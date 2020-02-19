Public record for Wednesday, Feb. 19

CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jeremy Allen Bartlett, born 1981, Bolivar; class D felony failure to register as a sex offender (2); warrant served; $25,000 bond.
Amber L. Shimp, born 1993, Holts Summit; class E felony non-support total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court March 18.
Justin Darrell Latiker, born 1998, Dunnegan; class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony; summons issued; due in court March 11.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
T-T Investment Properties, Bolivar, vs. Kristin Nicole Blair, Bolivar and William E. McMillan, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $7,430 and possession of premises at 1390 S. Georgia, Bolivar, plus court costs.
H & M Properties & Investments LLC, Springfield, vs. Tommy Bowling, Bolivar and Lisa L. Bowling, Bolivar and Lee Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $3,238 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 1319 E. 475th Road, Bolivar.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Daun S. Crawford, Humansville; contract-other; default judgment against Crawford for $11,954 plus court costs.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Indiana, vs. Robert Pounds, Flemington; promissory note; default judgment against Pounds for $5,621 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Justin L. Woodmansee, Pleasant Hope; contract other; default judgment against Woodmansee for $590 and statutory rate annual interest.
Mark Eugene Belback, Peculiar; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Belback for full order of protection.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Dakota Johnmeyer; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
World Acceptance of Missouri vs. Joshua P. Bies; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Bobby Burdette; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Danny Hall; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. David Harper et al; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Eric Propst; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Debra Price; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Dalton J. Sharp; contract-other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jack Baker vs. Department of Revenue; limit driving privileges.
Colleen S. Angelo vs. Christina R. Ryan et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michelle L. George and Timothy S. George.
Jared N. Fox and Heidii Jayne Hinton-Fox.
John Rue and Gaila Ann Rue.
Todd A. Tatum and Kim R. Tatum.
Ashlee Tennis and Casey Tennis.
Susan J. Vanholt and Matthew J. Vanholt.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Joey Wayne Barham, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
John Carl Barnes, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Gina Marie Bays, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Robert Lee Bays, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Summer Dawn Blakeley, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Nico Joseph Brogoto, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Tonya Renee Crites, Aldrich; driving a motorcycle without license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
David E. Cummins Jr., Billings; illegal use of conservation area; $53 plus court costs.
Mario Tyron Edwards-Cunningham, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Zackary Dean Faulkner, Osceola; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Kayne A. Foster, Brookline Station; possession of drug paraphernalia; execution of sentence suspended, six years jail and $100.
Adolph V. Garcie, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Sherry Lynn Geringer, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Eva Marie Harper, Willard; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Christopher Bruce Herion, Seymour; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Lyle Logan Hinkle, Branson; making a false declaration; $100 plus court costs.
Jordan Ross Hunter, Ozark; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Hannah Lee Jackson, Bolivar; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Jon F. Ketel, Willard; driving without a valid license; $61.
David Gene King, Weaubleau; speeding; $101 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Cody Montana Maxwell, Wheatland; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
James Eliot McGaha, Navarre, Florida; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Sheranne Michelle McMurdo, Kimberling City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Elisha Jo Montgomery, Clinton; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
James Thomas Nord, Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Wendy Dawn Smith, Humansville; defective equipment; $53 plus court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Feb. 14
• Daniel Voight, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding, operating a vehicle with no insurance and violating parole.
• Jayce Cole, 21, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Ricky Fox, 57, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for no vehicle/trailer registration, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cauleen Murphey, 51, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• Korey Holtorf, 42, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Justin Cristoffer, 35, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for financial exploitation of elderly.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• James Mann, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Amanda Wheeler, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• David Redfearn, 58, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stalking and violating order of protection.
• Dakota Bradt, 20, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to stop at a stop sign, no vehicle/trailer registration, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Monday, Feb. 17
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 58
• Matthew Cliburn, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery.
• Crystal Heuser, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to yield.
• Melinda Hawkins, 33, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 131st Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 559th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/East 330th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to West Lee Street for theft.
• Deputies responded to East 535th Road/South 226th Road for a domestic physical.
