CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Brock A. Baker, Bolivar, vs. Laura Lynn Baker, Bolivar, and Jared E. Lockhart, Bolivar, and Malideah S. Floyd, Bolivar; rent and possession: consent judgment against defendants for possession of the premises located at 2375 S. Pike, Unit K, Bolivar.
Vincent Joseph Patke, Bolivar, vs. Rick Fox, Bolivar; small claims over $100; default judgment against Patke for $100 plus court costs.
Bryson Curtis Francka, no address; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Francka for full order of protection.
Bryson Curtis Francka, no address; child protection act; default judgment against Francka for full order of protection.
Newk’s Properties, LLC, Brookline Station, vs. Victoria Darlene Johnson, Bolivar, and John Doe, Bolivar and Jane Doe, Bolivar; landlord complaint; consent judgment against defendants for $5,100 plus court costs and possession of premises at 819 S. Pike, Bolivar.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Demetreius Deonce Jones, Morrisville; suit on account, default judgment against Jones for $3,937 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, va. Matthew H. Klinglesmith, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Klinglesmith for $1,878 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Daniel Larue, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Larue for full order of protection.
William A. Rose, Dunnegan vs. Jessica D. Martinez, Dunnegan and John Patrick Patton Jr., Dunnegan; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for possession of real property at 3946 South 77th Road, Dunnegan.
Dewey J. Smith, Bolivar, vs. Jessica D. Martinez, Dunnegan and John Patrick Patton Jr., Dunnegan; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for possession of real property at 3946 South 77th Road, Dunnegan.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sandra Villarreal; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard D. Mawhiney and Judy G. Mawhiney.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Shannon Courtney Donohue, Clever; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Tammy Jo Dorssom, Buffalo; speeding; $71.
James Robert Dryer, Aldrich; careless and imprudent driving; suspended execution of sentence, 5 days jail, one year probation and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Jeanne Suzanne Emond, South Hadley, Massachusetts; speeding; $101.
Robert Tucker Evans, Springfield; defective equipment; $328.
Colby Alan Farren, Independence; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Leo Donnie Fellers, Bolivar; sexual abuse — second degree; 90 days in jail, two years probation and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Ashley Kay Fleetwood, Bolivar; take or attempt to take deer without a permit; $53.
Jackson Dene Follis, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $148.
Eleasah Jean Foster, Bolivar; failure to check turkey as prescribed; $53; take illegal deer in season; $53.
Jamie L. Fox, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Patrick Casey Frantz, Nevada; speeding; $71.
Ryk Anthony Frickley, Des Allemands, Louisiana; take or attempt to take deer without a permit; $53.
Douglas J. Fuller, Platte City; defective equipment; $128.
Caleb Lee Funk, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Scott Gaddis, Brighton; promoting gambling — second degree and possession of gambling device; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 L.E.R.F plus court costs.
James L. Ganley, Flemington; failure to display plates; $51.
Sarah Raye Gannaway, Bolivar; stealing; $500.
Christian Edward Gay, Hollister; speeding; $71.
Ian David Gordon, Wildwood; defective equipment; $148.
William Thomas Gordon, Pleasant Hope; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Lucas D. Gray, Madrid, Iowa; speeding; $71.
Reagan Joella Gunter, Nixa; speeding; $156.
Kolby John Hale, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Darian Heard IV, Springfield; speeding; $61.
Robert Joseph Herkenrath, Sparta; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Donald Wayne Hicks, Osceola; possession of marijuana; $100; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Trisha K. Hill, Marshfield; defective equipment; $54.
Toby Daniel Holland, Bolivar; domestic assault — fourth degree; 45 days jail with credit for time served.
Nichole G. Holt, Halfway; driving without a valid license; $50; driving without a valid license; $50; no insurance; $61.
Ashley Diane Howell, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Montana Lloyd Isenbletter, Flemington; defective equipment; $173; no seat belt; $10.
Paulette Kathleen Ivey, Buffalo; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Charles Russell Jacobson, Maple Grove, Minnesota; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Lucky Johnson Sr., Bolivar; domestic assault — fourth degree; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Lynda Charlene Johnson, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Andrew Gary Jones, Battlefield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Bryan Jeffrey Jones, Linn Valley, Kansas; following too close; $61.
Samuel Kammerer, Cape Fair; failure to check deer as prescribed; $75.
Richard Lee Keeney, Deepwater; speeding; $101.
Kimberley Sue Kelly, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Colten Lane Kessler, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $278.
Michael Daniel Lapham, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; driving without a valid license; $100.
Curtis L. Leiker, Topeka, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Lane McLeod Lockhart, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Halie Elizabeth Long, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
