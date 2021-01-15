The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Braxton McCall Appleton, Brighton; child protection act; tried by court, Judge Michael Hendrickson presiding; judgment against Appleton for full order of protection.
BCG Equities LLC, Brookfield, vs. Danielle Baker, Bolivar; contract — other; consent judgment against Baker for $8,088 and interest at the annual statutory rate, plus court costs.
Newk’s Properties LLC, Brookline, vs. John W. Baker, Bolivar and Jessica Nazde Baker, Bolivar and John Doe, Bolivar and Jane Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $800 and possession of premises at 451 S. Chicago Ave., Bolivar, plus court costs.
Barn Lease Corporation of America, Inc., Medina, vs. Mahayla Camerer, Flemington, and Delbert G. Morris III, Humansville, and Christine Morris, Humansville; replevin; default judgment against defendants for $1,526 plus interest and court costs and possession of 10x16 lofted barn cabin.
Warthog Ventures LLC, Boise, Idaho, vs. Rachel Campbell, Bolivar; reg. foreign judgment; default judgment against Campbell for $2,639
S&B Real Estate Holdings LLC, Bolivar, vs. Angela Tuter, Bolivar, and Jordan Chainey, Bolivar, and John Doe, Bolivar, and Jane Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $1,585 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 728 E. Maupin, Bolivar.
Christy Mae Chastain, Dadeville; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Chastain for full order of protection.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Caleb Andrew Cotner, Walnut Grove; promissory note; consent judgment against Cotner for $11,645 and 5.99% annual interest plus court costs.
Brandy Bridges et al vs. Mallory Kirsch; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Jared R. Cloyd; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Virgil Bechtel; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Brandon S. Beckley; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Billy Adams; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Charlene Downum; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Hunter Butler; promissory note; change of venue.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Carol Jameson; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darla Woods; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bradley Simmons; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Citibank N.A. vs. William Ellerbee; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tina Davis; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Susan Lindberg vs SD Investments LLC; small claims over $100; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jeffrey D. Hannah vs. Correction Services; SATOP assignment review.
Synchrony Bank vs. Randy Reamy; breach of contract.
Warthog Ventures LLC vs. Rachel L. Campbell; reg. foreign judgment.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Luke Christian; contract — other.
Kerri Goodman vs. Mike Bowers; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
John T. Clark and Jessica L. Clark.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Todd Andrews and Lisa Andrews.
Kimberly L. Bryant and Mason T. Bryant.
William Tutt Cooper and Tara Lynn Cooper.
Dorothy M. Cote and Clement L. Cote.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Kristy Adams, Armona, California; speeding; $121.
City of Fair Play vs. Michael Draper, Grain Valley; speeding; $101.
City of Fair Play vs. Kyle Froelich, Stockton; defective equipment; $101.
City of Fair Play vs. Garret Kane Gan, Springfield; speeding; $121.
City of Fair Play vs. Jason Michael Hunsaker, Fair Play; speeding; $151.
City of Fair Play vs. Ryan Leach, Harwood; speeding; $161.
City of Fair Play vs. Clarence David Miller, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $61.
City of Fair Play vs. Kelly Patrick, Springfield; speeding; $156.
City of Fair Play vs. Brandon Kristopher Roberts, Willard; defective equipment; $151.
City of Fair Play vs. Austin Reed Surber, Stockton; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Fair Play vs. Wayne Williams, Humansville; speeding; $151.
City of Fair Play vs. Dustin Wayne Young, Stover; speeding; $71.
Jade-Mackenzie Ann Aguirre-Hernandez, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Hunter Paige Alford, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Eldon E. Allen, Halfway; defective equipment; $54.
David Antonenko, Ozark; defective equipment; $173.
Joshua Dale Ashman, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Lance Martin Baker, Republic; speeding; $101.
Randy A. Bennett, Buffalo; take or attempt to take deer with illegal firearms; $75.
Christopher James Blystone, Mentor On The Lake, Ohio; no seat belt; $10.
Patrick Everett Brewer Jr., Osceola; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation plus court costs.
John Michael Brown, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61.
Samantha M. Brown, Springfield; possess crappie of illegal length; $25.
Tia Danielle Brown, Kansas City; parked in prohibited area; $173; no seat belt; $10.
Keegan Hunter Burkhart, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Shawnette C. Burrescia, Pittsburg; speeding; $101.
Donovan Alexander Bustamante, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173.
Troy A. Carson, Nixa; following too close; $61.
Nolan C. Carter, Bolivar; take or attempt to take deer without a permit; $150.
Brianna Marie Chamineak, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61.
Carl Dean Clark, Bolivar; operating an all-terrain vehicle in a stream or river; $53.
Melissa Curles Clark, Weaubleau; speeding; $205.
Rebecca Ann Clark, Pleasant Plains, Arkansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Grant James Clemensen, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Lori Jean Cohen, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Jorden-Jamal Raekwon Coker, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Magdalyn Paige Cooper, Holt; defective equipment; $54.
Sarah Morgan Crites, Springfield; speeding; $51.
Preslee Marina Crowl, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jonathan Lee Crumrine, Walnut Grove; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $156.
Tonya S. Cutbirth, Ava; speeding; $61.
Terrie Leeann Cutburth, Belton; defective equipment; $328.
Gabriel Kenneth Walt Davis, Kearney; defective equipment; $173.
Hunter J. Davis, Bolivar; failure to check deer as prescribed; $53.
Bailey Ray Dellinger, Springfield; speeding; $150.
Nicholas Joseph Derosa, Springfield; speeding; $61.
Jesse Dodson, Dunnegan; driving without a valid license; $41.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Jan. 1
Jail Capacity: 44
A 35-year-old Bolivar man was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic assault.
Noah Thomas Nims, 29, of Springfield was booked into jail on suspicion of probation violations for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, intimidation, careless and imprudent driving, no valid license, parole violation and resisting arrest.
Stealing was reported on Rt. JJ in Walnut Grove.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Jail Capacity: 45
Marjorie Lyn Arnold, 30, of Fair Play was booked into jail on warrants for passing bad checks.
Brandon R. Proserepi, 36, of Brighton was booked into jail on warrants for driving while revoked/suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation and resisting arrest.
Assault was reported on South 30th Road in Fair Play.
Animal abuse was reported on East Elm Street in Morrisville.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Jail Capacity: 47
James Mack Murray, 47, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Damien Marcus Waits, 28, of Stockton was booked into jail on warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, Jan. 4
Jail Capacity: 50
Daniel P. Lyon, 38, of Flemington was booked into jail on warrants for pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Waylon L. Houk, 29, of Morrisville was booked into jail on a warrant for stealing.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Jail Capacity: 49
A 26-year-old Fair Play woman was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A 33-year-old Humansville man was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and resisting/interfering arrest.
Stealing was reported on Rt. AB in Fair Grove.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Nov. 9
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
A wire transfer of $148,351.89 for the capital improvement road and bridge fund was received.
A wire transfer of $148,351.72 for the law enforcement sales tax fund was received.
The October 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
A training certificate was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock for completing 20 hours of annual training as required per 56.265.2 RSMo.
A liquor license was issued to The Feed Store in Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.