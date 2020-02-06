CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
William James Wire, born 1986, Halfway; class D felony third-degree assault — special victim; summons issued; due in court Feb. 26.
Jason Lynn Parsons, born 1973, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Service First Property Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Emillee Luna, Bolivar and Ann Bulmer, Bolivar and John Doe, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; default judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 912 S. Lillian #912, Bolivar.
Barclays Bank Delaware, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Diane Mulkey, Bolivar; contract-other; consent judgment against Mulkey for $2,370 plus court costs.
Tower Loan of Missouri Inc DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, Springfield, vs. Regina Gilmore, Pleasant Hope and Michael Riland, Pleasant Hope; promissory note; default judgment against defendants for $4,008 and 17.99% annual interest plus court costs.
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Paul Michael Spohn, Bolivar and David Simmons, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 1241 S. Carl, Bolivar.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, Springfield, vs. Joseph Walker, Pleasant Hope; promissory note; consent judgment against Walker for $1,755 and 18.58% annual interest plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Thressa E. Kee, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Kee for $2,493.
Albert Wayne Bean Jr., Alton: adult abuse without stalking; tried by court; judgment against Bean for full order of protection.
Petromark Inc. vs. Dale E. Whiteside et al; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sharon Tolliver; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Commerce Bank vs. Charles Harper; breach of contract; change of venue.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. John H. Kramer; breach of contract; change of venue.
Bolivar Farmers Exchange vs. Sarah Greenleaf; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. William Walding; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Newk’s Properties, LLC vs. John Tattebury et al; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management vs. William Guyetteorman; suit on account.
Heights Finance Corp. vs. Gerald Watson et al; breach of contract.
Maco Management Co., Inc. vs. Evette Barton; rent and possession.
Kenneth E. Larson et al vs. Mark A. Knoll; other real estate action.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Christopher Taylor; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kayla Beth McClanahan and Chad Alan McClanahan.
April Presley and Rick Presley.
Quentin Christopher Ames and Christine O’Neil Ames.
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Herman P. Beck and Linda L. Lee.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Mohamed Addy Mohamed Al Barwany, Birmingham, Alabama; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Al Moutasim Ahmed Mubarik Al Salmi, Birmingham, Alabama; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Spencer Scott Allison, Bolivar; attempt to take or possess deer without a permit; $53 plus court costs.
Bryan Joseph Ashbaugh, Belton; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Dustin Kyle Bailey, Bolivar; failure to check deer; $75 plus court costs.
Travis W. Bartimus, Brighton; take or attempt to take deer with bait; $53 plus court costs.
Elizabeth Michelle Beals, Flemington; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Aaron O. Blazer, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Kaitlyn Rose Brooks, Bolivar; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Lundie C. Cavazos, Buffalo; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Evan L. Choate, Halfway; attempt to take or possess deer without a permit; $53 plus court costs.
Stephanie Dejeu, Bolivar; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Jeremy Gene Dorrel, Excelsior Springs; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Brandon Joe Duncan, Stockton; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Avery Elaine Farrar, Springfield; disturbing the peace; $1000.
Daniel Garduno, Branson; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Kimberly A. Goodman, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Derick James Greer, Osceola; speeding; $61.
Garrett David Hartley, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Terry Lane Humphrey, Holts Summit; no seat belt; $10.
Amy Lynn Jarman, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Azuree S. Knight, Humansville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Aaron Paul Merritt, Seymour; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61; driving while intoxicated; $300; failure to drive on right side of road; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Douglas Mettler, Dunnegan; $78 plus court costs.
Tammy S. Miller, Dunnegan; attempt to take or possess deer without a permit; $53.
Ryan Lynn Mills, Bolivar; no insurance; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $300 plus court costs.
Caileb Jordan Newby, Kansas City; disturbing the peace; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Hannah Nicole Noteware, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Ella J. Page, Byron, Minnesota; disturbing the peace; $1000 plus court costs; defective equipment; $78.
Anthony Stehen Pogue, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, on year probation plus court costs.
Anthony Rhet Proctor, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Orion Michael Ramsey, Dunnegan; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Caniece Marie Rhyne, Raytown; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Rhiannon Jean Rymer, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Malerie Kristine Stanton, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Schane Othello Starks, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $31 plus court costs; failure to comply with ignition interlock device; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $10.
Laura Irene Strotkamp, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Jacob M. Taylor, Bolivar; attempt to take or possess deer without a permit; $53.
Tabitha Sue Thomas, Bolivar; property damage; $200 plus court costs.
Shawna Carlynn Tripp, Fair Play; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs; defective equipment; $64 plus court costs.
Kody N. Waite, Olathe, Kansas; illegal parking; $173 plus court costs.
Patricia Anne Ware, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Andrew Chase Wilkins, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Mackenzie Lynn Wilt, Springfield; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
William M. Wopp, Halfway; attempt to take or possess deer without a permit; $53 plus court costs; placing mineral products in CWD containment zone; $53.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Jan. 31
• A 27-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
• Elijah Dinneen, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• A 32-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• A 42-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Saturday. Feb. 1
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 61
• A 41-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Mo. 32 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mo. 32 for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Crestview Circle for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 121st Road for shots heard.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 64 for a burglary in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mo. 32 for a suspicious person.
Sunday, Feb. 2
No reports released.
Monday, Feb. 3
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 62
• Aaron Miller, 31, of St. Joseph was arrested on a warrant for neglect of a child, delivering controlled substance, displaying/possessing plates of another, failure to dim lights, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and resisting arrest.
• John Fetters, 29, of Marshfield was arrested on a warrant for assault.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 162nd Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 83/Mo. 54 for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 500th Road for an ex parte violation.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 182nd Road for a burglary not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mo. 32 for trespassing.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Jan. 13
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The December 2019 statements of collection report and collection railroad and utility report were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby met with the commission regarding the 2020 budget for buildings and grounds.
• Assessor Rita Lemmon met with the commission regarding the 2020 budget for the assessor’s office.
• County Clerk Melinda Robertson met with the commission regarding the budgets for the county clerk and elections department.
• Circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips met with the commission regarding the budgets for the circuit clerk’s office.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Sheriff Danny Morrison presented a grant for Missouri’s blueprint for roadway safety. This grant will provide for the purchase of two Stalker Radar Units for use by the sheriff’s department.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby met with the commission regarding the 2020 budget for buildings and grounds.
• Public administrator Barbara Davolt met with the commission regarding the 2020 budget for the public administrator’s office.
• Tim Erickson visited with the commission regarding South 82nd and East 430th roads.
Friday, Jan. 17
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Commissioners Legan and Austin attended a meeting with China General Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 16, regarding economic development opportunities in Polk County.
• Coroner Melissa Britton visited with the commission regarding the 2020 budget for the coroner’s office.
• Assistant road and bridge supervisor Bryan Griffin updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
• Jim and Mary Fine visited with the commission regarding South 145th Road.
• Rick Davis of Pleasant Hope visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Jason Sivils and Ann Pierce, representatives from Great River Engineering, met with the commission to provide an update on the bridge located on South 122nd Road.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office;
Beniamin Cercea, 52, Bolivar, and Doinita Antimie, 54, Bolivar.
Christian Jordan Howe, 22, Halfway, and Lindsey Kay Williams, 21, Halfway.
