Harwood; speeding; $156 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Taylor Smith, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Sierra Cheyenne Todd, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Houston J. Vitale, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100.
Dwight A. Wamsley, Springfield; placing minerals within CWD containment zone; $150.
Teresa M. Webster, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Nichol Lynn Wheeler, Aurora; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Vonda Kay Yarberry, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, Dec. 28
- Donte Edington was arrested on warrants and suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of Benton and Jefferson after a foot pursuit and TASER deployment by officers.
- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of interference with custody at the intersection of Benton and Jefferson.
- Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of South Maple Tree Lane.
- A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sale or supply, minor in possession of alcohol, visibly intoxicated on South Springfield Avenue.
- A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing near Locust and Albany.
Sunday, Dec. 29
- A dispute in progress and property damage were reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street.
- Dustin Wayne Menerney, 36, was arrested on a warrant near South Springfield Avenue and East Drake Street.
Monday, Dec. 30
- Past trespassing was reported on East Laird Street.
- Forrest Snow O’Keefe, 18, was arrested on a warrant on South Clark Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Theft was reported near the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of West College Street.
- A fight in progress was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street. A man was arrested.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Broadway Street.
Thursday, Jan. 2
No reports provided.
Friday, Jan. 3
- Officers responded to the 2200 block of West Drake Street for a suicidal person.
Saturday, Jan. 4
No reports provided.
Sunday, Jan. 5
- Ryan Presley, 31, was arrested on warrants, and suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property following a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Buffalo Road.
- Randall Scott Roberts, 27, was arrested on warrants on South Clark Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 6
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Main Avenue and Walnut Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Jeremy Allen Barlett, 38, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
- Seth Jordan Mitchell, 24, was arrested on a warrant near Rt. Y and Mo. 13.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
No reports provided.
Thursday, Jan. 9
No reports provided.
Friday, Jan. 10
No reports provided.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Feb. 7
- Bray Nolting, 43, of Louisburg was arrested on a warrant for burglary, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.
- Charles Sullins, 56, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary, forgery and possession of controlled substance.
- Naomi Osborn, 23, of Branson was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
- Saturday, Feb. 8
- Mario Edwards-Cunningham, 33, was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
- Sharon McCann, 38, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Jesse Brock, 38, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Sunday, Feb. 9
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 62
- Andrea Savala, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, littering, no insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- Deputies responded to East Mill Street/South Ohio Street for a traffic stop.
- Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. H for a careless and imprudent driver.
- Deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Latoka Street for a burglary.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 562nd Road for shots heard.
- Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 148th Road for a suicidal subject.
Monday, Feb. 10
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 60
- Jeremy Newell, 41, of Billings was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
- Whitney Dahlberg, 28, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and fishing without a permit.
- Alisha Prater, 31, of Seymour was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
- Deputies responded to West Sunrise Street/South Chestnut Street for trespassing.
- Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 515th Road for a domestic physical.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 558th Road for an animal call.
- Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 215 for a suicidal subject.
- Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 546th Road for property damage.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Gareth David Behr, 25, Bolivar and Tara Renee Craig, 22, Bolivar.
Samuel Ryan Howe, 22, Weaubleau and Allyssa Mary Costello, 20, Dunnegan.
